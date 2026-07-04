Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite Predictions and Tips 2026

The Sayed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2026 is one of the key events in the Indian domestic cricket calendar. The tournament will run from November 26 to December 18, 2025, with all 38 teams from the Ranji Trophy system taking part. They are divided into four elite groups and one Plate group, where six teams will compete for the right to move up to the elite division next season. Mumbai enters the competition as the defending champion. On our top predictions site Sportscafe, we have posted a detailed schedule of the upcoming Sayed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2026 matches and added useful tips and predictions from leading experts so you can choose the most promising outcome and get the most out of your bets!

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite Predictions

Throughout the new Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy season, there will be dozens of exciting matches to bet on. Get reliable pre-match and live predictions for upcoming matches from our top experts in the table. All of these matches are scheduled for the next 24 hours, so you can study them in detail to better plan your bets in advance.

Predictions for this tournament will be here soon! No matches right now!

Schedule of Upcoming Matches for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

For your convenience, we have prepared a schedule of upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy matches. This will allow you to keep track of all the matches that will be played in the coming hours and days, plan your bets in advance, and prepare your predictions.

Predictions for this tournament will be here soon! No matches right now!

Teams List and Captains

The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite 2026 will feature all 38 teams competing in the Elite and Plate groups. Below you will find detailed information about the teams, their players, and predictions.

Haryana

Captain: Anshul Kamboj;

Key Acquisition: Ankit Kumar;

Key Players: Ajit Chahal, Kapil Hooda, Aman Kumar, Rohit Sharma, Sumit Kumar;

Prediction: 12th place according to expert forecasts.

Delhi

Captain: Mayank Rawat;

Key Acquisition: Jonty Sidhu;

Key Players: Harsh Tyagi, Navdeep Saini, Ayush Badoni, Hiten Dalal, Nitish Rana;

Prediction: 6th place according to expert forecasts.

Gujarat

Captain: Priyank Panchal;

Key Acquisition: Bhargav Merai;

Key Players: Chirag Gandhi, Piyush Chawla, Manan Hingrajia, Kshitij Patel, Tejas Patel;

Prediction: 8th place according to expert forecasts.

Baroda

Captain: Vishnu Solanki;

Key Acquisition: Ninad Rathva;

Key Players: Akash Singh, Smit Patel, Lukman Meriwala, Amit Verma, Atit Sheth;

Prediction: 10th place according to expert forecasts.

Goa

Captain: Darshan Misal;

Key Acquisition: Sumiran Amonkar;

Key Players: Suyash Prabhudessai, Shubham Patil, Deepraj Gaonkar, Amogh Desai, Aditya Kaushik;

Prediction: 20th place according to expert forecasts.

Andhra

Captain: Nithish Kumar Reddy;

Key Acquisition: Ricky Bhui;

Key Players: Karan Shinde, Ashwin Hebbar, Bandaru Ayyappa, KV Sasikanth, Prithvi Raj;

Prediction: 15th place according to expert forecasts.

Punjab

Captain: Abhishek Sharma;

Key Acquisition: Anmolpreet Singh;

Key Players: Prabhsimran Singh, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Mandeep Singh, Sharad Lumba;

Prediction: 5th place according to expert forecasts.

Kerala

Captain: Sanju Samson;

Key Acquisition: Sachin Baby;

Key Players: Vishnu Vinod, Jalaj Saxena, Basil Thampi, Nidheesh M, Rohan Kunnummal;

Prediction: 4th place according to expert forecasts.

Vidarbha

Captain: Atharva Taide;

Key Acquisition: Yash Rathod;

Key Players: Jitesh Sharma, Akshay Karnewar, Apoorv Wankhade, Yash Thakur, Ganesh Satish;

Prediction: 9th place according to expert forecasts.

Services

Captain: Rajat Paliwal;

Key Acquisition: Rahul Singh;

Key Players: Diwesh Pathania, Nakul Verma, Amit Pachhara, Tinu Kundu, Mohit Kumar;

Prediction: 25th place according to expert forecasts.

Mumbai

Captain: Shreyas Iyer;

Key Acquisition: Suryakumar Yadav;

Key Players: Tanush Kotian, Ajinkya Rahane, Shams Mulani, Suryansh Shedge, Atharva Ankolekar;

Prediction: 1st place according to expert forecasts.

Jharkhand

Captain: Virat Singh;

Key Acquisition: Ishan Kishan;

Key Players: Kumar Kushagra, Anukul Roy, Rahul Shukla, Vivekanand Tiwary, Utkarsh Singh;

Prediction: 7th place according to expert forecasts.

Tamil Nadu

Captain: Sai Sudharsan;

Key Acquisition: Washington Sundar;

Key Players: T Natarajan, Vijay Shankar, Narayan Jagadeesan, Hari Nishanth, Ashwin Crist;

Prediction: 2nd place according to expert forecasts.

Tripura

Captain: Bikramkumar Das;

Key Acquisition: Arkaprabha Sinha;

Key Players: Abhijit Malakar, Arkaprabha, Sudip Chatterjee, Subham Ghosh, Samit Gohil;

Prediction: 26th place according to expert forecasts.

Assam

Captain: Riyan Parag;

Key Acquisition: Rishav Das;

Key Players: Saahil Jain, Denish Das, Mukhtar Hussain, Mrinmoy Dutta, Rahul Singh;

Prediction: 11th place according to expert forecasts.

Himachal Pradesh

Captain: Rishi Dhawan;

Key Acquisition: Prashant Sharma;

Key Players: Ayush Jamwal, Kanwar Abhinay, Mayank Dagar, Ankush Bains, Nikhil Gangta;

Prediction: 13th place according to expert forecasts.

Chhattisgarh

Captain: Amandeep Khare;

Key Acquisition: Shashank Singh;

Key Players: Harpreet Singh, Ajay Mandal, Ravi Kiran, Sumit Ruikar, Ashutosh Singh;

Prediction: 14th place according to expert forecasts.

Odisha

Captain: Shantanu Mishra;

Key Acquisition: Anurag Sarangi;

Key Players: Suryakant Pradhan, Govinda Poddar, Debabrata Pradhan, Rakesh Pattnaik;

Prediction: 23rd place according to expert forecasts.

Hyderabad

Captain: Tanmay Agarwal;

Key Acquisition: Rohit Rayudu;

Key Players: Ravi Teja, Chama V Milind, Mickil Jaiswal, Prateek Reddy, Kartikeya Kak;

Prediction: 16th place according to expert forecasts.

Karnataka

Captain: Devdutt Padikkal;

Key Acquisition: Mayank Agarwal;

Key Players: Manish Pandey, Shubhang Hegde, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Ronit More, R Samarth;

Prediction: 3rd place according to expert forecasts.

Madhya Pradesh

Captain: Venkatesh Iyer;

Key Acquisition: Avesh Khan;

Key Players: Rajat Patidar, Kumar Kartikeya, Yash Dubey, Saransh Jain, Himanshu Sharma;

Prediction: 6th place according to expert forecasts.

Meghalaya

Captain: Sanjay Yadav;

Key Acquisition: Ram Gurung;

Key Players: Lerry Sangma, Kishan Lyngdoh, Akash Kumar, Aryan Sinha;

Prediction: 30th place according to expert forecasts.

Mizoram

Captain: Jehu Pachuau;

Key Acquisition: Taruwar Kohli;

Key Players: Lalchhuanliana, Lalhruaizela, Lalmuanpuia, Awangbow, Vanlalhruaia;

Prediction: 33rd place according to expert forecasts.

Jammu & Kashmir

Captain: Shubham Khajuria;

Key Acquisition: Abdul Samad;

Key Players: Vivrant Sharma, Henan Malik, Fazil Rashid, Sahil Lotra, Auqib Nabi;

Prediction: 18th place according to expert forecasts.

Railways

Captain: Upendra Yadav;

Key Acquisition: Shivam Chaudhary;

Key Players: Arindam Ghosh, Anureet Singh, Pratham Singh, Harsh Tyagi, Karn Sharma;

Prediction: 21st place according to expert forecasts.

Saurashtra

Captain: Jaydev Unadkat;

Key Acquisition: Arpit Vasavada;

Key Players: Cheteshwar Pujara, Samarth Vyas, Chirag Jani, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Vishvarajsinh Jadeja;

Prediction: 5th place according to expert forecasts.

Services

Captain: Rajat Paliwal;

Key Acquisition: Rahul Singh;

Key Players: Diwesh Pathania, Nakul Verma, Amit Pachhara, Mohit Kumar, Tinu Kundu;

Prediction: 24th place according to expert forecasts.

Uttarakhand

Captain: Piyush Joshi;

Key Acquisition: Vaibhav Bhatt;

Key Players: Aditya Sethi, Madhwal, Ankit Manral, Swapnil Singh, Vaibhav Singh;

Prediction: 19th place according to expert forecasts.

Arunachal Pradesh

Captain: Techi Doria;

Key Acquisition: Kengo Basar;

Key Players: Krewan Riba, Nabam Tade, Kabak Cho, Yab Niya, Kamsha Yangfo;

Prediction: 37th place according to expert forecasts.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Brief 2026

The Sayed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2026 is the 18th edition of India’s premier domestic T20 tournament. It will take place from November 26 to December 18, 2025, and will bring together 38 teams from across the Ranji system. They are divided into four elite groups (32 teams) and one Plate group (6 teams). The competition is played in a round-robin format, after which the best teams advance to the playoffs. The Plate finalists will earn the right to move up to the elite category next season. Below you will find a detailed summary of the key points of the tournament:

Full Name of Championship Sayed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Host Country India Administrator BCCI Sayed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Schedule 2026 26 November 2025 – 18 December 2025 Sayed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2026 Start Date 26 November 2025 Cricket format T20 Tournament format(s) Round robin, Super league then knockout Team 38 Matches 141 Last Champion Mumbai Big Bash League 2023 Match Venues Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium B, Lucknow

Free Tips and Predictions for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Plate Matches

You can place a bet using our experts' ready-made predictions or try to place a bet yourself. Take advantage of several free recommendations that will help you improve your betting strategy for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and increase your chances of winning.

Statistics and Data of Previous Matches and Team Meetings

Check past match statistics before betting. Look at head-to-head records, recent results, batting averages, strike rates and bowling economy. This data shows which team has the advantage. Past records also reveal how teams perform at specific venues or in certain conditions. Use this to predict outcomes more accurately.

Examination of the Current Season's Input Data

Current season data matters as much as historical records. Study updated squad lists, recent injuries and player availability. Check early tournament form. This information shows which teams are struggling, which players are performing well and how team dynamics have changed. Updated data improves your predictions throughout the season.

Analysis of Weather Conditions and the Playing Field

Weather and pitch conditions change T20 cricket results significantly. Cloudy weather helps swing bowlers. Dry, slow pitches help spinners. Fresh, hard pitches help aggressive batters. Check stadium reports before you bet. Look at humidity levels and pitch history. These small details affect how the match plays out and the final score. Use weather and pitch information to make better predictions.

Using Mathematical and Statistical Analysis

Math models help you calculate probabilities instead of guessing. Compare strike rates, economy rates, average scores and win rates. Check how teams perform at specific venues. Calculate which outcomes are more likely. This approach finds bets with better value and lowers your risk. Using statistics regularly improves your betting results over time.

Using the Data of Prediction Odds

Bookmaker odds show expert opinions and market activity. Compare odds from different betting sites. Look for spots where the real chance of winning is higher than the odds show. Watch how odds change before matches start. Odds movements show lineup changes, weather updates or where most people are betting. Use these signals to improve your predictions and choose better bets.

Using Software for Prediction

Prediction software improves your betting accuracy for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. These tools analyze large amounts of data quickly. They look at player form, past results between teams, venue records, pitch conditions and weather effects. The software creates detailed forecasts based on this information. Manual analysis takes much longer and misses patterns. Software compares hundreds of factors instantly. This gives you clearer insights based on real data and helps you bet with more confidence.

Using Comparing Information from Various Expert Sources

Check multiple expert sources to improve your predictions. Different analysts focus on different aspects. Some study squad depth, while others look at captain strategies, pitch preferences, injuries or recent form. Compare these views to build a complete picture. Use trusted sources that show real statistics and explain their reasoning clearly. Sportscafe is one of these sites, where the recommendations and tips of the best experts are freely available to any user. This approach makes your predictions stronger and your betting decisions more informed.

Using ML (Machine Learning)

Machine learning improves prediction accuracy for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Plate. ML models study thousands of data points at once. They analyze player form, match history, pitch behavior, weather and team momentum. The algorithms find patterns humans cannot easily spot. These models update continuously as new match data comes in. This lets you base decisions on current trends. Combine ML predictions with expert opinions. You get a deeper understanding of likely results and reduce guessing in your bets.

Use Variable Bets

Bet on different outcomes to maximize value from Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy odds. Pre-match and live predictions show more than just match winners. You can also bet on:

Match Winner;

Tournament Winner;

Runs In Innings;

Highest Opening Partnership;

Top Batsman;

Best Bowler or Top Wicket Taker;

Individual and Team Player Performance.

Sometimes single bets on specific outcomes work better. Other times express bets (accumulators) give higher payouts. Choose based on confidence level and odds value.

Other Championships for Which Predicates Can Be Used and That May Interest You

The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy attracts huge audiences, but our free predictions aren't limited to just this tournament. On our website, you'll find predictions for other competitions too, including:

IPL;

T20;

International;

Vijay Hazare Trophy;

Ranji Trophy;

LPL;

Bangladesh Premier League;

T10;

ODI;

TEST;

WTC;

SA20;

Super Smash;

County Championship;

Sheffield Shield;

CSA;

The Ford Trophy;

League Two;

LIST A;

India Tour of Bangladesh;

Sri Lanka Tour of India;

New Zealand Tour of India;

Australia Tour of India;

India Tour of South Africa;

India Tour of England;

Asia Cup;

West Indies Tour of India.

Choose any of these tournaments, find the right online prediction and don't miss the chance to place a successful bet.