Bangla Tigers vs Team Abu Dhabi Match Prediction

Bangla Tigers and Team Abu Dhabi are all set to battle it out on the cricket field for the 24th Match of the T10 League. The match will take place on 1st December at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Both teams are in critical situations in the tournament right now. One loss can eliminate them from the tournament. Bangla Tigers will play their last league match on 1st December, while Team Abu Dhabi will play their second last match.

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Bangla Tigers vs Team Abu Dhabi Chance of Winning

Fans can enjoy the 24th match of the T10 League on Sports18 Khel, Jio Cinema, Colors Cineplex, and Colors Cineplex HD if they live in India. For England and Pakistan viewers, the match will be telecast on Sky Sports Cricket, FreeSports, Tampad TV and Ten Sports HD at 7:45 PM IST.

A nail biting match can be unveiled in the upcoming fixture as it's a do-or-die game for Bangla Tigers and Abu Dhabi.

Our Prediction

With both the teams playing their last and second last league stage matches, it can be said that the fans will have an exciting match to see on the 1st of December. However, considering the odds and other factors, we are predicting that Team Abu Dhabi will beat the Delhi Bulls.

Bangla Tigers vs Team Abu Dhabi Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

In the 24th match of the T10 League between Bangla Tigers and New York Strikers, we can see that the betting odds are in the favor of Team Abu Dhabi because of their teamwork and past performances. Bangla Tigers are comparatively a weak team in front of Abu Dhabi and might lose the 24th game.

Bangla Tigers vs Team Abu Dhabi Match Toss Prediction

The surface at Sheikh Zayed Stadium has started favouring the batters in the first innings as we have seen in the last few matches played here. Anything around 100-110 in the first inning would be the decent target here. Teams batting first at this venue have won 10 out of 17 games played over here so far. Therefore the team winning the toss should look to bat first and put up a huge total for the opponent.

Weather Report

The weather report states that Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi will have a maximum temperature of 33°c / 91°f. The chances of precipitation are bleak during the course of the tournament. Hence, the teams need not worry about DLS and par score coming into the play.

Bangla Tigers News & Player List

Shakib Al Hasan will continue to lead the Bangla Tigers team for the upcoming fixture as well. Playing X1 for the Bangla Tigers might be the same as in their previous match.





Predicted Playing X1:

Player Name Role Shakib Al Hasan Captain Mohammad Amir Bowler Ben Cutting Batting All rounder Joe Clarke Wicketkeeper Umair Ali Bowler Evin Lewis Batsman Benny Howell Batting All rounder Iftikhar Ahmed Bowling All rounder Colin Munro Batting All rounder Hazratullah Zazai Batsman Rohan Mustafa Bowler

Bangla Tigers Full Squad:Hazratullah Zazai, Evin Lewis, Iftikhar Ahmed, Colin Munro, Joe Clarke (wk), Shakib Al Hasan (c), Ben Cutting, Benny Howell, Rohan Mustafa, Umair Ali, Mohammad Amir, Chirag Suri, Lewis Gregory, Nurul Hasan, Matheesha Pathirana, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Jake Bell, Jake Lintott, S Sreesanth

Bangla Tigers Team Form

The Bangla Tigers Team will hope to bounce back stronger by winning the next game as they've won just 1 out of 4 matches. With Shakib Al Hasan and their team, the tigers will roar up to the table in the upcoming fixture.

Team Abu Dhabi News & Player List

The Team Abu Dhabi will also continue with Chris Lynn as their captain. Chris Lynn hasn't been scoring many runs in the tournament. He might score some runs in the 24th Match. Playing X1 for the Team Abu Dhabi is most likely to be the same.

Predicted Playing X1:

Player Name Role Chris Lynn Captain Kamran Atta Wicketkeeper Alex Hales Batsman Brandon King Batsman James Vince Batsman Amad butt Bowling All rounder Alishan Sharafu Batting All rounder Adil Rashid Bowler Andrew Tye Bowler Peter Hatzoglou Bowler Naveen ul Haq Bowler

Team Abu Dhabi Full Squad:Chris Lynn (c), Alex Hales, Brandon King, James Vince, Kamran Atta (wk), Amad Butt, Alishan Sharafu, Adil Rashid, Andrew Tye, Peter Hatzoglou, Naveen-ul-Haq, Darwish Rasooli, Abid Ali, Fabien Allen, Carl Dsouza, Jamie Overton, Philip Salt, Tymal Mills, Mustafizur Rahman, David Payne

Team Abu Dhabi Team Form

Team Abu Dhabi's journey in this tournament has been full of ups and downs. They have won 1 out of 3 matches they've played and have 2 points in the points table as their second match of the tournament ended with a draw. They would look forward to winning the next game and being in the top 4 of the points table.

Bangla Tigers vs Team Abu Dhabi Head to Head

Bangla Tigers and Team Abu Dhabi have played 6 matches against each other so far. Both teams complement each other in this tournament and can be said to be the best rival duo of the T10 League.

Matches Played between Bangla Tigers and Team Abu Dhabi - 6 Matches

Won by Bangla Tigers - 2 Matches

Won by Team Abu Dhabi - 3 Matches

Tied - 1 Match

Bangla Tigers vs Team Abu Dhabi Betting Odds

With all the proper assessment and considering possible scenarios, it can be said that the Betting Odds that Bangla Tigers will win are currently 1.78 and the betting odds that Team Abu Dhabi will win are 2.00. These betting odds have been calculated on the basis of the team's performance in the previous matches, players’ records, pitch and other factors too.

Bangla Tigers vs Team Abu Dhabi Top Team Batsmen

Evin Lewis has been the best batsman for Bangla Tigers in this tournament. In his last four games, he has averaged 38.00 with a strike rate of almost 120. He has smashed 114 runs for his team.

We expect Hazratullah Zazai to score huge runs in the upcoming game. He hasn't scored many runs in the tournament but surely will make a comeback.

The Team Abu Dhabi batsman James Vince has been the highest run-scorer for their team in the tournament. In his last 3 games, he has scored 81 runs at an average of 81.00. He will look forward to anticipating the same for the next game.

Bangla Tigers vs Team Abu Dhabi Top Team Bowlers

Shakib Al Hasan has been bowling phenomenally for his team. The captain has picked 4 wickets in the tournament so far. We expect him to take some wickets in the 24th match as well.

Andrew Tye is currently the highest wicket-taker of the Team Abu Dhabi with 4 wickets in 4 matches at an average of 16.75. He is expected to take some scalps in the upcoming match.

Naveen Ul Haq is the most underrated bowler of Team Abu Dhabi. He can be the reason for Team Abu Dhabi's win in the upcoming game.