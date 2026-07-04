India Women vs Australia Women Match Prediction

The first of the five women’s T20Is between India and Australia will take place in Mumbai’s Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, scheduled to begin at 7 PM IST on December 9. This will be another series without Australia’s long-serving captain Meg Lanning, who had taken an indefinite break from the sport in August. The first two matches will be played at the same venue while Brabourne Stadium will host the remaining three fixtures.

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India Women vs Australia Women Chance of Winning

Despite the fact that Lanning won’t be available for this series and India will be playing at home, the bookmakers are aware of Australia’s juggernaut, and hence, have assigned the visitors winning odds of 1.61. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side, on the other hand, have been handed lucrative odds of 2.31.

Our Prediction

Given how strong Australia's lineup is, with Alyssa Healy and Tahlia McGrath leading by example, we would recommend the punters bank upon the visitors, at least for the series opener.

India Women to win @2.31 (Melbet),

Australia Women to win @1.61 (Melbet)

India Women vs Australia Women Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

India will rely heavily on Smriti Mandhana and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur among the batters. The duo have been consistent for a while now, scoring a major percentage of the team’s totals, and will be looking to keep their good form going. However, they will also hope Shafali Verma to fire at the top. Verma, 18 now, was initially considered the next big thing in Indian women’s cricket but has lacked consistency at the highest level in recent times.

India will also miss their fast-bowling all-rounder Pooja Vastrakar, who has been ruled out of the series due to an injury. Sneh Rana, India’s match-saver in the Test match against England last year, has not made the cut either, which may bring Radha Yadav back into the mix. Jemimah Rodrigues, who had a decent Asia Cup campaign in October, will be in focus as well.

Interestingly, Australia last played a match against India itself, in the final of the Commonwealth Games Women's Cricket Competition in August. They ended up winning the Gold medal, beating Harmanpreet and Co. by nine runs. In that contest, Beth Mooney top-scored with a 41-ball 61 helping Australia pile om 161/8 while Ashleigh Gardner’s figures of 3/16 ensured Australia skittle India for 152 in 19.3 overs.

Barring Lanning, Alyssa Healy’s Australia are unlikely to tweak much in the XI that they fielded against India last time at Edgbaston. Ellyse Perry, in all likelihood, will replace the skipper as the she can provide the all-round ability required.

India Women vs Australia Women Match Toss Prediction

India are on a four-match winning streak, including two wins each while batting first and second. On the other hand, Australia are in red-hot form as usual, winning three out of their last five matches batting second and two batting first. Yet, given the fact that India’s strength is chasing targets rather than posting a total, especially against a potent Australian side that can chase anything down, we predict that whichever team wins the toss will decide to field first.

Weather Report

As per AccuWeather, there is no chance of rain on Friday night in Navi Mumbai, with the temperature likely to be around 20° C. Hence, spectators can expect to have a full 20-over contest without any interruptions.

India Women Player List

India Women squad:Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh Thakur, Meghna Singh, Anjali Sarvani, Devika Vaidya, S Meghana, Richa Ghosh, Harleen Deol

Predicted Playing XI

Smriti Mandhana Batter Shafali Verma Batter Jemimah Rodrigues Batter Yastika Bhatia Wicket-keeper and batter Harmanpreet Kaur Captain and all-rounder Deepti Sharma All-rounder Harleen Deol All-rounder Radha Yadav All-rounder Renuka Singh Thakur Bowler Meghna Singh Bowler Rajeshwari Gayakwad Bowler

India Women Team Form

India last played in October when they enjoyed a stellar Asia Cup triumph by beating Sri Lanka by eight wickets in the final in Sylhet. Prior to that, they defeated Thailand twice, by 74 runs and nine wickets respectively, before thrashing Bangladesh by 59 runs. However, they had endured a 19-run defeat as well against arch-rivals Pakistan in the tournament.

Australia Women Player List

Australia Women squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland

Predicted Playing XI

Alyssa Healy Captain and wicket-keeper Beth Mooney Batter Ellyse Perry All-rounder Tahlia McGrath All-rounder Grace Harris All-rounder Ashleigh Gardner All-rounder Jess Jonassen All-rounder Alana King All-rounder Annabel Sutherland All-rounder Megan Schutt Bowler Darcie Brown Bowler

Australia Women Team Form

After their tri-series fixture against Pakistan in July ended in no result due to rain, Australia have won five matches on the trot that led them to to Commonwealth Games glory. They are always considered to be ‘outright favourties’ irrespective of the opposition, and India are no exception.

India Women vs Australia Women Head to Head

Thus far, India have locked horns with Australia in 25 T20Is, of which they have emerged victorious on only six occasions. Just one fixture between the two sides has yielded no result while Australia have emerged on top in the remaining 18 matches. In fact, the tourists have won all their last four T20Is against India.

India Women vs Australia Women Betting Odds

Smriti Mandhana to score over 20.5 @1.8

After 16 T20Is, Mandhana, India’s most reliant batter, has aggregated 495 runs at a strike rate of 130.26 and an average of 33. Her average against Australia is six more than her career average (27.38) in the format, and her impressive performances in the ongoing calendar year, scoring 466 at 35.84, suggests she is likely to keep up the good work. Therefore, expecting her scoring over 20.5 is not a wild bet at all.

India Women vs Australia Women Top Team Batsmen

Smriti Mandhana to be India Women’s top batter @3.3

India will expect Mandhana to get them off to a flying start. The 26-year-old had failed to cross 20 only once in India’s last five T20I innings, and it is no surprise that she will lead India’s batting unit from the top. If she gets going, there will be a serious chance for India to stun Australia in the series opener.

Beth Mooney to be Australia Women’s top batter @3.3

Mooney has scored 558 T20I runs in 15 innings against India, averaging 42.92 while striking at 122.1. Her records in 2022 are even better, accumulating 244 runs in eight innings at an average of 48.80. Without a doubt, she will be clinical for Australia’s success even though she has plenty of stars around her.

India Women vs Australia Women Top Team Bowlers

Rajeshwari Gayakwad to be India Women’s top bowler @4

Gayakwad’s T20I record against Australia is quite exceptional, picking up 15 wickets in 11 matches at an average of 19.26 and an economy rate of 7.60. Overall in the ongoing calendar year, she has 10 wickets in as many matches, at an equally impressive economy rate of 5.86.

Jess Jonassen to be Australia Women’s top bowler @3.6

Jonassen, one of the brightest stars in Australian cricket, has 21 wickets in 17 T20Is against India, averaging 12.90 and boasting an economy rate of 5.47. Her records in 2022 are simply magnificent as well, courtesy of 13 prized scalps in nine outings at an average of just over 14 and an economy rate of 6.69.