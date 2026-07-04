Northern Warriors vs Morrisville Samp Army Match Prediction

Northern Warriors will prepare themselves to face off against the Morrisville Samp Army on 2nd December 2022 in the ongoing T10 league. Morrisville outranks the warriors in the points table rankings but we expect intense competition. The league stage is nearing its end and both teams are eyeing a qualification spot.

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Northern Warriors vs Morrisville Samp Army Chance of Winning

Northern Warriors are settling as a unit after losing the opening three matches of the season. Consecutive wins are bound to uplift team morale. Rovman Powell is continuing the trend of captains leading from the front. He has been a treat to watch this season.

MSA on the other hand, have a contrary record compared to their counterparts. Their campaign went downhill after winning three consecutive opening games.

You might have already guessed where we are heading with this. Yes, we are backing Northen Warriors to win this match.

Our Prediction

Northern Warriors are getting along well as a unit. We can see the winning momentum continue to be in their favour as they take away the available points in this encounter. While Morrisville Samp Army is expected to compete, it might not be enough to see them past the winning line.

Northern Warriors vs Morrisville Samp Army Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Both Northern Warriors and Morrisville Samp Army find themselves in a tough spot. All the remaining matches are like knockouts on their way to the qualifiers. If either of the team drop points they might find themselves out of contention for the playoffs.

Northern Warriors have greater odds of winning the forthcoming encounter, moving up on the points table.

Northern Warriors vs Morrisville Samp Army Match Toss Prediction

The players are well accustomed to the conditions as the matches are being played at the same venue. There is a simple rule to follow: Win the toss, choose to bat and put a humongous total on the board. Furthermore, the surface favours the batters, the balls come on nicely and the outfield is lightning fast.

To conclude, under normal circumstances, the team winning the toss should opt to bat first.

Weather Report

The weather report for Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi predicts a maximum temperature of 33°c / 91°f. The chances of precipitation are bleak during the tournament. Hence, the teams need not worry about DLS and par score coming into the play. It is expected to be ideal weather for a game of cricket.

Northern Warriors Player List

Northern Warriors Squad - Rovman Powell(c), Usman Khan(w), Sherfane Rutherford, Adam Hose, Mark Deyal, Adam Lyth, Wayne Parnell, Isuru Udana, Junaid Siddique, Mohammad Irfan, Rayad Emrit, Abhimanyu Mithun, Liam Dawson, Kennar Lewis, Gus Atkinson, Hamdan Tahir.

Northern Warriors are looking good with the current combination and we expect them to continue with the same team in this game.

Northern Warriors predicted playing XI:

Player Name Role Rovman Powell Captain Usman Khan Batsman Adam Lyth Batsman Sherfane Rutherford Batting Allrounder Kennar Lewis Wicketkeeper Wayne Parnell Bowling Allrounder Isuru Udana Bowling Allrounder Junaid Siddique Bowler Adam Hose Batsman Mohammad Irfan Bowler Abhimanyu Mithun Bowler

Northern Warriors Team Form

Rovman Powell is leading the warriors from the front. His knock of 54 runs of 19 deliveries against the New York Strikers had the crowd on their feet. Usman Khan also contributed vital runs at the top. The batting lineup looks rock solid to take on any attack.

The bowling department led by Irfan and experienced Parnell possesses the capability to defend the target set. Overall, the team has the winning momentum on their side.

Morrisville Samp Army Player List

Morrisville Samp Army squad - Moeen Ali ©, Johnson Charles (wk), Andries Gous (wk), David Miller, Shimron Hetmyer, Basil Hameed, Bas de Leede, Dwaine Pretorius, Kashif Daud, Colin de Grandhomme, Ahmed Raza, Obus Pienaar, Anrich Nortje, Sheldon Cottrell, Akif Raja, George Garton, Karim Janat, Chamika Karunaratne

Moeen Ali might look to make some tweak in the bowling department bring Sheldon Cottrell back in the squad.

Morrisville Samp Army Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Moeen Ali Captain Karim Janat Bowler C Karunaratne Bowler Johnson Charles Wicketkeeper Anrich Nortje Bowler Shimron Hetmyer Batsman David Miller Batsman Dwaine Pretorius Bowling Allrounder Sheldon Cottrell Bowler Basil Hameed Batsman Ahmed Raza Bowling Allrounder

Morrisville Samp Army Team Form

Morrisville Samp Army has lost consecutive matches while chasing. The batters have failed to fire up and bowlers are leaking runs. While the bowlers are bound to go for runs in the shortest format, the onus is on the batsmen to step up.

Moeen will be expecting Charles to fire up at the top and give the team a solid start. This is the only chance for Moeen and his men to get back into the winning groove and stay alive in the tournament.

Northern Warriors vs Morrisville Samp Army Head to Head

Morrisville Samp Army is a new addition to the T10 league and will play its first head-to-head match against Northern Warriors.

Northern Warriors vs Morrisville Samp Army Betting Odds

Both the teams are expected to come with all guns blazing in this match in their quest for a place in the playoffs. It’s worth a wait to see who comes out on the top.

After assessing the team's form and possible scenarios, the betting odds favour Northern Warriors. The odds that Morrisville will win are 1.90 while the odds in favour of the Warriors are 1.50. These betting odds have been calculated based on the team's performance in the previous matches, players’ records, pitch and other factors.

Northern Warriors vs Morrisville Samp Army Top Team Batsmen

Rovman Powell is a force to reckon with for the Northern Warriors. He has been in terrific form in the previous innings and accumulated over 50 runs on multiple occasions maintaining a healthy strike of over 180. Rovman Powell is a safe bet from the Warriors camp.

The tournament has not panned out as David Miller would have liked it. He has had a few hits here and there, but in most matches, he scored in single digits. We expect the tables to turn in this match and see some sixes from the South African.

The Talisman from West Indies, Shimron Hetmyer can be seen scoring runs in the forthcoming match against Northern Warriors.

Northern Warriors vs Morrisville Samp Army Top Team Bowlers

Mohammad Irfan has shown that he has a knack for picking wickets and keeping the scorers in check. He might turn out to be a game-changer for the Warriors.

Wayne Parnell, again from the Northern Warriors camp has used all his experience to deliver for his team when needed. He can be seen picking some crucial wickets for the Warriors.

We just cannot ignore Pretorius who has been leading the bowling charts in the T10 league. He might once again prove why he is the highest wicket-taker in the tournament.