WI (West Indies Women) vs IRL (Ireland Women) Match Prediction WI 86 % Chance of Winning IRL 14 % Bet Now! Ireland Women are touring to West Indies to play 3 ODIs and as many T20 international matches. The action will start from 26th June 2023 when both the teams encounter in the first ODI that will be played at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia. Given that West Indies is now ranked ninth in the ICC Championship, it will be a crucial series for both the teams. They lost the most recent series to England Women 0–3. Tenth-ranked Ireland Women arrive here after losing a series to Pakistan Women. Hayley Matthews will lead the home team on the other hand Laura Delany will be the captain of the visiting Ireland team.

West Indies Women vs Ireland Women Chance of winning

Looking at the records and the conditions WI Women have 90% chances of winning. Although they have been whitewashed by England in the recent ODI series they played but now conditions are different. WI Women have more experience in comparison to Ireland Women.

West Indies Women vs Ireland Women Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

This tournament is a part of ICC Women’s Championship, In this standing WI Women are at 9the position whereas visitor Ireland Women have 10th standing. Given that West Indies is now ranked ninth in the ICC Championship, it will be a crucial game. They lost the most recent series to England Women 0–3. Tenth-ranked Ireland Women arrive here after losing a series to Pakistan Women.

WI Women will depend on Haley Matthews and Rashada Williams for a significant opening wicket partnership. Stafanie Taylor's return to the lineup is a major plus, and she will work with Shemaine Campbelle and Chinelle Henry in the middle order to add runs. Shamilia Connell and Chinelle Henry can help the team take the lead with effective new ball spells.

From Ireland's point of view they need a good start from Gaby Lewis and Leah Paul. Orla Prendergast and Delany will lead the innings in the middle overs. Their bawling attack will depend on Orla Prendergast, Arlene Kellyand Jane Maguire.

West Indies Women vs Ireland Women Match Toss Prediction

The wicket does not have much support for batters as there are tough batting conditions. Team winning the toss would like to ball first and hold the opposition before 240 runs.

Weather Report

On 26th June the temperature will be around 31 degree celsius with the 74% humidity. There is rain prediction on the match day at Gros Islet, St Lucia. Wind speed is expected to be near about 26 KMPH.

West Indies Women Player List

West Indies Women Probable Playing XI

Player Role Hayley Matthews (c) Batsman Rashada Williams (wk) Batsman Shemaine Campbelle All Rounder Chinelle Henry All Rounder Aaliyah Alleyne All Rounder Cherry Ann Fraser All Rounder Afy Fletcher All Rounder Stafanie Taylor All Rounder Shabika Gajnabi Bowler Karishma Ramharack Bowler Shamilia Connell Bowler

West Indies Women squad:Hayley Matthews (captain), Djenaba Joseph, Mandy Mangru, Shemaine Campbelle, Rashada Williams (wicketkeeper), Shunelle Sawh, Afy Fletcher, Ashmini Munisar, Jannillea Glasgow, Karishma Ramharack, Shabika Gajnabi, Shamilia Connell, Aaliyah Alleyne, Cherry-Ann Fraser, Chinelle Henry, Qiana Joseph, Stafanie Taylor, Zaida James

West Indies Women Team Form

WI women lost the ODI series against England recently. Team is not in right knock but having an eye on records and playing at home ground, they have advantage over Ireland Women.

Ireland Women Player List

Ireland Women Probable Playing XI

Player Role Leah Paul Batsman Gaby Lewis Batsman Amy Hunter Batsman Laura Delany (c) All Rounder Mary Waldron (wk) Batsman Orla Prendergast All Rounder Eimear Richardson All Rounder Georgina Dempsey All Rounder Louise Little All Rounder Arlene Kelly Bowler Cara Murray Bowler

Ireland Womensquad:Laura Delany (captain), Amy Hunter, Gaby Lewis, Louise Little, Rebecca Stokell, Mary Waldron (wicketkeeper), Aimee Maguire, Ava Canning, Cara Murray, Arlene Kelly, Eimear Richardson, Georgina Dempsey, Leah Paul, Orla Prendergast, Sophie MacMahon

Ireland Women Team Form

Pakistan Women whitewashed West Indies in the last ODI series they played. Team hasn't played any match in this format for the last 8 months. They are lacking against WI Women.

West Indies Women vs Ireland Women Head to Head

West Indies Women and Ireland Women played each other in 8 ODI matches, in which Ireland Women won just one match whereas West Indies had the upper hand in 7 matches.

Total ODI Matches played – 8

West Indies Women won – 7

Ireland Women won – 1

West Indies Women vs Ireland Women Betting odds

Having an eye on the statistics West Indies Women are dominating the opposition side that’s why the team is getting winning odds of 1.15, on the other hand visitor Ireland team have lack of experience, ground conditions and previous records are not in their favor so Ireland have high odds such as 2.60.

West Indies Women to win @ 1.15

Ireland Women to win @ 2.60

West Indies Women vs Ireland Women Top Team Batsmen

From West Indies’s point of view Hayley Matthews will be the key batsman. She has played 75 matches in which she smashed 1915 runs with 3 fifties and 6 centuries.

Skipper Laura Delany and Gaby Lewis are the most experienced and reliable players for Ireland. They both have scored 869 and 754 runs respectively.

West Indies Women vs Ireland Women Top Team Bowler

Shamilia Connell and Chinelle Henry are expected to be the most successful bowlers in this series. They both impressed in the recent matches they played.

All rounder Laura Delany will take the charge in the bowling segment also. She has picked 22 wickets with 3-26 best bowling figures. Ireland will hope on Orla Prendergast for some early breakthrough.