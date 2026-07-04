India Women vs Australia Women Match Prediction

India Women will be aiming for a comeback after a thrashing in the first T20I when they take on Australia Women at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on December 11 at 07:00 PM IST. Both sides have immense potential in their ranks, setting up a great clash between the two titans.

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IND-W vs AUS-W Chance of Winning

Australia are the out-and-out best women’s cricket team in the world regardless of format. The infrastructure and systematic setup for the game in the country are unparalleled when it comes to females, as has been proved time and again by their repeated success over the years. Having an astounding five World T20s to their name alongside a dominant win in the opening T20I, it is no surprise that the Kangaroos have been handed magnanimous winning odds of 1.45 as compared to India’s 2.76.

Our Prediction

The depth of talent in the Australian team can be gauged by the fact that despite missing their regular captain Meg Lanning and retired vice-captain Rachael Haynes, the side has the hugely experienced Alyssa Healy as its skipper with the young Tahlia McGrath serving as deputy. As for India, they are missing some major names such as Pooja Vastrakar and have historically always struggled against the brand of cricket their rivals from Down Under play. All logical reasoning points to Australia Women as the favourites and barring a miraculous performance, India Women have little chances of coming out on top come Sunday.

IND-W to win @ 1.45 (Melbet)

AUS-W to win @ 2.76 (Melbet)

IND-W vs AUS-W T20I Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Australia Women have not lost a T20I since March 2021, having since won bilateral series against India and England, a tri-series in Ireland and the Commonwealth Games gold medal in Birmingham. They are currently the number one ranked T20I side with a tally of 299 points, having a significant advantage of 34 points over fourth-ranked India.

In fact, India have lost their last six T20Is against Australia, including the World T20 final by a massive margin of 85 runs as well as the CWG finals. The hosts were brilliant with the bat in the latest T20I in Mumbai, putting up an impressive total of 172/5 courtesy of some brilliant hitting in the death by Deepti Sharma and Richa Ghosh, but it still was not enough to keep the Women in Yellow at bay. Beth Mooney lambasted the Indian bowlers with a breathtaking knock of 89 off just 57 deliveries, while Alyssa Healy and Tahlia Mcgrath added to india’s misery with scores of 37 and 49* respectively. The nine-wicket triumph came in just 18.1 overs with 11 balls to spare as all the bowlers struggled to establish a foothold against the dominant batsmen.

All in all, Australia remain the clear and obvious favourites for the encounter, as their odds of 1.45 indicate, while India having odds of 2.76 have their work cut out.

IND-W vs AUS-W Match Toss Prediction

The 1st T20I between India and Australia was the DY Patil Stadium’s debut in international cricket, having hosted only domestic and IPL games previously. On Friday, Australia had won the toss and chose to field first, a decision that paid dividends for them and would likely be the way to go for the toss-winning captain in the upcoming encounter as well.

Weather Report

As per AccuWeather, there is next to no chance of rain on Sunday night in Navi Mumbai as the precipitation possibility ranges from 4% to 16%, while the temperature will likely be in the mid-20s in centigrade and marginally fall as the night progresses. Hence, spectators can expect to have a full 20-over contest without any interruptions.

IND-W Player List

IND-W squad for five-match T20I series:Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh Thakur, Meghna Singh, Anjali Sarvani, Devika Vaidya, S Meghana, Richa Ghosh, Harleen Deol

Predicted Playing XI

Smriti Mandhana Batter Shafali Verma Batter Jemimah Rodrigues Batter Devika Vaidya Batter Harmanpreet Kaur (C) All-rounder Deepti Sharma All-rounder Richa Ghosh Wicket-keeper batter Radha Yadav All-rounder Renuka Singh Thakur Bowler Meghna Singh Bowler Anjal Sarvani Bowler

India Women Team Form

India came into the series on the back of a series of great results, first earning the silver medal at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games and then triumphing in the Asia Cup emphatically, In between, they also had a tour of England where they lost the T20I series 2-1. But managed a clean sweep in the three-match ODI series. All in all, the Women in Blue have won four of their last five T20Is with Australia putting an end to the winning-run in the first T20I.

Australia Women Player List

Australia Women squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland

Predicted Playing XI

Alyssa Healy Captain and wicket-keeper Beth Mooney Batter Elysse Perry All-rounder Kim Garth All-rounder Tahlia McGrath All-rounder Grace Harris All-rounder Ashleigh Gardner All-rounder Jess Jonassen All-rounder Alana King All-rounder Annabel Sutherland All-rounder Megan Schutt Bowler

Australia Women Team Form

After their tri-series fixture in July ended in no result due to rain, Australia have won five matches on the trot that led them to Commonwealth Games glory. In fact, they have lost just one of their 16 T20Is since 2021, winning 12 while three yielded no result, and are in simply red-hot form at the moment.

IND-W vs AUS-W Head to Head

Thus far, India have locked horns with Australia in 26 T20Is, of which they have emerged victorious on only six occasions. Just one fixture between the two sides has yielded no result while Australia have emerged on top in the remaining 19 matches. In fact, the tourists have won all their last five T20Is against India.

IND-W vs AUS-W Betting Odds

Australia Women to hit more fours

In the first T20I, Australia hit 24 fours as compared to India’s 23, thus outsourcing them in terms of boundaries for the second T20I in a row and the fourth time in their last five meetings. Their boundary count across the games comes to a total of 98 fours, while India have managed just 88 fours in the same games, averaging two fewer boundaries per game. With the visitors having batting till number 10 and featuring a mind-boggling eight all-rounders in their lineup, including power hitters such as Tahlia McGrath, Australia are bound to end up hitting more fours in the game than India.

IND-W vs AUS-W Top Team Batsmen

Smriti Mandhana to be IND-W’s top batter

The Indian vice-skipper at her fluent best is a joy to watch, as she has displayed over the last few games. In her last 10 games, Smriti Mandhana has racked on 252 runs at a fantastic average of 36.86. In fact, over the last 12 months, she has been India’s highest run-getter in T20Is with 493 runs in 17 innings, still averaging 35-plus. Even in the last game, she fetched the most runs in India’s top and middle batting.

Beth Mooney to be AUS-W’s top batter

No surprises here, the Australian opener is in as good a form as they come. She has 333 runs in her last nine T20Is at a stupendous average of 66.60, thus cementing her place as the team’s highest run-getters over the past 12 months. In the first T20I, she showed her match-winning prowess with her unbeaten knock of 89 off 57 deliveries set to go down as one of the most flamboyant knocks by a batswoman on Indian soil. Even in the recently concluded WBBL, she notched three half-centuries for the Perth Scorchers to end up as the tournament’s golden bat winner with 434 runs at an average of 43.40. Thus, Beth Mooney is the obvious pick to be Australia Women’s top batter in the first T20I.

IND-W vs AUS-W Top Team Bowlers

Deepti Sharma to be IND-W’s top bowler

The spinner has been scaling one height after another in the international scene, especially making waves in the game’s shortest format. She is India’s highest wicket-taker over the past year with 23 scalps in 21 innings at an average of 16.78. She even took seven wickets in three games in the recent Women’s Challenger T20 Trophy and was named the player of the tournament in the Asia Cup for being the event’s highest wicket-taker. With such exceptional form, if there’s one bowler who can stop the Australia juggernaut in their tracks, it is Deepti Sharma.

Jess Jonassen to be AUS-W’s top bowler

Having already spent a decade in Australian colours, Jonassen just seems to keep finding ways of improving. She has 21 wickets in 18 T20Is against India, averaging 12.90 and boasting an economy rate of 5.61. Her records in 2022 are simply magnificent as well, courtesy of 13 prized scalps in 10 outings at an average of 15.53, and has been the national team’s second highest-wicket taker over the last 12 months, only one behind Alana King but with a slightly better average.