Delhi Bulls vs The Chennai Braves Match Prediction

Delhi Bulls and The Chennai Braves will take on each other for the 26th Match of the T10 League and their last league stage match. The match will take place on 2nd December at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Both teams are almost out of the league and will hope to register a win in their last match of the tournament. Delhi Bulls are currently at the last spot of the points table, while The Chennai Braves are at 6th.

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Delhi Bulls vs The Chennai Braves Chance of Winning

In the 26th match of the T10 League between Delhi Bulls and The Chennai Braves, we can see that the betting odds are in the favour of The Chennai Braves because they are comparatively a stronger team than Delhi Bulls. Delhi Bulls would like to register their second win in the tournament but looking at the stats and form, the Chennai Braves might win this match.

Our Prediction

With both teams looking to fight for a win in the last league stage match, it can be assured that the audience will have an amazing Friday coming up. However, considering the odds and other factors, we are predicting that The Chennai Braves will beat the Delhi Bulls.

Delhi Bulls vs The Chennai Braves T10 League & Betting Tips

Considering the tournament so far, we would suggest betting on Tim David and Carlos Brathwaite from both sides. The top scorer for Delhi Bulls is Tim David, who has 176 runs in 5 matches, while Brathwaite has 137 runs and 6 wickets.

Delhi Bulls vs The Chennai Braves Match Toss Prediction

The surface at Sheikh Zayed Stadium has started favouring the batters in the first innings as we have seen in the last few matches played here. Anything around 110 - 130 in the first inning would be the decent target here. Teams bowling first at this venue have won 12 out of 19 games played over here. Therefore the team winning the toss should look to bat first and defend the total.

Weather Report

The weather report states that Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi will have a maximum temperature of 33°c / 91°f. The chances of precipitation are bleak during the course of the tournament. Hence, the teams need not worry about DLS and par score coming into the play.

Delhi Bulls News & Player List

Dwayne Bravo is back and will continue to lead the Delhi Bulls team after Rilee Rossouw for the upcoming fixture as well. Playing X1 for the Delhi Bulls might be the same as per their previous match against Bangla Tigers and will aim to make an impact in the next game.

Predicted Playing X1:

Player Name Role Dwayne Bravo Captain Waqas Maqsood Bowler Tim David Batting All rounder Tom Banton Wicketkeeper Shiraz Ahmed Bowler Rilee Rossouw Batsman Jordan Cox Wicketkeeper Imad Wasim Bowling All rounder Keemo Paul Bowling All rounder Asif Khan Batsman Richard Gleeson Bowler

Delhi Bulls Full Squad:Rilee Rossouw, Tom Banton(wk), Dwayne Bravo (captain), Tim David, Shiraz Ahmed, Asif Khan, Waqas Maqsood, Imad Wasim, Jordan Cox, Richard Gleeson, Keemo Paul, Khushdil Shah, Mitchell Stanley, Imad Wasim, Ayaan Khan, Rahkeem Cornwall, Dominic Drakes, Harbhajan Singh, Mohammad Zahid

Delhi Bulls Team Form

Delhi Bulls Team have won just one game out of 5 in this tournament. They are on the verge of being eliminated with just one match left in the league stage. With Dwayne Bravo back in the lead, the team will definitely try to win on 2nd December.

The Chennai Braves News & Player List

The Chennai Braves are likely to go with the same captain, Sikandar Raza. After being the captain of the team, Sikandar Raza's performance has degraded. Playing X1 for the Chennai Braves might change as they are constantly shuffling the players after one match.

Predicted Playing X1:





Player NameRoleSikandar RazaCaptainVritiya AravindWicket keeperDawid MalanBatsmanDan LawrenceBatsman

Carlos Braithwaite Bowling all rounder James Fuller Bowler Ross Whiteley Batting all rounder Olly Stone Bowler Kobe Herft Batsman Samuel Cook Bowler Adhitya Shetty Bowler

The Chennai Braves Full Squad:Dawid Malan, Dan Lawrence, Carlos Brathwaite, James Fuller, Sikandar Raza (c), Ross Whiteley, Vritiya Aravind (wk), Olly Stone, Kobe Herft, Samuel Cook, and Adhitya Shetty, Laurie Evans, Henry Brookes, Michael Pepper, Adam Rossington, Obed Mccoy, Sabir Rao, Patrick Dooley

The Chennai Braves Team Form

The Chennai Braves performance has been mediocre so far in the tournament. They have won 2 out of 5 matches they've played and have 6 points in the points table. They would look forward to winning the next game and being in the top 2 of the points table.

Delhi Bulls vs The Chennai Braves Head to Head

Delhi Bulls and The Chennai Braves have played 2 matches against each other so far in the history of the T10 League. This will be their 3rd clash and last match of this season.

Matches Played between Delhi Bulls and The Chennai Braves - 2 Matches

Won by Delhi Bulls - 2 Matches

Won by The Chennai Braves - 2 Matches

Delhi Bulls vs The Chennai Braves Betting Odds

With all the proper assessment and considering all possible scenarios, it can be said that the Betting Odds that Delhi Bulls will win are currently 2.32 and the betting odds that The Chennai Braves will win are 1.70. These betting odds have been calculated on the basis of the team's performance in the previous matches, pitch report, player's past performances and other factors too.

Delhi Bulls vs The Chennai Braves Top Team Batsmen

Tim David was seen in a destructive mode in the previous match against Bangla Tigers. In the previous match, he scored 50 runs off just 20 with a strike rate of 250. He has smashed 176 runs in the tournament so far and is the highest run-scorer for the Delhi Bulls.

This time, opener Tom Banton might go big in the upcoming game. He has scored 109 runs in the tournament and will aim to continue his form in the upcoming fixture.

The Chennai Braves team's all rounder Carlos Braithwaite has been the highest run-scorer for their team in the tournament. In his last 5 games, he has scored 121 runs at an average of 40.33. He will look forward to anticipating the same for the next game.

Delhi Bulls vs The Chennai Braves Top Team Bowlers

In 5 T10 matches in the tournament, Carlos Braithwaite has picked 6 wickets at an average of 15.50. In their previous match against Bangla Tigers, He picked 4 wickets in 1.5 overs and can be a lethal weapon for The Chennai Braves in the 26th Match.

Sikandar Raza is currently the second highest wicket-taker of the Chennai Braves with 5 wickets in 5 matches at an average of 16.40. He is expected to take some scalps in the upcoming match.

Keemo Paul of Delhi Bulls can be their highest wicket-taker for the upcoming fixture. We expect him to take 2 or more wickets.