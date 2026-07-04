Queensland vs Western Australia Match Prediction

Sam Whiteman’s Western Australia will be looking to continue their undefeated season in the ongoing Sheffield Shield campaign when they take on the Jimmy Peirson-led Queensland on December 1 at The Gabba, Brisbane. While Western Australia, having won four out of five matches, sit on the top of the table, Queensland, with two wins from five games, occupy the third place. The contest between the two heavyweights will begin at 5.30 AM IST.

Bet on Sheffield Shield

Queensland vs Western Australia Chance of Winning

It is no surprise that Western Australia are labelled as clear favourites by the bookmakers against Queensland. The former have been enjoying an impressive run of form since breaking their 23-year-long Sheffield Shield drought by winning the title earlier this year, and Whiteman, the Player of the Match in the last season’s final, will be aiming to lead by example to carry on the momentum. As a result of this, Queensland have been handed lucrative odds of 2.51 compared to Western Australia’s 1.5.

Our Prediction

Although there is a high probability of draw results whenever two equally poised sides go up against each other in four-day red-ball cricket matches, we will recommend the punters to keep faith in red-hot Western Australia for an outright victory in the draw no bet market.

Queensland to win @2.51 (Melbet),

Western Australia to win @1.50 (Melbet)

Queensland vs Western Australia Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Thus far, Western Australia’s success in the ongoing Sheffield Shield campaign is largely due to their star openers Whiteman and Cameron Bancroft’s excellent form in the competition. While Whiteman, last season’s second-most run-getter, is currently third among the highest run-scorers chart this season with 345 runs at an average of 43.12, Bancroft, aggregating 319 at 35.44, is just behind him. Among the other batters, Zimbabwe-born Hilton Cartwright has been in decent touch as well, scoring 287 runs at 41 while coming at No. 4.

Among the bowlers, Lance Morris holds the key for Western Australia. The 24-year-old quick with a mustache, who picked up career-best match figures of nine for 82 against New South Wales earlier this season, has already made a name for himself with 22 scalps in just four matches, striking at 31.1 and averaging at 18.81. He will be back in action against Queensland after taking a rest during their last fixture versus NSW.

Queensland, on the other hand, will rely on their pace duo of Michael Neser and Mark Steketee for taking wickets in regular intervals. Both Neser and Steketee, riding on their excellent season so far with the ball, were included in Australia’s Prime Minister’s XI against West Indies last week. Notably, the pair top the wicket-takers tally in the ongoing edition, having picked up 47 wickets combined (24 for Neser and 23 for Steketee).

Surprisingly, barring Matt Renshaw (255 at 63.75), no Queensland batter has touched the 250-run mark this season. Joe Burns (238 at 39.66), Neser (235 at 47), and Usman Khawaja (203 at 40.60), who is currently on international duty, were the others who have at least aggregated 200 runs so far in the competition.

Queensland vs Western Australia Match Toss Prediction

It is worth noting that Western Australia, by hook or by crook, have won all five tosses so far this season. The only time their match was drawn, they chose to bowl first. Queensland, on the other hand, have won tosses thrice in five attempts, Interestingly, they decided to bowl first on all three occasions, of which two were drawn and one in their favour.

Last year, when the two sides met in Sheffield Shield at the venue, Western Australia decided to field first after winning the toss and emerged victorious in the contest. The other two contests which were played there in the 2021/22 season, ended as draws. Hence, in our opinion, whichever team will win the toss, are likely to bowl first.

Weather Report

Unfortunately, as per Accuweather, there is a maximum of 97% chance of precipitation in Brisbane on Day 1 of the contest during game time. However, the situation will improve on Day 2, but only to 71%. The best day of all for playing cricket should be Day 3 when the chance of precipitation gets reduced to 19%, but again, it will go up to 60% on Day 4.

Queensland Player List

Queensland squad for Western Australia fixture:Jimmy Peirson (c & wk), Matt Renshaw, Joe Burns, Sam Truloff, Jack Clayton, Sam Heazlett, Michael Neser, Gurinder Sandhu, Mark Steketee, Xavier Bartlett Mitchell Swepson.

(Official squad has not been announced yet).

Predicted Playing XI

Matt Renshaw Batsman Joe Burns Batsman Sam Truloff Batsman Jack Clayton Batsman Sam Heazlett Batsman Jimmy Peirson Captain and wicket-keeper Michael Neser All-rounder Gurinder Sandhu Bowler Mark Steketee Bowler Xavier Bartlett Bowler Mitchell Swepson Bowler

Queensland Team Form

In their last two fixtures, Queensland had a 31-run win (via DLS) against New South Wales in the ongoing Marsh Cup and a draw against South Australia in the Sheffield Shield. Interestingly, they were last beaten by Western Australia on November 5, by five runs in the Marsh Cup.

Western Australia

Western Australia’s squad for the Queensland fixture: Sam Whiteman (C), Cameron Bancroft, Ashton Agar, Hilton Cartwright, Sam Fanning, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis (wk), Matt Kelly, Lance Morris, Joel Parris, Josh Phillipe (wk), Charlie Stobo, Teague Wyllie.

Predicted Playing XI

Cameron Bancroft Batsman Sam Whiteman Captain and Batsman Teague Wyllie Batsman Hilton Cartwright Batsman Sam Fanning Batsman Josh Phillipe Batsman Josh Inglis Wicket-keeeper Ashton Agar All-rounder Matthew Kelly Bowler Charlie Stobo Bowler Lance Morris Bowler

Western Australia Team Form

Western Australia enjoyed three wins in their last three matches of the Sheffield Shield, and adding to that, they had five back-to-back victories in the Marsh Cup as well. Thus, safe to say, they are having a dream summer since the beginning of the season.

Queensland vs Western Australia Head to Head

Overall, Western Australia and Queensland have met 143 times in the Sheffield Shield. While Western Australia have won 52 out of them, including a three-wicket victory in Perth earlier in November, Queensland had the last laugh on 34 occasions. The other 57 matches ended in a draw.

Queensland vs Western Australia Betting Odds

Western Australia to win @ 1.50

On paper, the Western Australian side are clear favourites, especially in the absence of Queensland’s star duo of Usman Khawaja and Marnus Labushchagne, who have joined the national squad for the two-match Test series against the West Indies. Hence, our prediction would be for a Western Australia win in this fixture.

Queensland vs Western Australia Top Team Batsmen

Matt Renshaw to be Queensland’s top batter @

Renshaw continued his impressive Sheffield Shield form for Prime Minister XI’s match against West Indies last week. The 26-year-old scored 81 and 101 not out in both innings, and will be keen to keep up the good work against the mighty Western Australian side.

Sam Whiteman to be Western Australia’s top batter @

Whiteman had aggregated 641 runs in 13 innings to finish as the second-highest run-getter at the Sheffield Shield last year. He has been in superb form this year as well, having scored 345 runs in nine innings already to see himself on the third of the run-scorers chart. Hence, despite boast of having star batters such as Josh Inglis, Josh Philipe, and Bancroft, the 30-year-old Western Australia skipper will be their main man with the willow.

Queensland vs Western Australia Top Team Bowlers

Michael Neser to be Queensland’s top bowler @

With 24 wickets at an average of just 11.83, Neser will be clinical for Queensland’s success. He bowled beautifully against West Indies as well last week, picking up six wickets in the match. If he and Steketee get their rhythm right, Western Australia will be in trouble.

Lance Morris to be Western Australia’s top bowler @

Highly regarded as one of the next big things in Australian cricket, Morris, with his scorching pace, has snared 22 wickets already this season, averaging 18.81. Even in the last match against South Australia before going on a break, Morris damaged the most for his side, taking seven wickets in the match.