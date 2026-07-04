New York Strikers vs Deccan Gladiators Match Prediction

Defending champions Deccan Gladiators are ready to begin their title defence against New York Strikers in the T10 league final at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi on 4th December.

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New York strikers defeated Morrisville Samp Army by four wickets in the qualifier to get directly into the finals. On the other hand, the Gladiators had to overcome Team Abu Dhabi and Morrisville Samp Army to book their place in the second consecutive final.

Will the Gladiators win their second T10 title in a row or the New Yorkers will ink their name in history for the first time? Here we are with our analysis of the much anticipated final.

New York Strikers vs Deccan Gladiators Chance of Winning

New York strikers have had a very clean season. Finishing at the top of the table, reaching finals in one opportunity. This season has been nothing sort of a dream and they have put in the necessary work.

Their opponents on the contrary barely managed to reach the qualifier stage. But once they did, the defending champions know how to win the big matches. Here they are now after winning consecutive play-off matches to regain the honours.

Both the teams are equally competitive but we think it’s a 60/40 chance in the favor of Deccan Gladiators given their experience and performance, especially in Qualifier 2.

Our Prediction

Deccan Gladiators came from nowhere to defeat the Morrisville Samp Army in qualifier 2, all thanks to Andre Russell for his ferocious knock. While New York Strikers is a team to beat, we are leaning towards Deccan Gladiators. They look in red hot form and are hungry for victory.

Our prediction - Deccan Gladiators Win

New York Strikers vs Deccan Gladiators & Betting Tips 2022

Clearly Deccan Gladiators looks the better of the two teams. The batting order is all fired up and we saw how dangerous it is in the previous match. Expect cracking sixes from Pooran, Russell and Odean Smith. A Caribbean showdown to say the least.

We expect nothing less than a cracker of a final and we believe it is going to be a high scoring one.

If Deccan Gladiators bats first, we expect a total of more than 120 runs. If New York Strikers come out to bat first, we expect a score of under 120 runs.

We are backing Deccan Gladiators to win the final match.

New York Strikers vs Deccan Gladiators Match Toss Prediction

There will be a third-place match right before the final so there might be some wear and tear on the pitch as the final progress. Add to that the pressure of the finals. Hence, it is likely that the team winning the toss will look to bat first and post a massive total on the board. Additionally, the pitch has favoured the batters in Abu Dhabi.

Add to that the short format of the game which will entice the batters to go after the bowlers from the first ball.

Weather Report

The weather report states that Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi will have a maximum temperature of 33°c / 91°f. The chances of precipitation are bleak during the tournament. Hence, the teams need not worry about DLS and par score coming into the play.

New York Strikers Player List

New York Strikers Squad- Kieron Pollard ©, Azam Khan (wk), Paul Stirling, Muhammad Waseem, Eoin Morgan, Jordan Thompson, Rashid Khan, Wahab Riaz, Tom Hartley, Izharulhaq Naveed, Nav Pabreja, Muhammad Farooq, Romario Shepherd, Kesrick Williams, Stuart Thompson, Ravi Rampaul, Stuart Binny, Andre Fletcher, Matiullah Khan, Akeal Hosein.

New York Strikers predicted playing XI:

New York strikers will not want to make any changes to the winning combination.

Player Name Role Kieron Pollard Captain Azam Khan Wicket Keeper Eoin Morgan Batsman Paul Stirling Batting Allrounder J Thompson Bowling Allrounder Rashid Khan Bowling Allrounder Akeal Hossein Bowler M Khan Bowler Riaz Bowler Waseem Muhammad Batsman Ravi Rampaul Bowler

New York Strikers Team Form

After losing their first match of the campaign, New York strikers made sure they never repeat the same mistakes they did in the first match. As things turned out, the strikers won all the following matches in the tournament including the qualifier, thus reaching the final.

Bowlers did well to restrict Morrisville Samp Army to just 81 runs in the qualifier match. Hosein, Rampaul, Thompson and Riaz picked up two wickets each. Strikers reached the target comfortably led by Waseem who scored 36 runs not out in just 16 deliveries.

The Strikers put up a clinical performance in that game and will expect to continue the momentum in the finals.

Deccan Gladiators Player List

Deccan Gladiators Squad -Nicholas Pooran (c & wk), Jason Roy, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Andre Russell, Odean Smith, Will Smeed, Sultan Ahmed, Tabraiz Shamsi, Zahoor Khan, Zahir Khan, Joshua Little, Mohammad Hasnain, Suresh Raina, Curtis Campher, Luke Wood, Tom Helm, Taskin Ahmed,, Adeel Malik, David Wiese.

Deccan Gladiators Predicted Playing XI

Moh. Hasnain or Adeel Malik might feature in the XI instead of Shamsi

Player Name Role Nicholas Pooran Captain / Wicketkeeper Wil Smeed Batsman Kohler Cadmore Batsman Andre Russell Bowling Allrounder Odean Smith Bowler Moh. Hasnain or Adeel Malik Bowler David Wiese Batting Allrounder Sultan Ahmed Bowler Zahir Khan Bowler Joshua Little Bowler Zahoor Khan Bowler

Deccan Gladiators Team Form

Deccan Gladiators did not have a dream tournament, still, they have managed to reach the finals. After finishing fourth on the points table, they defeated Team Abu Dhabi in the eliminator. They overcame Morrisville Samp Army in qualifier 2 to reach the final eventually.

The bowlers failed to pick wickets and leaked 119 runs. Moeen Ali caused trouble for the Gladiators chipping away 78 runs. Left with a target of 120 runs, the onus was on the batsmen to help the Gladiators reach the final.

As you expect from DG, the batsmen delivered. The openers put up a stand of 60 runs. Andre Russell carried the batting charge with 63 runs. Skipper Pooran who is also the highest run-scorer in the tournament made sure he finishes the match for his team.

New York Strikers vs Deccan Gladiators Head-to-Head

New York Strikers has won the only head-to-head game the duo has played against each other.

New York Strikers vs Deccan Gladiators Betting Odds

After assessing the team's form and possible scenarios, the odds for both Deccan Gladiators and New York Strikers to win are 1.92. These betting odds have been calculated based on the team's performance in the previous matches, players’ records, pitch and other factors.

An intense and exciting match of cricket awaits our fans.

New York Strikers vs Deccan Gladiators Top Team Batsmen

Nicholas Pooran has led the Gladiators from the front throughout the season. He has amassed 305 runs in 9 matches with a massive average of 50.83 and a strike rate of almost 250.

Andre Russell is a man of big matches. His 63 runs innings helped the Gladiators reach the finals. We expect Russell to maximise the score for his team.

Eoin Morgan has been very dependable for the strikers this season. He is the leading run-scorer for New York Strikers with 219 runs in 8 matches and a striker of 180.

New York Strikers vs Deccan Gladiators Top Team Bowlers

Akeal Hosein has had an incredible tournament. He has the best bowling average in the tournament and picked up 8 wickets for his team. If there is someone who can restrict Gladiators from putting a big total, it is Hosein.

Joshua little is the highest wicket-taker for the Gladiators and we expect him to set the big stage on fire with his bowling efforts.