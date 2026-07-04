New York Strikers vs Morrisville Samp Army Match Prediction

Table-toppers New York Strikers and Morrisville Samp Army will take on each other on December 3 in Qualifier 1 of the ongoing Abu Dhabi T10 League at Sheikh Zayed Stadium. While the winner of the contest will advance to the final, to be played on December 4, the loser will play against the winner of the Eliminator, where Team Abu Dhabi and Deccan Gladiators will meet later on the day in Qualifier 2. Therefore, all three fixtures will be played on December 3, with Qualifier 1 starting at 5.30 PM IST.

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New York Strikers vs Morrisville Samp Army Chance of Winning

Since losing to Bangla Tigers by 19 runs in the tournament opener, Kieron Pollard’s New York Strikers have shown no mercy to their opposition. They are on a six-match winning streak ahead of this fixture, with the most recent win coming against Team Abu Dhabi by seven wickets. Hence, it is no surprise that the bookmakers have labeled the Strikers ‘favourites’, assigning them odds of 1.73 compared to Samp Army’s 2.10.

Our Prediction

Despite the fact that the Strikers’ have been enjoying a stellar run of form since their first and only defeat in the competition, our prediction will go in favour of Samp Army, who boast of having some of the prolific limited-over specialists, including Johnson Charles, Shimron Hetmyer, and David Miller among many others under Moeen Ali’s leadership.

New York Strikers to win @1.73 (Melbet),

Morrisville Samp Army to win @2.10 (Melbet)

New York Strikers vs Morrisville Samp Army Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Thus far, Strikers’ success have been heavily relying on the form of former England’s World Cup-winning skipper Eoin Morgan, who has aggregated 205 runs in seven outings at a staggering strike rate of 178.26. Besides, having got Rashid Khan, arguably the best bowler in the shortest format, in the mix, along with economical Akeal Hosein and seasoned campaigner Wahab Riaz, the Strikers form a potent bowling attack that can tear apart any dangerous-looking batting unit on their days.

On top of that, the Strikers have Paul Stirling and Pollard – two of the most destructive batters in the format – among their top six, where Muhammad Waseem and Azam Khan sometimes play pivotal roles as well for their side. On paper, they are a decent side with a mix of veterans and youngsters which has helped them finish at the top of the league table.

For Samp Army, Shimron Hetmyer and Johnson Charles hold the key among the top-order batters. They do have Moeen Ali and David Miller in the middle, but considering the fact that an innings only has 10 overs in these contests, teams’ success rates heavily depend on how blistering starts they can get. Hence, don’t be surprised if Moeen comes to open the innings.

Not to forget, Samp Army also have the services of Anrich Nortje, who was rested for their last game against Northern Warriors. If the South African right-arm quick gets his rhythm right, there are only a few in world cricket who can be fierier than him.

New York Strikers vs Morrisville Samp Army Match Toss Prediction

All 28 matches so far played in Abu Dhabi T10 2022/23 have taken place at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, of which teams batting first have won 14 times and teams batting second 13 times. Notably, one match, between Team Abu Dhabi and Delhi Bulls, was tied.

Interestingly if one comes to see how the business end of the competition had the results, he or she will find seven out of the last 10 fixtures have been won by the sides batting second. These include both Samp Army and the Strikers’ victories, which came by chasing before heading to this fixture. Hence, whichever teams are going to win the toss, are likely to prefer fielding first.

Weather Report

As per Accuweather, there is no chance of rain on December 3 in Abu Dhabi, which means the contest between the Strikers and the Samp Army won’t be affected by any interruption by unpleasant weather.

New York Strikers Player List

New York Strikers squad:Kieron Pollard (c), Eoin Morgan, Paul Stirling, Muhammad Waseem, Azam Khan (wk), Jordan Thompson, Rashid Khan, Akeal Hosein, Matiullah Khan, Wahab Riaz, Tom Hartley, Nav Pabreja, Andre Fletcher, Ravi Rampaul, Stuart Binny, Kesrick Williams









Predicted Playing XI







Paul Stirling All-rounder Muhammad Waseem Batsman Eoin Morgan Batsman Azam Khan Wicket-keeper and Batsman Kieron Pollard Captain and All-rounder Jordan Thompson All-rounder Rashid Khan All-rounder Akeal Hosein Bowler Ravi Rampaul Bowler Wahab Riaz Bowler Tom Hartley Bowler

New York Strikers Team Form

As previously mentioned, the Strikers are on a dream form, starting with a 27-run victory over Chennai Braves, followed by wins over Deccan Gladiators by eight wickets and the Samp Army by 12 runs before cruising past Northern Warriors by five wickets and Delhi Bulls by seven wickets until eventually finishing the league stage with a seven-wicket victory against Team Abu Dhabi.

Morrisville Samp Army Player List

Morrisville Samp Army squad: Moeen Ali (c), Johnson Charles (wk), Karim Janat, David Miller, Shimron Hetmyer, Dwaine Pretorius, Chamika Karunaratne, Basil Hameed, Anrich Nortje, Sheldon Cottrell, Ahmed Raza, George Garton, Andries Gous, Bas de Leede, Kashif Daud, Akif Raja, Obus Pienaar, Colin de Grandhomme

Predicted Playing XI







Moeen Ali Captain and All-rounder Johnson Charles Batsman and Wicket-keeper Shimron Hetmyer Batsman Karim Janat All-rounder David Miller Batsman Dwaine Pretorius All-rounder Chamika Karunaratne All-rounder Basil Hameed Bowler Anrich Nortje Bowler Ahmed Raza Bowler Sheldon Cottrell Bowler

Morrisville Samp Army Team Form

The Samp Army are on a two-match unbeaten run following their victories over Northern Warriors and Deccan Gladiators in their last two fixtures, by five wickets and 19 runs respectively.

New York Strikers vs Morrisville Samp Army Head to Head

So far, the Strikers and Samp Army have met only once, this season in Abu Dhabi T10 League. In that fixture on November 28, the Strikers defeated the Samp Army by 12 runs, restricting them to 98/5 after posting 110/8 batting first.

New York Strikers vs Morrisville Samp Army Betting Odds

Top Batsman of the Match - Paul Stirling/Johnson Charles @1.91

Before coming to this game, both Stirling and Charles fell for a duck in their recent matches against Team Abu Dhabi and Northern Warriors respectively. Although in their failures, their respective sides won their last battles, it won’t be the same when the stakes will be higher than the other on December 3. Therefore, expect fireworks from either Stirling or Charles if not both to get their side off to an explosive start.

New York Strikers vs Morrisville Samp Army Top Team Batsmen

Paul Stirling to be New York Strikers’ top batter @3.4

Although Stirling fell after two balls without scoring in Strikers’ last match against Team Abu Dhabi, there is little doubt that he can get back to his fluent best in the big stage. With 115 runs at 179.68 after seven innings, Stirling might not be having the best season, but it only takes one stupendous innings to turn things around.

Johnson Charles to be Morrisville Samp Army’s top batter @3.24

Charles, aggregating 169 runs at 187.77, is having a decent campaign this year. However, similar to Stirling, he failed to get off the mark in Samp Army’s last game against Northern Warriors. However, considering his wide range of strokes and brute force, he can easily be the game-changer for his side in Qualifier 1 to lead them to the summit clash.

New York Strikers vs Morrisville Samp Army Top Team Bowlers

Rashid Khan to be New York Strikers’ top bowler @

Rashid’s presence tends to keep his team in check, and the Strikers and their skipper Pollard knows how to use him in critical stages to restrict oppositions’ run flow. Nowadays, batters play out him for safety to attack the others, but if the situation demands to go aggressive for them, no one can be as venomous as Rashid in T10 format.

Anrich Nortje to be Morrisville Samp Army’s top bowler @

After a much-needed break, Nortje will return to the mix in Qualifier 1 to lead the Samp Army attack. By taking four wickets at an economy rate of 8.25, the South African is having a reasonably good T10 season, and now, will be keen to improve his numbers to propel his side to the final.