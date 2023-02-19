Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars Pakistan Super League Match Predictions KK 30 % Chance of Winning LQ 70 % Bet now! Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars are going to face each other for the first time in the 8th match of the 8th season of the Pakistan Super League 2023. The match is going to be played on Sunday 19th February 2023 from 8:00 pm IST at the National Cricket Stadium, Karachi, Pakistan. Lahore Qalandars was the winner of the Pakistan Super League in the previous season 2022 under the captaincy of Shaheen Shah Afridi whereas Karachi Kings won the Pakistan Super League just once in 2020 by defeating Lahore Qalandars. Karachi Kings has reached the finals of the Pakistan Super League only once till now in the year 2020 and won the trophy in the 2020 edition. The previous season was terrible for them as they finished the season in the last position on the points table. Karachi Kings has lost both of the matches played so far in this tournament and is currently in 5th position in the points table. They have to work on the team's combinations to win the upcoming match against Lahore Qalandars. Karachi Kings will be led by Imad Wasim in this season of the Pakistan Super League. He is an experienced t20 player and has played in many t20 leagues around the world. Lahore Qalandars are the defending champions of the Pakistan Super League. Lahore Qalandars has many All-rounders which brings out the balance in the team. Sikandar Raza and David Wiese are the two all-rounders which can create an impact on the opponent's team with their skills. Lahore Qalandars will be led by Pakistan's best fast bowler Shaheen Afridi in this season of the Pakistan Super League 2023. Can he once again make the Lahore Qalandars champion? Will find out later in this tournament.

Facts The National Cricket Stadium in Pakistan is flat tracks and a paradise for batters. Where teams cross the 170-run mark with ease. The surface is usually a flat track here and the dew factor comes into play which supports teams batting second at this venue. The match is expected to be an enthralling one for all cricket fans as well as for teams. The average score here is 170 to 180 runs and the teams batting second have higher chances of winning.

James Vince was seen in great form in the Big Bash League 2022-23 but struggled in the previous match. He is a very experienced player and can be a key middle-order batsman for the team. He is predicted to be the best batter for Karachi Kings in this edition.

Fakhar Zaman who will be playing for Lahore Qalandars this season is expected to be their best batter. He was in fantastic form in the recently concluded Big Bash League for Brisbane Heat. Being the top-order batsman he can score some runs in the powerplay and can take advantage of it. He is the key player for Lahore Qalandars.

We are expecting, the left-arm pacer Shaheen Afridi, to be the top bowler in Lahore Qalandars in this Pakistan Super League 2023. He did well for Lahore in the previous edition. Can he do it again? for his team, will find out later.

Haris Rauf is also playing for Lahore Qalandars and is expected to take a lot of wickets for his team this season.

Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars Chance of Winning

Lahore Qalandars started the season with a victory against Multan Sultans while on the other hand, while Karachi Kings lost both the matches played so far in this season. Taking up the past matches into consideration Lahore Qalandars seems to be the stronger side. Lahore Qalandars have a greater chance of winning in the next match. Karachi kings might make a comeback in the upcoming match but Lahore Qalandars wish to continue their winning streak. As both teams had a disappointing previous season they will aim to make this season a memorable one by being at the top of the points table. We are rooting for Lahore Qalandars to win this match with a 70/30 chance of winning against Karachi Kings on the 19th of February.

Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars Predictions and Betting Tips 2023

If Karachi Kings bat first, the first innings total is going to be nothing less than 150 runs. The score on the board could be between 140-150 runs.

If Lahore Qalandars bats first, the first innings score would be between 175-185 runs. They will have a tough task in front of them against Karachi Kings.

Final Prediction for the match – Lahore Qalandars to win the 8th match.

Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars Match Toss Prediction

The match is going to be played at the National Cricket Stadium in Karachi, Pakistan. It is a high-scoring ground the team winning the toss will like to chase due to the dew factor. Both teams will be looking to put some score on the board and create pressure on others.

Weather Report

The weather is expected to be hot and humid during the game timings. The chances of rain are nil and no rain is expected during the match. It is expected that we will have a full 20-over match between these teams and it is going to be a good game of cricket.

Karachi Kings Player List

Karachi Kings Squad – Irfan Khan, James Vince, Sharjeel Khan, Shoaib Malik, Tayyab Tahir, Aamer Yamin, Ben Cutting, Imad Wasim (c), James Fuller, Qasim Akram, Adam Rossington, Matthew Wade (wk), Muhammad Akhlaq, Andrew Tye, Faisal Akram, Imran Tahir, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Umar, Musa Khan, Tabraiz Shamsi, Haider Ali

Karachi Kings Predicted Playing 11

PLAYER NAME ROLE Haider Ali Batter Sharjeel Khan Batter James Vince Batter Shoaib Malik Batter Matthew Wade (wk) Batter Imad Wasim (c) All-rounder Muhammad Akhlaq All-rounder Andrew Tye Bowler Mohammad Amir Bowler Mohammad Umar Bowler Tabraiz Shamsi Bowler

Karachi Kings Team Form

This is going to be the third match for Karachi Kings in Pakistan Super League’s 8th edition. They have lost their previous two matches so want to win their first game of the tournament to gain momentum early on in the league.

Lahore Qalandars Player List

Lahore Qalandars Squad– Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Harry Brook, Kamra Ghulam, Mirza Tahir Baig, Shane Dadswell, David Wiese, Hussain Talat, Jalat Khan, Liam Dawson, Sikandar Raza, Jordan Cox, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sam Billings, Shawaiz Irfan, Ahmed Daniyal, Dilbar Hussain, Haris Rauf, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Afridi (c), Zaman Khan.

Lahore Qalandars Predicted Playing 11

PLAYER NAME ROLE Fakhar Zaman Batter Abdullah Shafique Batter Kamran Ghulam Batter Harry Brook Batter Sam Billings (wk) Batter Hussain Talat All-rounder Rashid Khan All-rounder Sikandar Raza All-rounder Shaheen Afridi Bowler Haris Rauf Bowler Zaman Khan Bowler

Lahore Qalandars Team Form

This is going to be the second match for Lahore Qalandars in Pakistan Super League this season. They won their previous game and will hope to continue the same momentum in the upcoming game.

Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars Betting Odds

The odds in favour of Karachi Kings winning the match are 2.32whereas the odds in favour of Lahore Qalandars winning are 1.83. These betting odds have been calculated based on the team's performance in the previous matches, players’ records, pitch, and other factors.

Karachi Kings Betting Odds – 2.32

Lahore Qalandars Betting Odds – 1.83

Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars Top Team Batters

James Vince who is in the Karachi Kings squad was in good form in big bash league and might continue the same in Pakistan Super League. He is a very experienced player who has played a lot of T20 leagues around the world in his career. He can be one of the key players for Karachi Kings in this match.

Top Batter Bets for James Vince - 3.64

Fakhar Zaman is the key batsman from the Lahore Qalandars team. He was the player of the match in the previous game. He scored 66 runs in just 42 balls. He is in fantastic form and might be the leading run-scorer for Lahore Qalandars.

Top Batter Bets for Fakhar Zaman - 3.5

Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars Top Team Bowlers

Mohammad Amir and Andrew Tye are the prime bowlers for Karachi kings. We are predicting Mohammad Amir, the left-arm pacer, to be the best bowler for Karachi Kings and the leading wicket-taker in the upcoming match.

Top Bowler Bets for Mohammad Amir - 3.7

Shaheen Afridi is the prime bowler for the Lahore side. He can be the game-changer in upcoming matches. He might take one or two wickets in the upcoming contest.

Top Bowler Bets for Shaheen Afridi - 3.56