Morrisville Samp Army vs Deccan Gladiators Match Prediction

Morrisville Samp Army will lock horns against Deccan Gladiators to end the round of matches on 1st December. It is a much-anticipated contest between the top two teams in the ongoing T10 league. The Gladiators edge past MSA in points table standing due to a superior run rate.

Bet on T10

This match presents a perfect opportunity for both teams to strengthen their candidacy for the qualifiers.

Morrisville Samp Army vs Deccan Gladiators Chance of Winning

Indian fans can enjoy the live streaming of the T10 league on Sports18 Khel, Jio Cinema, Colors Cineplex, and Colors Cineplex HD. In the UK, the matches will be live on Sky Sports Cricket and FreeSports. Pakistani fans can enjoy the tournament on Tapmad TV and Ten Sports HD.

Cricket fans from the UAE can tune in to CriicLife3, Fox Sports if you are from Australia and T Sports for Bangladeshi fans

Our Prediction

A cutthroat competition awaits our fans. If you are looking to take a bet, we suggest going with Gladiators. But we advise you to do your due diligence before placing a bet on any event.

Morrisville Samp Army vs Deccan Gladiators Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

There is little to compare since both teams are playing against each other for the first time. But mind you, the duo has been very competitive so far in the tournament and we expect nothing less than a cracker of a match. The odds are balanced but we are inclining more towards Gladiators for this match-up.

Morrisville Samp Army vs Deccan Gladiators Match Toss Prediction

As back-to-back matches are being played on the same venue, we expect the pitch to show some wear and tear towards the end of the day. Hence, it is likely that the team winning the toss will look to bat first and post a humungous total on the board. Furthermore, we have seen the surface favour the batters thus far.

Add to that the short format of the game which will entice the batters to go after the bowlers from the first ball. We will not be surprised to see the team batting second chasing a target of over 110 runs.

Weather Report

The weather report states that Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi will have a maximum temperature of 33°c / 91°f. The chances of precipitation are bleak during the tournament. Hence, the teams need not worry about DLS and par score coming into the play.

Morrisville Samp Army News & Player List

Moeen played George Garton ahead of Cottrell in the previous game and we think he will get another opportunity to impress. We are going with an unchanged squad.

Predicted Playing X1:

Player Name Role Moeen Ali Captain Karim Janat Bowler C Karunaratne Bowler Johnson Charles Wicketkeeper Anrich Nortje Bowler Shimron Hetmyer Batsman David Miller Batsman Dwaine Pretorius Bowling Allrounder George Carton Bowler Basil Hameed Batsman Ahmed Raza Bowling Allrounder

Morrisville Samp Army News Full Squad:Moeen Ali ©, Johnson Charles (wk), Andries Gous (wk), David Miller, Shimron Hetmyer, Basil Hameed, Bas de Leede, Dwaine Pretorius, Kashif Daud, Colin de Grandhomme, Ahmed Raza, Obus Pienaar, Anrich Nortje, Sheldon Cottrell, Akif Raja, George Garton, Karim Janat, Chamika Karunaratne

Morrisville Samp Army Full Form

Moeen and his men started the tournament winning the first three games but the party came to hold against the New York Strikers. Morrisville will be looking to get back in their winning touch after consecutive defeats. This could be their opportunity to reach the top of the table once again.

Deccan Gladiators News & Player List

Deccan Gladiators look like a settled unit and we are unlikely to see changes in the XI, as it has been doing a pretty good job. Yes, there are some hiccups here and there but the overall performance is sufficient to keep the team at the top of the table

Predicted Playing X1:

Player Name Role Nicholas Pooran Captain / Wicketkeeper Jason Roy Batsman Kohler Cadmore Batsman Andre Russell Bowling Allrounder Odean Smith Bowler Suresh Raina Batsman David Wiese Batting Allrounder Sultan Ahmed Bowler Tom Helm Bowler Joshua Little Bowler Zahoor Khan Bowler

Deccan Gladiators Full Squad:Nicholas Pooran(c/wk), Jason Roy, Tom Kohler-Cadmore,), Andre Russell, Odean Smith, Suresh Raina, David Wiese, Sultan Ahmed, Tom Helm, Joshua Little, Zahoor Khan, Will Smeed, Taskin Ahmed, Luke Wood, Tabraiz Shamsi, Adeel Malik, Zahir Khan, Curtis Campher

Deccan Gladiators Team Form

Skipper Nicholas Pooran is leading the Deccan Gladiators from the front. He is the leading run-scorer in the tournament with 199 runs to his name so far. Watch out for a cameo from Pooran. Opener Kohler came into his own against Delhi bulls smashing over 80 runs.

We are once again expecting a comprehensive performance from Deccan in this match.

Morrisville Samp Army vs Deccan Gladiators Head-to-Head

Morrisville Samp Army is a new addition to the T10 league and will play its first head-to-head match against Deccan Gladiators

Morrisville Samp Army vs Deccan Gladiators Betting Odds

Both the team looks equally balanced and dangerous. It will be a competition between the leading run scorer Pooran versus Pretorius, the leading wicket-taker thus far.

With all the proper assessment and considering possible scenarios, it can be said that the Betting Odds that Morrisville will win are currently 1.80 and the odds in favour of Gladiators are 1.40. These betting odds have been calculated on the basis of the team's performance in the previous matches, players’ records, pitch and other factors too.

Morrisville Samp Army vs Deccan Gladiators Top Team Batsmen

It's a no-brainer to back Pooran to be the highest run scorer for Gladiators in the forthcoming match. Pooran is the leading run-scorer with 199 runs to his name with an average almost touching 50.

From Morrisville’s camp, we are backing their skipper Moeen Ali once again. It's gonna be a captain's day. Moeen can play a delightful cameo for his team. He can be handy with the ball too since the pitch is expected to offer some support to the spinners.

Morrisville Samp Army vs Deccan Gladiators Top Team Bowlers

Pretorius has been a massive asset for the army, leading the bowling charts with 8 wickets to his name. Although he took a beating in the last outing, we are backing him for a strong comeback.

Joshua little has been very economical and with a knack for picking timely wickets can be a weapon for Deccan. He stole the show with his performance against Delhi Bulls and we back him this time too.