New York Strikers vs Team Abu Dhabi Match Prediction

New York Strikers and Team Abu Dhabi are all set to lock horns for the 28th Match of the T10 League and their last league stage match. The match will take place on 2nd December at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Both teams are in the top three positions of the tournament and will hope to register a win in their last match of the tournament to be in the top 2. New York Strikers are currently at the 3rd spot of the points table, while Team Abu Dhabi are at 2nd.

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New York Strikers vs Team Abu Dhabi Chance of Winning

In the 28th match of the T10 League between New York Strikers and Team Abu Dhabi, we can see that the betting odds are in the favour of Team Abu Dhabi because they are comparatively a stronger team than New York Strikers. The New York Strikers would like to win their 4th game in the tournament but looking at the stats and form, Team Abu Dhabi might win this match.

Our Prediction

With both the teams looking for a win in the last league stage match and being in the top two of the points table, it can be a spellbinding match that the audience can enjoy on Friday. However, considering the odds and other factors, we are predicting that Team Abu Dhabi will beat the New York Strikers.

New York Strikers vs Team Abu Dhabi T10 League Betting Tips

New York Strikers opening batsman Paul Stirling looked fine throughout the tournament and is the third-highest run-scorer for the New York Strikers. Besides him, England World Cup-winning Captain Eoin Morgan scored an unbeaten 87 off 35 balls in the last innings and must be considered for profit. The bettors must not leave out James Vince and Andrew Tye, who are Abu Dhabi's top performers.

New York Strikers vs Team Abu Dhabi Match Toss Prediction

The surface at Sheikh Zayed Stadium has started favouring the batters in the first innings as we have seen in the last few matches played here. Anything around 110 - 130 in the first inning would be the decent target here. Teams bowling first at this venue have won 12 out of 20 games played over here. Therefore the team winning the toss should look to bat first and defend the total.

Weather Report

The weather report states that Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi will have a maximum temperature of 33°c / 91°f. The chances of precipitation are bleak during the course of the tournament. Hence, the teams need not worry about DLS and par score coming into the play.

New York Strikers News & Player List

Kieron Pollard will continue to lead the New York Strikers team with a poor performance in the entire tournament. Playing X1 for the New York Strikers might be the same as per their previous match against Northern Warriors and will aim to make an impact in the final league game.

Predicted Playing X1:

Player Name Role Kieron Pollard Captain Andre Fletcher Wicket Keeper Eoin Morgan Batsman Paul Stirling Batting All rounder Romario Shepherd Bowler Ravi Rampaul Bowler Wahab Riaz Bowler Kesrick Williams Bowler Akeal Hosein Bowler Waseem Muhammad Batsman Stuart Binny Batting All rounder

New York Strikers Full Squad:Kieron Pollard(C), EJG Morgan, PR Stirling, Romario Shepherd, R Rampaul, ADS Fletcher, W Riaz, Kesrick Williams, AJ Hosein, Waseem Muhammad, STR Binny, Stuart Thompson, Jordan Thompson, Azam Khan, Izharulhaq Naveed, Tom Hartley, Nav Pabreja, Muhammad Farooq, Matiullah Khan

New York Strikers Team Form

The New York Strikers Team have won just 3 games out of 4 in this tournament. They are on the verge of being qualified with 3 matches left in the league stage. With Paul Stirling being the opener, the team will definitely try to win on 2nd December.

Team Abu Dhabi News & Player List

The Team Abu Dhabi will also continue with Chris Lynn as their captain. Chris Lynn hasn't been scoring many runs in the tournament. He might score some runs in the 24th Match. Playing X1 for Team Abu Dhabi might change and shuffle a bowler as they did for their last 2 matches.

Predicted Playing X1:

Player Name Role Chris Lynn Captain James Vince Wicket Keeper Alex Hales Batsman Naveen ul Haq Bowler Adil Rashid Bowler Tymal Mills Bowler Amad Butt Bowling All rounder Brandon King Batsman Alishan Sharafu Batting All rounder Peter Hatzoglou Bowler Andrew Tye Bowler

Team Abu Dhabi Full Squad:Chris Lynn (c), Alex Hales, Naveen-ul-Haq, Adil Rashid, James Vince (wk), Tymal Mills, Amad Butt, Brandon King, Alishan Sharafu, Peter Hatzoglou, Andrew Tye, Darwish Rasooli, Abid Ali, Fabien Allen, Carl Dsouza, Jamie Overton, Philip Salt, Kamran Atta, Mustafizur Rahman, David Payne

Team Abu Dhabi Team Form

Team Abu Dhabi's performance has been up to the mark in the tournament. They have won 3 out of 5 matches they've played and have 7 points in the points table. They would look forward to winning the next game and being in the top 2 or even at the first spot of the points table.

New York Strikers vs Team Abu Dhabi Head to Head

Team Abu Dhabi and New York Strikers have not played against each other and will play their first match on 2nd December.

New York Strikers vs Team Abu Dhabi Betting Odds

With all the proper assessment and considering all possible scenarios, it can be said that the Betting Odds that New York Strikers will win are currently 2.00 and the betting odds that Team Abu Dhabi will win are 1.90. These betting odds have been calculated on the basis of the team's performance in the previous matches, pitch report, player's past performances and other factors too.

New York Strikers vs Team Abu Dhabi Top Team Batsmen

Paul Stirling was seen in beast mode in the previous match against Morrisville Samp Army. In the previous match, he scored 34 runs off just 13 with a strike rate of 261.54. He has smashed 98 runs in the tournament so far and is the third-highest run-scorer for the New York Strikers.

This time, captain Chris Lynn can be the reason for Abu Dhabi's win in the upcoming game. He has scored 123 runs in the tournament and will aim to continue his form in the upcoming fixture.

Team Abu Dhabi team's batter James Vince has been the highest run-scorer for their team in the tournament. In his last 5 games, he has scored 133 runs at an average of 62.50. He will look forward to anticipating the same for the next game.

New York Strikers vs Team Abu Dhabi Top Team Bowlers

The highest wicket-taker of the tournament so far, Andrew Tye has picked 9 wickets at an average of 10.89. In their previous match against Morrisville Samp Army, He picked 3 wickets in 2 overs and can be a lethal weapon for Team Abu Dhabi in the 28th Match.

Peter Hatzoglou is currently the second highest wicket-taker of the Team Abu Dhabi with 7 wickets in 5 matches at an average of 9.14. He is expected to take some wickets in the upcoming match.

Jordan Thompson of New York Strikers can be their highest wicket-taker for the upcoming fixture. We expect him to take 1 or more wickets.