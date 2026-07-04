New Zealand W vs Bangladesh W Match Prediction

New Zealand is all set to host Bangladesh for the 2nd T20i match on 4th December 2022 at University Oval, Dunedin. The New Zealand Women's team is doing well in the ICC rankings being on the 3rd spot, while the Bangladesh Women's team is on the 9th rank. The hosts of the series, Bangladesh would have high hopes with the series as the T20 World Cup is just 3 months ahead of us.

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New Zealand W vs Bangladesh W Chance of Winning

New Zealand is coming from a series win against the West Indies by 4-1. Consecutive series wins are bound to uplift team morale before the World Cup. Sophie Devine has been doing quite great with the captaincy and has an awesome success ratio in the T20is.

Bangladesh last played T20i in Asia Cup in October this year and finished the tournament on the 5th spot of the table with just 5 points and 2 wins. They don’t have the winning momentum on their side and have played way fewer T20i series than New Zealand so we are backing New Zealand W to win this match.

Our Prediction

New Zealand has been playing really nice cricket in recent times and we can see the winning momentum continue to be in their favour as they win the upcoming fixture. While Bangladesh is expected to fight hard it won’t be enough for them to win the match as they don’t even have the home advantage.

New Zealand W vs Bangladesh W Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Both New Zealand and Bangladesh will play their last T20i series of the year and would hope to end the year with a series win. Winning the series will give both teams extra credence for the World Cup.

New Zealand has greater odds of winning the forthcoming encounter as they are already in the winning position.

New Zealand W vs Bangladesh W Match Toss Prediction

This deck is traditionally green at the start of the innings, offering assistance to the pacers early on, but after that, it's good for batting. This is why teams tend to give the ball to the bowlers first, though a below-par attack will come unstuck. To conclude, under normal circumstances, the team winning the toss should opt to bowl first and chase the target.

Weather Report

University Oval, Dunedin, New Zealand weather forecasted for the next 10 days will have a maximum temperature of 18°c / 65°f on Sun 04. Min temperature will be 8°c / 46°f on Sat 03. Most precipitation falling will be 33.90 mm / 1.33 inch on Sat 10. The windiest day is expected to see winds of up to 44 kmph / 27 mph on Wed 07. Hence, the teams need not worry about DLS and par score coming into the play. It is expected to be ideal weather for a game of cricket.

New Zealand Player List

New Zealand Squad - Jessica McFadyen, Suzie Bates, Maddy Green, Lauren Down, Brooke Halliday, Sophie Devine(C), Amelia Kerr, Hayley Jensen, Eden Carson, Lea Tahuhu, Jess Kerr, Georgia Plimmer, Fran Jonas

New Zealand has added just 13 members and might bench just one and all rounder for the forthcoming match with Sophie Devine being the captain.

New Zealand predicted playing XI:

Player Name Role Sophie Devine Captain Jessica McFadyen Wicket Keeper Suzie Bates Batting All rounder Maddy Green Batsman Lauren Down Batsman Brooke Halliday Batting All rounder Amelia Kerr Bowling All rounder Hayley Jensen Bowling All rounder Eden Carson Bowler Jess Kerr Bowler Lea Tahuhu Bowler

New Zealand Team Form

Sophie Devine is leading the Kiwis from the front. She has led the New Zealand team and won all the T20 series they played in 2022. New Zealand also finished the Commonwealth Games at 3rd spot by winning against England in the playoffs and we can say that this team can even win the upcoming game.

Bangladesh Player List

Bangladesh squad - Nigar Sultana(C), Murshida Khatun, Fargana Hoque, Sharmin Akhter, Rumana Ahmed, Ritu Moni, Lata Mondal, Salma Khatun, Jahanara Alam, Fahima Khatun, Nahida Akter, Disha Biswas, Dilara Akter, Fariha Islam, Shanjida Akhter Maghla, Marufa Akter, Rabeya

Bangladesh is playing with 11 bowlers in their team and might play with just 6 of them in the upcoming encounter.

Bangladesh Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Nigar Sultana Captain, Wicket Keeper Murshida Khatun Batsman Fargana Hoque Batsman Sharmin Akhter Batsman Rumana Ahmed Bowling All rounder Ritu Moni Bowler Lata Mondal Bowler Salma Khatun Bowler Jahanara Alam Bowler Nahida Akter Bowler Disha Biswas Bowler

Bangladesh Team Form

Bangladesh has not played much T20 cricket this year. This will be their first T20i series of the year as previously they played T20 in the Asia Cup and T20 World Cup Qualifiers. This is the only chance for Bangladesh and the team to get back into winning momentum before the World Cup.

New Zealand vs Bangladesh Head to Head

New Zealand has a 100 per cent success ratio against Bangladesh in the T20 format. They performed them in every encounter.

Matches between New Zealand vs Bangladesh - 2 Matches

Won by New Zealand - 2 Matches

Won by Bangladesh - 0 Match

New Zealand vs Bangladesh Betting Odds

Both the teams are expected to give each other tough contention in order to win the 2nd T20i. After assessing the team's form and possible scenarios, the betting odds are completely in favour of New Zealand. The odds of New Zealand winning are 1.06, and the odds of Bangladesh winning is 8.80. These betting odds have been calculated based on the team's performance in the previous matches, players’ records, pitch and other factors.

New Zealand vs Bangladesh Top Team Batsmen

Sophie Devine, the Captain of the team is the highest run scorer for New Zealand in the T20 format. She has piled up 278 runs in 11 innings with an average of 27.80. Sophie Devine is the safest bet from the New Zealand team.

The T20 format is also the favourite format of opener Suzie Bates. She has scored 269 runs this year in T20 with an average of 26.90. We expect her to score above 40 runs in the next game.

The batter from Bangladesh, Murshida Khatun can be seen scoring runs in the forthcoming match against New Zealand.

New Zealand vs Bangladesh Top Team Bowlers

Nahida Akter has picked 20 wickets in T20 this year for Bangladesh. She might turn out to be a game-changer for Bangladesh.

Hayley Jensen from the New Zealand team is the top wicket taker in the T20 format this year with 14 wickets at an average of 14.71. She can be seen picking some crucial wickets for the Kiwis.

We just cannot ignore Sophie Devine in the bowling unit as well. She is leading her team in every department be it batting or bowling. She might once again prove why she deserves to be the captain of the team.