NZ-W vs BAN-W Match Prediction

The New Zealand and Bangladesh women's cricket teams will return to the international arena after nearly two months when they take on each other in a three-match T20I series, beginning in Christchurch on December 2 at 11:30 AM IST. The two sides will also take part in a three-match ODI series later on in the month.

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NZ-W vs BAN-W Chance of Winning

It is a case of the giants meeting the minnows, as six places and 80 rating points separate New Zealand and Bangladesh in the ICC Women’s T20I rankings. The Kiwis are former World Champions that had already participated in nine World Cups and finished finalists in two World T20s before Bangladesh even gained ODI status, highlighting the huge chasm in the women’s cricketing scenario of both nations. Thus, it is understandable that New Zealand have been handed highly magnanimous winning odds of 1.04 as compared to Bangladesh’s astronomical 10.5.

Our Prediction

New Zealand boasts of some world-class names in their squad such as Sophie Devine and Suzie Bates, with the duo having nearly 6,500 T20I runs and over 150 wickets combined having played 100-plus matches each. To put it into context, Bangladesh Women themselves have only played 89 T20Is in their cricketing history. Adding to that, the Kiwis also have the in-form Amelia Kerr at hand who performed brilliantly in the recently concluded Big Bash League and should prove to be too good for the subcontinental opposition. There is simply no reason to contend for the Tigresses in the upcoming encounter, thus making New Zealand as safe a bet as they come for the punters.

NZ-W to win @ 1.04 (Melbet)

BAN-W to win @ 10.5 (Melbet)

NZ-W vs BAN-W T20I Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

New Zealand women have been in excellent form of late, defeating mighty England to win the bronze medal at the Commonwealth Games 2022 before a successful tour of the Caribbean where they thrashed the West Indies across both white-ball formats. Bangladesh, meanwhile, were not able to replicate their previous results at the Asia Cup as they crashed out in the group stages itself.

The last time the two sides had met, the Kiwis ended up winning what seemed to be a completely lost encounter, cementing their superiority over their rivals. Not much has changed in the two years since in a relative sense, even though Bangladesh have been making incremental progress in the world of cricket much like their male counterparts.

All in all, New Zealand remain the clear and obvious favourites for the encounter, with the opposition needing no less than a miracle to topple the world’s number three-ranked T20I side.

NZ-W vs BAN-W Match Toss Prediction

The Hagley Oval in Christchurch has previously hosted only one Women’s T20I, in which New Zealand opted to bat after winning the toss and ended up winning convincingly. As for the nine men’s T20Is that have taken place there, the winning captain has chosen to field first on six occasions, with the results split evenly. The three times that a team chose to bat first, they ended up on the losing side on all occasions.

Weather Report

The first T20I is under threat of abandonment due to rain, with the probability of precipitation ranging from 58% to 81% through the match’s duration, according to AccuWeather. It is expected to be a cold day in the islands with the temperature hovering around 8°C and cloud cover to be 99%, beckoning great assistance for the swing bowlers.

NZ-W Player List

NZ-W squad for three-match T20I series:Sophie Devine (C), Suzie Bates, Eden Carson, Lauren Down, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Hayley Jensen, Fran Jonas, Amelia Kerr, Jess Kerr, Jess McFadyen, Georgia Plimmer, Lea Tahuhu

NZ-W Predicted Playing XI:

Sophie Devine (C) All-rounder Suzie Bates All-rounder Brooke Halliday All-rounder Amelia Kerr All-rounder Maddy Green Batter Georgia Plimmer Batter Jess McFadyen Wicket-keeper batter Lea Tahuhu Bowler Hayley Jensen Bowler Eden Carson Bowler Fran Jonas Bowler

NZ-W Team Form

The Kiwi women recently met West Indies in a five-match T20Is series and ended up defeating the hosts by a commendable margin of 4-1. Overall, in their last 10 T20Is, they have emerged triumphant in seven encounters, losing just thrice.

BAN-W Player List

BAN-W squad for three-match T20I series:Nigar Sultana (C), Sharmin Akter, Fargana Hoque, Rumana Ahmed, Ritu Moni, Lata Mondol, Salma Khatun, Nahida Akter, Murshida Khatun, Jahanara Alam, Fahima Khatun, Sanjida Akther, Fariha Islam, Marufa Akter, Rabeya Khatun, Dilara Akter, Disha Biswas

BAN-W Predicted Playing XI:





Fargana Hoque Batter Murshida Khatun Batter Nigar Sultana (C) Wicket-keeper batter Rumana Ahmed All-rounder Dilara Akhter Batter Ritu Moni All-rounder Salma Khatun All-rounder Fahima Khatun Bowler Jahanara Alam Bowler Sanjida Akther Bowler Marufa Akter Bowler

BAN-W Team Form

Following a dominant run in the World T20 qualifiers against minnows such as the USA and Ireland, Bangladesh were finally tested in the recent Asia Cup where they could only win two of their five encounters, that too against Thailand and Malaysia.

NZ-W vs BAN-W Head to Head

The two sides have only met once previously in T20Is, in February 2020, with the Kiwis running away triumphant comfortably by 17 runs despite being bowled out for 91 in the first innings.

NZ-W vs BAN-W Betting Odds

New Zealand Women to have a better score after first 6 overs

The last time the two sides met in a T20I, New Zealand were cruising at 33/0 at the end of six overs while the Tigresses were reeling at 23/2. In Bates and Devine, the Kiwis have one of the most accomplished opening batting pairs in cricketing history and against a weak Bangladesh bowling attack, they are expected to be well on top of the opposition at the end of six overs. Thus, the odds of 1.168 on New Zealand Women having a better score after the first 6 overs is a highly lucrative deal for the punters given the clear advantage the Kiwis hold.

NZ-W vs BAN-W Top Team Batsmen

Amelia Kerr to be NZ-W’s top batter

The up-and-coming youngster had a breakthrough Women’s Big Bash League season recently, tallying 295 runs in 15 innings at an average of 26.81. The all-rounder also averaged a healthy 23 in T20Is over the last year and is the third-highest run-getter for her team in that period. The other two that top the list, namely Suzie Bates and Sophie Devine, have been going through a rut of late. The latter especially struggled in the WBBL, averaging 16.54, while Bates averages a paltry 20.11 in her last 10 T20 matches. Thus, Amelia Kerr seems all set to take over the mantle as New Zealand’s batting spearhead in the shortest format of the game.

Nigar Sultana to be BAN-W’s top batter

The wicket-keeper batter has been in fine form of late, racking up runs with soothing ease. Sultana has tallied 271 runs in her last 10 matches at a fantastic average of 33.87, including two half-centuries. Even when her side was in dire straits against world-beaters India in the Asia Cup, the skipper stood up strong with a valiant 36 to help her team go down fighting. She is Bangladesh’s second-highest run-getter in T20Is over the past year, averaging 33.20, only 12 runs behind Murshida Khatun but in much better form. Thus, Nigar Sultana is the obvious pick to be Bangladesh Women’s top batter in the first T20I.

NZ-W vs BAN-W Top Team Bowlers

Amelia Kerr to be NZ-W’s top bowler

The all-rounder is the top pick in the bowling department as well given her phenomenal returns in the WBBL. The 22-year-old ended as the tournament’s fifth highest-wicket taker with 21 scalps to her name at an excellent average of 19.42. Even for the Kiwis, she has taken 11 wickets over the last year at an even better average of 23.81, again ranking third on the list albeit in much better form than Hayley Jensen and Sophie Devine, the duo at the top. Thus, with at least one victim in each of her last five clashes, Amelia Kerr is bound to be New Zealand’s top bowler come Friday.

Rumana Ahmed to be BAN-W’s top batter

The leg-break bowler is deceptively canny with her bowling and has results to back her talents. In the last 12 months, she has been Bangladesh’s second highest-wicket taker in T20Is, managing 17 scalps at an average of 11.76. Even though Nahida Akter leads the charts with 20, her average is a lower 12.30 but more importantly, she is currently on a five-match wicket-less streak. Ahmed, meanwhile, has been on a roll of late, picking up three wickets against India and following it up with a brace against Sri Lanka. The veteran was one of the most impressive bowlers in the Asia Cup and is undoubtedly the favourite to cause the Kiwis some trouble with the ball in Christchurch.