Team Abu Dhabi vs Morrisville Samp Army Match Prediction

Team Abu Dhabi will face off against Morrisville Samp Army on December 04 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi for the 3rd Place Play-off of the T-10 League. Team Abu Dhabi finished the league stage in the 3rd spot while their opponents, Morrisville Samp Army were in the 2nd spot of the points table.

Bet on T10

Will Team Abu Dhabi maintain its position or Morrisville Samp Army make a comeback after losing both the qualifier rounds on Saturday? Let’s run some inspection of our own. Brace yourself as an intriguing match is ahead of us to finish the tournament in the 3rd spot.

Team Abu Dhabi vs Morrisville Samp Army Chance of Winning

Team Abu Dhabi and Morrisville Samp Army both of them have lost their previous 2 consecutive games in the tournament. Morrisville Samp Army has been a stronger team than Team Abu Dhabi in the tournament and will not hope to lose their 3rd consecutive game and finish the T-10 league in 3rd spot.

There is some work to do for Team Abu Dhabi as a unit if they want to defeat Morrisville Samp Amry. But according to us, the chances of winning the upcoming fixture are 75/25 in favour of Morrisville Samp Army.

Our Prediction

Morrisville Samp Army looks well as a team. They are expected to give all they’ve got in this game and take away the available points to be at the 3rd spot of the points table. Morrisville Samp Army is our prediction for the winners of the 3rd Place Play-off.

Team Abu Dhabi vs Morrisville Samp Army Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Morrisville Samp Army looks more promising of the two teams. The middle order looks solid as we saw in their first 3 games of the tournament. Looking at the change in their opening batsmen we might see a run-fest at the Abu Dhabi stadium.

On the contrary, we saw Team Abu Dhabi’s batsmen struggling in the previous match as none of them could above 21 runs. With such a batting performance, they might lose early wickets in the next match.

If Team Abu Dhabi bats first, we expect a total of not more than 95 runs, if they don’t get bowled out before that. If Morrisville Samp Army comes out to bat first, we are confident of a total of more than 100 runs.

We are backing Morrisville Samp Army to emerge victorious in this match.

Team Abu Dhabi vs Morrisville Samp Army Match Toss Prediction

As back-to-back matches are being played in the same venue, we expect the pitch to show some wear and tear towards the end of the day. Hence, it is likely that the team winning the toss will look to bat first and post a humungous total on the board. Furthermore, we have seen the surface favour the batters thus far.

Add to that the short format of the game which will entice the batters to go after the bowlers from the first ball. We will not be surprised to see the team batting second chasing a target of over 110 runs.

Weather Report

The weather report states that Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi will have a maximum temperature of 33°c / 91°f. The chances of precipitation are bleak during the tournament. Hence, the teams need not worry about DLS and par score coming into the play.

Team Abu Dhabi Player List

Team Abu Dhabi Squad - Chris Lynn (c), Alex Hales, Naveen-ul-Haq, Adil Rashid, James Vince (wk), Tymal Mills, Amad Butt, Brandon King, Alishan Sharafu, Peter Hatzoglou, Andrew Tye, Darwish Rasooli, Abid Ali, Fabien Allen, Carl Dsouza, Jamie Overton, Philip Salt, Kamran Atta, Mustafizur Rahman, David Payne

The Team Abu Dhabi will continue with Chris Lynn as their captain. Chris Lynn hasn't been scoring many runs in the tournament. He might score some runs in the 3rd Place Play-off Match. Playing X1 for Team Abu Dhabi might change and shuffle a bowler as they did for their last 2 matches.

Team Abu Dhabi predicted playing XI:

Player Name Role Chris Lynn Captain James Vince Wicket Keeper Alex Hales Batsman Naveen ul Haq Bowler Adil Rashid Bowler Tymal Mills Bowler Amad Butt Bowling Allrounder Brandon King Batsman Alishan Sharafu Batting Allrounder Peter Hatzoglou Bowler Andrew Tye Bowler

Team Abu Dhabi Team Form

Team Abu Dhabi's performance has degraded in the tournament after their 4 consecutive wins. They have won 4 out of 7 matches they've played and have 9 points in the points table. They would look forward to winning the next game and being in the 3rd spot of the points table.

Morrisville Samp Army Player List

Morrisville Samp Army Squad - Moeen Ali ©, Johnson Charles (wk), Andries Gous (wk), David Miller, Shimron Hetmyer, Basil Hameed, Bas de Leede, Dwaine Pretorius, Kashif Daud, Colin de Grandhomme, Ahmed Raza, Obus Pienaar, Anrich Nortje, Sheldon Cottrell, Akif Raja, George Garton, Karim Janat, Chamika Karunaratne

Moeen opened instead of Karim Janat in the previous 2 games and we think he will get another opportunity to impress the audience with his sixes. We are going with an unchanged squad.







Morrisville Samp Army Predicted Playing XI

Player NameRole

Moeen Ali Captain Karim Janat Bowler C Karunaratne Bowler Johnson Charles Wicketkeeper Anrich Nortje Bowler Shimron Hetmyer Batsman David Miller Batsman Dwaine Pretorius Bowling Allrounder George Carton Bowler Basil Hameed Batsman Ahmed Raza Bowling Allrounder

Morrisville Samp Army Team Form

Moeen and his men started the tournament winning the first three games but the party came to hold against the New York Strikers. Morrisville will be looking to get back in their winning touch after consecutive defeats in the qualifiers. This could be their opportunity to reach the 3rd spot on the table.

Team Abu Dhabi vs Morrisville Samp Army Head-to-Head

Team Abu Dhabi and Morrisville Samp Army has played just one game against each other so far. Both teams know how to compete against each other and display their cricketing skills.

Matches between Team Abu Dhabi and Morrisville Samp Amry - 1 Match

Won by Team Abu Dhabi - 1 Match

Won by Morrisville Samp Army - 0 Match

Team Abu Dhabi vs Morrisville Samp Army Betting Odds

Both teams will be looking to get to the 3rd place of the points table and finish the tournament on a winning note.

After assessing the team's form and possible scenarios, the odds for Morrisville Samp Army to win are 1.80 while the odds for Team Abu Dhabi to win are 1.98. These betting odds have been calculated based on the team's performance in the previous matches, players’ records, pitch and other factors.

Team Abu Dhabi vs Morrisville Samp Army Top Team Batsmen

Team Opener Johnson Charles has skills in scoring runs. We expect him to give his a solid start in the next match by scoring above 40 runs.

Team Abu Dhabi's top-order batsman James Vince is their highest run scorer in this tournament but failed to score runs in the previous two matches given his talent, we expect a comeback from him. He might be seen in a destructive mode in the upcoming fixture.

Moeen Ali opened for Morrisville Samp Army in both qualifiers. He was seen in a lethal mode in the previous match against Deccan Gladiators. We expect him to do the same in the next game for Morrisville Samp Army.

Team Abu Dhabi vs Morrisville Samp Army Top Team Bowlers

Dwaine Pretorius is the top wicket-taker for Morrisville Samp Army as well as the tournament. He knows how to take advantage of the pace and bounce offered by the pitch. With 12 wickets already to his name, we expect Dwaine Pretorius to pick two or more wickets.

Naveen-Ul-Haq and Andrew Tye are the deadly combos who looked in good rhythm during the entire tournament. They both have 10 wickets each to their name. We expect them to take more than two wickets in the forthcoming match.