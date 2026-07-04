Victoria vs New South Wales Match Prediction

Victoria will be up against New South Wales in Match No. 16 of the Sheffield Shield 2022 at CitiPower Centre, St. Kilda on December 1.The match will start at 5 AM IST and both the teams will be eyeing their first win of the tournament. Victoria are placed fourth on the points table with two losses and three draws while New South Wales are languishing at the bottom of the table with a similar record with a lower number of points.

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Victoria vs New South Wales Chance of Winning

Victoria have lost their last two games while New South Wales(NSW) have lost only one and that too against the defending champions Western Australia. Also, NSW, despite missing a huge selection of players who will be playing for Australia against West Indies, have top quality players like Sean Abott and Adam Zampa in their squad. Considering this, bookmakers have backed NSW with 1.628 winnings odds while Victoria have been assigned 2.21 winning odds.

Our Prediction

Victoria’s batting unit was impressive earlier in the tournament as they scored a total above 300 on four occasions from six innings. The major contribution came from Peter Handscomb who has been the highest run-scorer for the team so far. With the conclusion of the game between Prime Minister’s XI and West Indies, Handscomb's return is supposed to strengthen the team’s batting unit. Considering this, we back Victoria to register their first win of the tournament in the Draw no bet market.

Victoria to win @2.21(Melbet)

New South Wales to win @1.628(Melbet)

Victoria vs New South Wales Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Victoria have played five games so far losing against Queensland and Tasmania. The other three fixtures ended in a draw. Peter Handscomb has been in red hot form for the team scoring two centuries and a half century so far in the season. He is expected to return to the team and be the differential factor once again in the match. Victoria will miss their key players Marcus Harris and Scot Boland as the duo will be on national duty. In Harris’ absence, Sam Harper will need to maintain the consistency he has shown scoring 263 runs from eight innings at an average of 43.83.

Will Sutherland has been the strike bowler for the team with 14 wickets so far while Todd Murphy has been providing his support from the other end taking seven wickets from three innings..

New South Wales are yet to win a single fixture in the tournament. However, they have suffered their both defeats against defending Champions Western Australia. With most of their star players donning the Australian yellow jersey, the team lies at the bottom of the points table courtesy of their average performance in the batting department. They have scored a total above 300 only once in the nine innings. Further, Kurtis Patterson is the only batter to cross the 200-run mark in the tournament so far for the side. NSW will be relying on their batting unit to come up with a clinical performance in the fixture and score a competitive total to pose a tough challenge for the opposition.

Victoria vs New South Wales Match Toss Prediction

In each of the last five games played at this venue, the team winning the toss has opted to bat first. Four matches ended in a draw while Victoria won one game against Tasmania in the previous season despite losing the toss. The teams have shown a strong tendency to prefer batting on this venue and the trend is likely to continue for this fixture as well.

Weather Report

The rain might play a spoilsport only on the first day as there are 25% chances of showers disturbing the game. Also, there are going to be overcast conditions on the first day with a cloud cover of 72% and so the spectators might witness some fine spells of pace bowling. However, the weather will be clear on remaining days and so the possibility of a hindrance due to weather conditions will be very rare.

Victoria Player List

Victoria squad: Will Pucovski,Travis Dean, Peter Handscomb, Ashley Chandrasinghe, Nic Maddinson (c), Matthew Short, Campbell Kellaway, Sam Harper (wk), Will Sutherland,Fergus O Neill,Samuel Elliott,Cameron McClure,Jon Holland

Official squad has not been announced yet

Will Pucovski Batsman Travis Dean Batsman Peter Handscomb Batsman Ashley Chandrasinghe Batsman Sam Harper Batsman and Wicketkeeper Matthew Short All-rounder Will Sutherland All-rounder Fergus O Neill Bowler Samuel Elliott Bowler Cameron McClure Bowler Jon Holland Bowler

Victoria Team Form

Victoria drew their first three games of the tournament while suffering a defeat in the last couple of games. Although the winning momentum isn’t on their side, they have a batting unit capable enough to pull off a win against New South Wales

New South Wales Player List

NSW squad: Kurtis Patterson, Sean Abott, Mickey Edwards, Matthew Gilkes, Chris Green, Liam Hatcher, Moises Henriques, Baxter Holt, Daniel Hughes, Hayden Kerr, Jason Sangha, Chris Tremain, Adam Zampa

Kurtis Patterson Batter Daniel Hughes Batter Jason Sangha Batter Moises Henriques All-rounder Matthew Gilkes Batter Sean Abott All-rounder Baxter Holt Batter and Wicketkeeper Hayden Kerr All-rounder Chris Green Bowler Mickey Edwards Bowler Adam Zampa Bowler

New South Wales Team Form

After losing their first match against Western Australia, New South Wales ended up playing a draw in the next three fixtures. However, they are coming on the back of a 133-run defeat against Western Australia in the last encounter and would like to achieve first win of the tournament in the next game.

Victoria vs New South Wales Head to Head

The head to head record between these two sides shows how close contested the matches are whenever the two giants go up against one another. Victoria have been up against New South Wales in 298 matches winning 107 out of them. On the other hand, New South Wales have come out as the better team on 105 occasions. The other 86 matches between these two sides ended in a draw.

Victoria vs New South Wales Betting Odds

New South Wales to win @1.628

New South Wales have an in-form Kurtis Patterson in their lineup while the spin duo of Chris Green and Adam Zampa will strengthen their bowling lineup. Also, Victoria will be missing their key batter Marcus Harris due to national duty who scored heavily with an average of 41.14 including a century. So, considering all these factors the bookmakers have backed New South Wales to score a victory.

Victoria vs New South Wales Top team batsman

Peter Handscomb to be Victoria’s top batsman

Handscomb has been in phenomenal touch this season scoring 544 runs including two centuries and a fifty so far in the Sheffield Shield. Apart from having an experience of playing 16 Test matches for Australia, he has been decent in first-class cricket scoring 8829 runs with an average of 39.24 including 19 centuries.

Kurtis Patterson to be New South Wales’ top batsman

Patterson has been leading the way for the team being the highest run-scorer for them with 278 runs from nine innings at 39.71. The right-handed batter has a solitary hundred for Australia apart from racking up 11 centuries in first-class cricket.

Victoria vs New South Wales Top team bowler

Will Sutherland to be Victoria’s top bowler

Sutherland has been the highest wicket-taker for the team with 14 wickets from seven innings. Also, he has an impressive record in first-class cricket taking 75 wickets from 25 first-class matches with an economy of 2.68. Considering his past performance and the kind of form he is going through this season, it is highly likely that Sutherland will be the top bowler for Victoria in this game.

Chris Green to be New South Wales’ top bowler

Chris Green has picked nine wickets for the team so far in the tournament with a bowling average of 12.44. The spinner is expected to shine with the ball once again for NSW and be the top bowler in the match.