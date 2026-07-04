Rising Stars Asia Cup Predictions and Tips 2026

The first edition of the Rising Stars Asia Cup will take place in Qatar, with all matches hosted in Doha. The event will run from November 14 to November 23, 2025, under the supervision of the Asian Cricket Council. Eight teams will compete, split into two groups of four, with each side playing round-robin matches. The top two from each group will move to the semifinals, followed by the grand final to crown the first-ever champion. The format is T20, which means short and intense games where every over counts. Fans across Asia are watching closely as the region’s emerging cricket talents step into the spotlight.

Rising Stars Asia Cup Predictions

We post daily predictions and insights for every match of the Rising Stars Asia Cup. Each forecast considers recent team results, key player performances, and the playing conditions in Doha. The data is updated every 24 hours to reflect form changes, squad updates, and weather patterns. Our analysts study each side’s strength and match history before sharing their tips. You can rely on these predictions to stay informed and plan your bets with confidence throughout the tournament.

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Schedule of Upcoming Matches for the Rising Stars Asia Cup

All matches of the Rising Stars Asia Cup 2026 will be played in Doha, Qatar. The group stage begins on November 14 and runs until November 19, followed by the semifinals and final. Matches are spread across afternoon and evening sessions, giving fans a whole week of T20 cricket. Below is the full match schedule.

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Date Match Time 14 November Pakistan Shaheens vs Oman 09:30 AM 14 November India A vs United Arab Emirates 2:30 PM 15 November Bangladesh A vs Hong Kong 09:30 AM 15 November Sri Lanka A vs Afghanistan A 2:30 PM 16 November UAE vs Oman 12:30 PM 16 November India A vs Pakistan Shaheens 3:30 PM 17 November Sri Lanka A vs Hong Kong 12:30 PM 17 November Bangladesh A vs Afghanistan A 5:30 PM 18 November Pakistan Shaheens vs UAE 12:30 PM 18 November India A vs Oman 5:30 PM 19 November Afghanistan A vs Hong Kong 12:30 PM 19 November Sri Lanka A vs Bangladesh A 5:30 PM 21 November 1st Semifinal 12:30 PM 21 November 2nd Semifinal 5:30 PM 23 November Final 5:30 PM

Teams List and Captains

Eight teams take part in the Rising Stars Asia Cup, each representing a different part of Asia. Every side is guided by a captain known for leadership on and off the field. Below you can see all teams, their captains, key players, and early predictions for their chances in the tournament.

India A

Captain: Jitesh Sharma

Key Acquisition: Priyansh Arya

Key Players: Naman Dhir, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Suyash Sharma, Ramandeep Singh

Prediction: 1st place according to expert forecasts.

Afghanistan A

Captain: Darwish Rasooli

Key Acquisition: Abdullah Ahmadzai

Key Players: Qais Ahmad, Sediqullah Atal, Mohammad Ishaq, Imran Mir

Prediction: 2nd place according to expert forecasts.

Sri Lanka A

Captain: Dunith Wellalage

Key Acquisition: Vijayakanth Viyaskanth

Key Players: Nuwanidu Fernando, Pramod Madushan, Traveen Mathew

Prediction: 3rd place according to expert forecasts.

Pakistan Shaheens (Pakistan A)

Captain: Irfan Khan

Key Acquisition: Ubaid Shah

Key Players: Maaz Sadaqat, Arafat Minhas, Sufiyan Moqeem

Prediction: 4th place according to expert forecasts.

Bangladesh A

Captain: Akbar Ali

Key Acquisition: Ripon Mondol

Key Players: Mahidul Ankon, Ripon Mondol, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury

Prediction: 5th place according to expert forecasts.

United Arab Emirates

Captain: Alishan Sharafu

Key Acquisition: Aayan Afzal Khan

Key Players: Muhammad Jawadullah, Harshit Kaushik, Aayan Khan

Prediction: 6th place according to expert forecasts.

Hong Kong

Captain: Yasim Murtaza

Key Acquisition: Anshuman Rath

Key Players: Babar Hayat, Ehsan Khan, Nizakat Khan

Prediction: 7th place according to expert forecasts.

Oman

Captain: Hammad Mirza

Key Acquisition: Samay Shrivastava

Key Players: Jay Odedra, Wasim Ali, Samay Shrivastava

Prediction: 8th place according to expert forecasts.

Rising Stars Asia Cup

The Rising Stars Asia Cup 2026 opens a new chapter in Asian cricket. It is the first edition of the rebranded ACC Men’s Asia Cup Rising Stars, organized by the Asian Cricket Council. The tournament will run from November 14 to November 23, 2025, with Doha, Qatar, as the host city. Matches will be held at West End Park International Cricket Stadium, a venue known for its modern facilities and accessibility. Eight teams will compete in a T20 format, divided into two groups of four, followed by semifinals and the final.

Parameter Details Full Name of Championship ACC Men’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 Host Country Qatar Administrator Asian Cricket Council (ACC) Date Range November 14–23, 2025 Start Date November 14, 2025 Cricket Format T20 Tournament Format 2 groups of 4 teams (round-robin), semifinals, final Teams (number) 8 Matches (number) 15 Last Champion None (inaugural under “Rising Stars”) Match Venues West End Park International Cricket Stadium (Asian Town), Doha

Free Tips and Predictions for Rising Stars Asia Cup 2026

Our analysts share clear and useful predictions for the Rising Stars Asia Cup 2026. Every piece of advice is based on verified match data, team form, and current playing conditions in Doha. Before you decide on your next bet, take a look at these insights to plan with more confidence during the tournament.

Studying Team Records and Past Meetings

Looking back at how teams performed in earlier matches can reveal a lot about their chances now. Head-to-head results, player form under pressure, and consistency across different venues all matter. Numbers such as strike rate, economy rate, and boundary count help you see which side maintains control. When you use facts instead of gut feeling, your predictions become far more reliable.

Tracking the Current Season

Watching how each team starts the tournament can tell you who is in rhythm and who is not. Some adapt well to the Doha pitches, while others need time to settle. Keep an eye on player fitness, recent domestic form, and official team updates. We review all this information daily and adjust predictions to reflect the most recent data.

Weather and Pitch Factors

Conditions in Qatar can shift quickly. Hot afternoons usually favor batters, while the evening humidity often helps bowlers find swing. Knowing how a team handles those changes can point you toward a better outcome. Always check both the latest weather forecast and the pitch report before placing your bet.

Using Numbers and Probabilities

Good predictions depend on numbers that actually matter. Analysts measure run rates, wicket chances, and fielding strength to estimate realistic results. Relying on this data-based method helps you stay objective and think long-term. Verified figures and recent match performance back each forecast we share.

Reading the Odds

Bookmakers’ odds often reveal how informed analysts expect a match to go. Comparing prices across different sites can help you find value where others might not. If the odds move just before play begins, it usually means new information has surfaced — such as a lineup change or a shift in weather.

Using Data Tools

Modern prediction software can process thousands of details in moments. It reviews stats, recent results, and field reports to spot patterns that humans sometimes miss. For the Rising Stars Asia Cup, such tools can identify strong betting chances well before a match starts.

Comparing Expert Views

Checking what multiple experts say helps confirm trends and filter out unreliable takes. Websites like Sportscafe and local cricket portals post pre-match breakdowns based on verified data. Combining their insights with official news gives you a full and balanced view before every game.

The Role of Artificial Intelligence

AI now plays a steady role in cricket predictions. Algorithms can detect things such as player fatigue or repeated success against certain teams. They keep learning after every match, which makes their output sharper over time. When human analysis is added to that data, the predictions become far more accurate.

Exploring Different Betting Markets

Focusing on several betting markets rather than only the match winner gives you more flexibility. A balanced approach spreads risk and increases the likelihood of steady returns. Popular betting markets for Rising Stars Asia Cup 2026 include:

Match Winner

Player of the Match

Top Batsman / Bowler

Team with Most Runs in an Inning

Highest Opening Partnership

Top Team Run Scorer

Total Runs Over/Under

Match Odds

Tournament Winner

Semifinalists or Finalists

Other Cricket Tournaments with Predictions You Might Like

There are many other cricket events included in our prediction coverage, in addition to the Rising Stars Asia Cup. You can read expert forecasts for both domestic and international competitions, updated regularly throughout the season. Below is a selection of tournaments where our prediction analysis is also available:

IPL

BBL

T20 Internationals

Vijay Hazare Trophy

Ranji Trophy

LPL

Bangladesh Premier League

T10 Leagues

ODI

Test Matches

World Test Championship (WTC)

SA20

Super Smash

County Championship

Sheffield Shield

The Ford Trophy

League Two

List A

India Tour of Bangladesh

Sri Lanka Tour of India

New Zealand Tour of India

Australia Tour of India

India Tour of South Africa

India Tour of England

Asia Cup

West Indies Tour of India