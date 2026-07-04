Team Abu Dhabi vs Deccan Gladiators Match Prediction

Team Abu Dhabi will lock horns against Deccan Gladiators in the Eliminator of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi on December 3 in order to survive in the race to the final. On the other hand, Deccan Gladiators will also give their best to earn an opportunity to enter the Qualifier 2 and eventually advance into the final in the match, starting from 7:45 PM IST.

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Team Abu Dhabi vs Deccan Gladiators Chance of Winning

With a powerful batting lineup including Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell and Will Smeed, DG have might make an impact with bat and nullify oppositions’ strength, which is bowling. Tom Kohler-Cadmore and Nicholas Pooran are the top two run-scorers in the tournament and the duo are expected to provide the team with a flier once again by carrying on the momentum. Keeping their faith in the batting unit of DG, the bookmakers have assigned the team with winning odds of 1.73. On the other hand, their opposition, TAD, have been handed the winning odds of 2.104.

Our Prediction

Before they lost to New York Strikers in their last game, Team Abu Dhabi had registered victories four encounters in a row. Also, with the likes of Andrew Tye, Naveen ul Haq and Peter Hatzoglou, TAD’s bowling lineup is looking superior as compared to their opposition. With the prediction that their bowling lineup will outplay the opposition bowlers, we predict Team Abu Dhabi to emerge as winners in the contest.

Team Abu Dhabi to win @2.104 (Melbet)

Deccan Gladiators to win @1.73 (Melbet)

Team Abu Dhabi vs Deccan Gladiators Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

In the tournament so far, TAD have only lost their solitary game against DG. The team boasts a batting unit with the inclusion of power hitters like Chris Lynn and Alex Hales, and will rely upon the duo to come up with a solid opening stand. Also, James Vince, being the highest run-getter with 168 runs from seven innings with an average of 42, has been in consistent form. Lynn is not too far behind as well, being the second-highest with 163 runs. Hales, who has been out of form in the tournament, will hope to get back to his groove in the important clash.

TAD possesses an extremely talented and potent bowling attack, of which three of them – Andrew Tye, Peter Hatzoglou and Naveen-ul-Haq – are in the top six highest wicket-takers of the tournament. The most fruitful strategy for the team has been to restrict opponents on a low score and chase the total and they might stick to it in the eliminator as well.

Batting has been the forte of the Deccan Gladiators with the duo of Tom Kohler-Cadmore and Nicholas Pooran piling up 258 and 253 runs respectively. Unsurprisingly, the duo are the top two run-scorers in the tournament and DG have massively benefited from their form. Adding to that, Odean Smith has the ability to play fiery knocks in the lower order if required.

However, DG’s bowling department’s performance has been a cause of worry, and they will need to rise to the occasion in the Eliminator. Mohammad Hasnain, who has played recent fixtures, might make a difference with his pace in the shortest format where the batters always take a wild swing at the ball.

Team Abu Dhabi vs Deccan Gladiators Match Toss Prediction

In the last five T10 games played at this venue, teams have opted to bat first on three occasions. While the team winning the toss chose to field first in a couple of games. Out of these, the chasing teams have won the game thrice but in an important clash like Eliminator the team winning the toss is likely to bat first. The reason that team might go with the trend to bat first is they can put opposition under pressure with a huge total in the first innings.

Weather Report

The weather will be clear for a full game and so there will be no rain interference. The match will be played in slightly humid conditions and the fast paced format is expected to provide a lot of entertainment to the crowd.

Team Abu Dhabi Player List

TAD squad: Chris Lynn (c), Alex Hales, James Vince, Brandon King, Kamran Atta (wk), Alishan Sharafu, Andrew Tye, Peter Hatzoglou, David Payne, Adil Rashid, Naveen-ul-Haq, Darwish Rasooli, Carl DSouza, Fabian Allen, Amad Butt, Mustafizur Rahman







Chris Lynn Batsman Alex Hales Batsman James Vince Batsman Brandon King Batsman Alishan Sharafu Batsman and Wicketkeeper Fabian Allen All-rounder Kamran Atta All-rounder Adil Rashid Bowler Andrew Tye Bowler Peter Hatzoglou Bowler Naveen-ul-Haq Bowler

Team Abu Dhabi Team Form

Team Abu Dhabi lost their first game of the tournament against Deccan Gladiators and tied the next match against Delhi Bulls before bouncing back with four wins in a row. The team lost their previous encounter against the New York Strikers by seven wickets.

Deccan Gladiators Player List

DG squad: Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Nicholas Pooran (c & wk), Will Smeed, Andre Russell, Suresh Raina, David Wiese, Adeel Malik, Odean Smith, Zahoor Khan, Mohammad Hasnain, Joshua Little, Sultan Ahmed, Curtis Campher, Zahir Khan, Tabraiz Shamsi, Luke Wood, Tom Helm, Taskin Ahmed, Jason Roy











Tom Kohler-Cadmore Batter Nicholas Pooran Batter Will Smeed Batter Andre Russell All-rounder Suresh Raina Batter David Wiese All-rounder Adeel Malik Batter and Wicketkeeper Odean Smith All-rounder Zahoor Khan Bowler Mohammad Hasnain Bowler Joshua Little Bowler

Deccan Gladiators Team Form

DG’s team form has been average as they have lost three games out of their last five matches while managing to win just a couple of games.

Team Abu Dhabi vs Deccan Gladiators Head to Head

Both the teams have faced each other on four occasions, and both of them equally dominate in the head to head record. Out of the four matches they played, both the teams have managed to win on two occasions each.

Matches Played - 4

Team Abu Dhabi - 2

Team Deccan Gladiators - 2







Team Abu Dhabi vs Deccan Gladiators Betting Odds

Deccan Gladiators to win @1.73

Deccan Gladiators have the batters capable of playing a game-changing knock in their squad. Nicholas Pooran has been consistent and can wreak havoc with his aggressive batting style. The ookmakers have backed the side to post a huge total and put the opposition under pressure to advance into the tournament.

Team Abu Dhabi vs Deccan Gladiator Top team batsman

Chris Lynn to be Team Abu Dhabi’s top batsman - @3.1

With 163 runs from seven innings at an average of 32.60 and a strike rate of 149.54, Chris Lynn is the second highest run-getter for Team Abu Dhabi. He is known to be one of the fearsome hitters in the shorter formats and thus, he might once again play a impactful knock to outplay the opponents.

Tom Kohler-Cadmore to be Deccan Gladiator’s top batsman - @3.24

Tom Kohler-Cadmore hasn’t scored most runs only for the team but he has managed to score more than any other batter so far in the tournament. He has amassed 258 runs from seven innings with an average of 86 and a strike rate of 209.75, and will be looking to keep up the good work.

Team Abu Dhabi vs Deccan Gladiator Top team bowler

Andrew Tye to be Team Abu Dhabi’s top bowler

Andrew Tye has picked most wickets for the team with 10 wickets from seven innings and is the second highest wicket-taker of the tournament. Also, the pacer has an impressive strike rate of 8.1 and an economy of 9.77. His express pace makes him one of the dangerous bowlers of the format.

Joshua Little to be New Deccan Gladiator’s top bowler

Although Joshua Little’s season for Deccan Gladiators hasn’t been the most terrific one, he has been economical for the side. The Irishman has managed to take six wickets conceding runs only at an economy of 8.92. The strike bowler for the Deccan Gladiators is expected to shine with the ball being the team’s top bowler.







