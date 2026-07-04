Delhi Bulls vs New York Strikers Match Prediction

Delhi Bulls and New York Strikers will clash against each other for the 23rd Match of the T10 League which will commence on 1st December at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Both the teams are looking for a win as both of them have only 2 matches left in the league stage of the tournament. Delhi Bulls are currently at the 6th spot of the points table, while New York Strikers are at 3rd.

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Delhi Bulls vs New York Strikers Chance of Winning

Fans can enjoy the 23rd match of the T10 League on Sports18 Khel, Jio Cinema, Colors Cineplex, and Colors Cineplex HD if they live in India. For England and Pakistan viewers, the match will be telecast on Sky Sports Cricket, FreeSports, Tampad TV and Ten Sports HD at 5:30 PM IST.

A spellbinding game is awaiting for all the cricket fans as both the teams are looking to gain a couple of points to level up in the points table.

Our Prediction

With both teams looking to gain a couple of points in the points table, it can be said that we are up for an enthralling match. However, considering the odds and other factors, we are predicting that the New York Strikers will beat the Delhi Bulls.

Delhi Bulls vs New York Strikers Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

In the 23rd match of the T10 League between Delhi Bulls and New York Strikers, we can see that the betting odds are in the favor of New York Strikers because of their performance in the previous matches. Delhi Bulls would like to get back to the winning end but looking at the stats and form, New York Strikers might win this match.

Delhi Bulls vs New York Strikers Match Toss Prediction

The surface at Sheikh Zayed Stadium has started favouring the batters in the first innings as we have seen in the last few matches played here. Anything around 100-100 in the first inning would be the decent target here. Teams bowling first at this venue have won 10 out of 17 games played over here. Therefore the team winning the toss should look to bat first and defend the total.

Weather Report

The weather report states that Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi will have a maximum temperature of 33°c / 91°f. The chances of precipitation are bleak during the course of the tournament. Hence, the teams need not worry about DLS and par score coming into the play.

Delhi Bulls News & Player List

Rilee Rossouw will continue to lead the Delhi Bulls team in absence of Dwayne Bravo for the upcoming fixture as well. Playing X1 for the Delhi Bulls might be the same as in their previous match and will aim to make an impact in the next game.

Predicted Playing X1:

Player Name Role Rilee Rossouw Captain Waqas Maqsood Bowler Rahkeem Cornwall Bowling All rounder Tom Banton Wicketkeeper Richard Gleeson Bowler Tim David Batting All rounder Shiraz Ahmed Bowler Imad Wasim Bowling All rounder Keemo Paul Bowling All rounder Asif Khan Batsman Dominic Drakes Bowler

Delhi Bulls Full Squad:Rilee Rossouw (c), Tom Banton (wk), Tim David, Rahkeem Cornwall, Keemo Paul, Imad Wasim, Dominic Drakes, Richard Gleeson, Waqas Maqsood, Shiraz Ahmed, Asif Khan, Kushdil Shah, Mitchell Stanley, Ayaan Khan, Jordan Cox, Harbhajan Singh, Mohammad Zahid

Delhi Bulls Team Form

Delhi Bulls Team will look to give themselves a boost of confidence by winning the next game as they've won just 1 out of 4 matches. With Rilee Rossouw and the team, the Bulls will charge to win the match and level up.

New York Strikers News & Player List

The New York Strikers are likely to go with the same captain, Kieron Pollard. Pollard hasn't been up to the mark in the recent matches but will hope to bounce back stronger in the upcoming match. Playing X1 for the New York Strikers might also be the same.

Predicted Playing X1:

Player Name Role Kieron Pollard Captain Andre Fletcher Wicketkeeper Azam Khan Wicketkeeper Paul Stirling Batting All rounder Matiullah Khan Bowler Muhammad Waseem Batsman Wahab Riaz Bowler Eoin Morgan Batsman Akeal Hosein Bowler Jordan Thompson Bowling All Rounder Izharulhaq Naveed Bowler

New York Strikers Full Squad:Andre Fletcher, Paul Stirling, Muhammad Waseem, Eoin Morgan, Azam Khan (wk), Kieron Pollard ©, Jordan Thompson, Wahab Riaz, Akeal Hosein, Izharulhaq Naveed, Matiullah Khan, Stuart Binny, Stuart Thompson, Romario Shepherd, Kesrick Williams, Tom Hartley, Nav Pabreja, Muhammad Farooq, Ravi Rampaul.

New York Strikers Team Form

The New York Strikers have been performing brilliantly in the tournament so far. They have won 3 out of 4 matches they've played and have 6 points in the points table. They would look forward to winning the next game and being in the top 2 of the points table.

Delhi Bulls vs New York Strikers Head to Head

Delhi Bulls and New York Strikers have not played against each other and will play their first match on 1st December.

Delhi Bulls vs New York Strikers Betting Odds

With all the proper assessment and considering possible scenarios, it can be said that the Betting Odds that Delhi Bulls will win are currently 1.60 and the betting odds that New York Strikers will win are 1.90. These betting odds have been calculated on the basis of the team's performance in the previous matches, players’ records, pitch and other factors too.

Delhi Bulls vs New York Strikers Top Team Batsmen

In this tournament so far, David Warner has been in strong form. In his last four games, he has averaged 31.50 with a strike rate of almost 150. He has smashed 126 runs.

This time, Rilee Rossouw might go big in the upcoming game. He hasn't scored many runs in the tournament but surely will make a comeback.

The New York Strikers team's all rounder Paul Stirling has been the highest run-scorer for their team in the tournament. In his last 4 games, he has scored 98 runs at an average of 24.50. He will look forward to anticipating the same for the next game.

Delhi Bulls vs New York Strikers Top Team Bowlers

In just four T10 matches in the tournament, Jordan Thompson has picked 6 wickets at an average of 14.50. In their previous match against Morrisville Samp Army, Ravi Rampaul picked 2 wickets in 2 overs and can an asset for New York Strikers in the 23rd Match.

Akeal Hosein is currently the second highest wicket-taker of the New York Strikers with 4 wickets in 4 matches at an average of 5.00. He is expected to take some scalps in the upcoming match.

Waqas Maqsood is the only bowler of the Delhi Bulls to take a wicket in every game of the tournament. He can be the reason for the opponent's early dismissal.