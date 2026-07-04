Rising Stars Asia Cup Predictions and Tips 2026
The first edition of the Rising Stars Asia Cup will take place in Qatar, with all matches hosted in Doha. The event will run from November 14 to November 23, 2025, under the supervision of the Asian Cricket Council. Eight teams will compete, split into two groups of four, with each side playing round-robin matches. The top two from each group will move to the semifinals, followed by the grand final to crown the first-ever champion. The format is T20, which means short and intense games where every over counts. Fans across Asia are watching closely as the region’s emerging cricket talents step into the spotlight.
Rising Stars Asia Cup Predictions
We post daily predictions and insights for every match of the Rising Stars Asia Cup. Each forecast considers recent team results, key player performances, and the playing conditions in Doha. The data is updated every 24 hours to reflect form changes, squad updates, and weather patterns. Our analysts study each side’s strength and match history before sharing their tips. You can rely on these predictions to stay informed and plan your bets with confidence throughout the tournament.
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Schedule of Upcoming Matches for the Rising Stars Asia Cup
All matches of the Rising Stars Asia Cup 2026 will be played in Doha, Qatar. The group stage begins on November 14 and runs until November 19, followed by the semifinals and final. Matches are spread across afternoon and evening sessions, giving fans a whole week of T20 cricket. Below is the full match schedule.
Predictions for this tournament will be here soon!
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Date
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Match
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Time
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14 November
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Pakistan Shaheens vs Oman
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09:30 AM
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14 November
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India A vs United Arab Emirates
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2:30 PM
|
15 November
|
Bangladesh A vs Hong Kong
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09:30 AM
|
15 November
|
Sri Lanka A vs Afghanistan A
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2:30 PM
|
16 November
|
UAE vs Oman
|
12:30 PM
|
16 November
|
India A vs Pakistan Shaheens
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3:30 PM
|
17 November
|
Sri Lanka A vs Hong Kong
|
12:30 PM
|
17 November
|
Bangladesh A vs Afghanistan A
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5:30 PM
|
18 November
|
Pakistan Shaheens vs UAE
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12:30 PM
|
18 November
|
India A vs Oman
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5:30 PM
|
19 November
|
Afghanistan A vs Hong Kong
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12:30 PM
|
19 November
|
Sri Lanka A vs Bangladesh A
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5:30 PM
|
21 November
|
1st Semifinal
|
12:30 PM
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21 November
|
2nd Semifinal
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5:30 PM
|
23 November
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Final
|
5:30 PM
Teams List and Captains
Eight teams take part in the Rising Stars Asia Cup, each representing a different part of Asia. Every side is guided by a captain known for leadership on and off the field. Below you can see all teams, their captains, key players, and early predictions for their chances in the tournament.
India A
- Captain: Jitesh Sharma
- Key Acquisition: Priyansh Arya
- Key Players: Naman Dhir, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Suyash Sharma, Ramandeep Singh
- Prediction: 1st place according to expert forecasts.
Afghanistan A
- Captain: Darwish Rasooli
- Key Acquisition: Abdullah Ahmadzai
- Key Players: Qais Ahmad, Sediqullah Atal, Mohammad Ishaq, Imran Mir
- Prediction: 2nd place according to expert forecasts.
Sri Lanka A
- Captain: Dunith Wellalage
- Key Acquisition: Vijayakanth Viyaskanth
- Key Players: Nuwanidu Fernando, Pramod Madushan, Traveen Mathew
- Prediction: 3rd place according to expert forecasts.
Pakistan Shaheens (Pakistan A)
- Captain: Irfan Khan
- Key Acquisition: Ubaid Shah
- Key Players: Maaz Sadaqat, Arafat Minhas, Sufiyan Moqeem
- Prediction: 4th place according to expert forecasts.
Bangladesh A
- Captain: Akbar Ali
- Key Acquisition: Ripon Mondol
- Key Players: Mahidul Ankon, Ripon Mondol, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury
- Prediction: 5th place according to expert forecasts.
United Arab Emirates
- Captain: Alishan Sharafu
- Key Acquisition: Aayan Afzal Khan
- Key Players: Muhammad Jawadullah, Harshit Kaushik, Aayan Khan
- Prediction: 6th place according to expert forecasts.
Hong Kong
- Captain: Yasim Murtaza
- Key Acquisition: Anshuman Rath
- Key Players: Babar Hayat, Ehsan Khan, Nizakat Khan
- Prediction: 7th place according to expert forecasts.
Oman
- Captain: Hammad Mirza
- Key Acquisition: Samay Shrivastava
- Key Players: Jay Odedra, Wasim Ali, Samay Shrivastava
- Prediction: 8th place according to expert forecasts.
Rising Stars Asia Cup
The Rising Stars Asia Cup 2026 opens a new chapter in Asian cricket. It is the first edition of the rebranded ACC Men’s Asia Cup Rising Stars, organized by the Asian Cricket Council. The tournament will run from November 14 to November 23, 2025, with Doha, Qatar, as the host city. Matches will be held at West End Park International Cricket Stadium, a venue known for its modern facilities and accessibility. Eight teams will compete in a T20 format, divided into two groups of four, followed by semifinals and the final.
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Parameter
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Details
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Full Name of Championship
|
ACC Men’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026
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Host Country
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Qatar
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Administrator
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Asian Cricket Council (ACC)
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Date Range
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November 14–23, 2025
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Start Date
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November 14, 2025
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Cricket Format
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T20
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Tournament Format
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2 groups of 4 teams (round-robin), semifinals, final
|
Teams (number)
|
8
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Matches (number)
|
15
|
Last Champion
|
None (inaugural under “Rising Stars”)
|
Match Venues
|
West End Park International Cricket Stadium (Asian Town), Doha
Free Tips and Predictions for Rising Stars Asia Cup 2026
Our analysts share clear and useful predictions for the Rising Stars Asia Cup 2026. Every piece of advice is based on verified match data, team form, and current playing conditions in Doha. Before you decide on your next bet, take a look at these insights to plan with more confidence during the tournament.
Studying Team Records and Past Meetings
Looking back at how teams performed in earlier matches can reveal a lot about their chances now. Head-to-head results, player form under pressure, and consistency across different venues all matter. Numbers such as strike rate, economy rate, and boundary count help you see which side maintains control. When you use facts instead of gut feeling, your predictions become far more reliable.
Tracking the Current Season
Watching how each team starts the tournament can tell you who is in rhythm and who is not. Some adapt well to the Doha pitches, while others need time to settle. Keep an eye on player fitness, recent domestic form, and official team updates. We review all this information daily and adjust predictions to reflect the most recent data.
Weather and Pitch Factors
Conditions in Qatar can shift quickly. Hot afternoons usually favor batters, while the evening humidity often helps bowlers find swing. Knowing how a team handles those changes can point you toward a better outcome. Always check both the latest weather forecast and the pitch report before placing your bet.
Using Numbers and Probabilities
Good predictions depend on numbers that actually matter. Analysts measure run rates, wicket chances, and fielding strength to estimate realistic results. Relying on this data-based method helps you stay objective and think long-term. Verified figures and recent match performance back each forecast we share.
Reading the Odds
Bookmakers’ odds often reveal how informed analysts expect a match to go. Comparing prices across different sites can help you find value where others might not. If the odds move just before play begins, it usually means new information has surfaced — such as a lineup change or a shift in weather.
Using Data Tools
Modern prediction software can process thousands of details in moments. It reviews stats, recent results, and field reports to spot patterns that humans sometimes miss. For the Rising Stars Asia Cup, such tools can identify strong betting chances well before a match starts.
Comparing Expert Views
Checking what multiple experts say helps confirm trends and filter out unreliable takes. Websites like Sportscafe and local cricket portals post pre-match breakdowns based on verified data. Combining their insights with official news gives you a full and balanced view before every game.
The Role of Artificial Intelligence
AI now plays a steady role in cricket predictions. Algorithms can detect things such as player fatigue or repeated success against certain teams. They keep learning after every match, which makes their output sharper over time. When human analysis is added to that data, the predictions become far more accurate.
Exploring Different Betting Markets
Focusing on several betting markets rather than only the match winner gives you more flexibility. A balanced approach spreads risk and increases the likelihood of steady returns. Popular betting markets for Rising Stars Asia Cup 2026 include:
- Match Winner
- Player of the Match
- Top Batsman / Bowler
- Team with Most Runs in an Inning
- Highest Opening Partnership
- Top Team Run Scorer
- Total Runs Over/Under
- Match Odds
- Tournament Winner
- Semifinalists or Finalists
Other Cricket Tournaments with Predictions You Might Like
There are many other cricket events included in our prediction coverage, in addition to the Rising Stars Asia Cup. You can read expert forecasts for both domestic and international competitions, updated regularly throughout the season. Below is a selection of tournaments where our prediction analysis is also available:
- IPL
- BBL
- T20 Internationals
- Vijay Hazare Trophy
- Ranji Trophy
- LPL
- Bangladesh Premier League
- T10 Leagues
- ODI
- Test Matches
- World Test Championship (WTC)
- SA20
- Super Smash
- County Championship
- Sheffield Shield
- The Ford Trophy
- League Two
- List A
- India Tour of Bangladesh
- Sri Lanka Tour of India
- New Zealand Tour of India
- Australia Tour of India
- India Tour of South Africa
- India Tour of England
- Asia Cup
- West Indies Tour of India
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