New Zealand Women vs Bangladesh Women Match Prediction

Having already won the three-match T20I series, New Zealand women will look to complete an easy clean sweep against Bangladesh on December 7 at Queenstown’s John Davies Oval before they move on to the 50-over series, set to get underway on December 11. Similar to the second T20I, which New Zealand won by 37 runs, the third contest between the two sides will begin at 6.30 AM IST.

Bet on T20

New Zealand Women vs Bangladesh Women Chance of Winning

Given how potent the New Zealand lineup has been, it is no surprise that the White Ferns have earned the ‘outright favourites’ tag for this fixture. Hence, the Boommakers have only assigned them odds of 1.03 while a Bangladesh win is offering the punters a lucrative 11 times return.

Our Prediction

Keeping New Zealand’s dominant performances in the recent fixtures in mind, we would like to recommend the punters not be too greedy for Bangladesh's lofty odds. In fact, on paper, there is a stark difference between the two sides, and only a miracle can turn the tide in Bangladesh’s favour.

New Zealand Women to win @1.03 (Melbet),

Bangladesh Women to win @11 (Melbet)

New Zealand Women vs Bangladesh Women Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

The first T20I between the two sides saw little contest at Hagley Oval in Christchurch. Opting to bat, Sophie Devine’s New Zealand posted a decent total of 164/3, thanks to collective contributions from Devine (45 off 34 balls), Suzie Bates (41 off 33 balls), Amelia Kerr (27 off 21 balls), and Maddy Green (36* off 23 balls). For Bangladesh, Jahanara Alam and Ritu Moni bowled beautifully, conceding less than seven runs an over but the others failed to provide support.

In reply, what Bangladesh managed to put up was nothing but shambolic. They lasted 14.5 overs before losing all ten wickets while managing a team total of 34, including six extra runs. Unsurprisingly, none of their batters touched double-digits, with Ritu Moni being the top-scorer tallying six runs off 17 balls. Among the Kiwi bowlers, Lea Tahuhu was the top pick, returning figures of 4-0-6-4. Hayley Jensen and Fran Jonas wreaked havoc as well, taking 3/8 and 2/2 respectively.

Bangladesh learned from their own mistakes in the first T20I and staged an improved performance in the second at University Oval, Dunedin. This time, they restricted New Zealand to 148/4 after the latter again won the toss. In fact, New Zealand slipped to 71/4 at one point before Amelia Kerr’s unbeaten 30-ball 46 and Maddy Green’s unbeaten 25-ball 37 revived their innings. Marufa Akter impressed with the ball for Bangladesh, picking up 2/22.

Coming to chase, Bangladesh failed to accelerate again, although this time they were not as humiliated. They survived all 20 overs, posting 111 runs with the loss of eight wickets. Three batters – Sharmin Akhter, skipper Nigar Sultana, and Fargana Hoque – crossed the double-digit mark, with Nigar being the best among them by scoring 31 off 33 balls.

New Zealand Women vs Bangladesh Women Match Toss Prediction

In the past, there has only been one T20I at the John Davies Oval, between New Zealand women and India women in February this year. New Zealand, after batting first, emerged victorious there. Even in the last two matches in the series, they ended up winning after deciding to bat first. Hence, whichever team is going to win the toss, is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

As per Accuweather, there is an 8% probability of precipitation on December 7 in Queenstown with the temperature hovering around 19° C. Although there is expected to be 100% cloud cover, which means the match will be played under overcast conditions without any interruption.

New Zealand Women Player List

New Zealand Women squad:Sophie Devine (c), Maddy Green (wk), Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Rebecca Burns, Amelia Kerr, Lauren Down, Hayley Jensen, Lea Tahuhu, Eden Carson, Fran Jonas, Jessica McFadyen, Jess Kerr, Brooke Halliday

Predicted Playing XI

Sophie Devine Captain and All-rounder Suzie Bates Batter Rebecca Burns Batter Amelia Kerr All-rounder Maddy Green Wicket-keeper and batter Rebecca Burns Batter Lauren Down Batter Hayley Jensen Bowler Lea Tahuhu Bowler Eden Carson Bowler Fran Jonas Bowler

New Zealand Women Team Form

However, don’t be surprised if New Zealand make a few changes in the lineup, considering the fact that they have already won the series and may like to know how their bench strength is. Therefore, all three reserves – Jessica McFadyen, Jess Kerr, and Brooke Halliday – may get their opportunities as well to showcase their talent.

Bangladesh Women Player List

Bangladesh Women squad: Murshida Khatun, Fargana Hoque, Nigar Sultana (c & wk), Ritu Moni, Rumana Ahmed, Jahanara Alam, Dilara Akter, Nahida Akter, Salma Khatun, Sharmin Akhter, Marufa Akter, Fahima Khatun, Sanjida Akter Meghla, Lata Mondal, Fariha Trisna, Rabeya Khan, Disha Biswas

Predicted Playing XI

Murshida Khatun Batter Dilara Akter Batter Sharmin Akhter Batter Nigar Sultana Captain and wicket-keeper Fargana Hoque Batter Ritu Moni All-rounder Rumana Ahmed All-rounder Marufa Akter Bowler Nahida Akter Bowler Jahanara Alam Bowler Sanjida Akter Meghla Bowler

Bangladesh Women Team Form

After staging a valiant performance in the second T20I, Bangladesh are likely to maintain the same playing XI to improve it even further in their coming fixture. They recovered from an embarrassing defeat in the series opener, and will now be keen to produce something special in the third game for consolation. Only Sanjida Akter Meghla is expected to return to the mix, replacing Salma Khatun.

New Zealand Women vs Bangladesh Women Head to Head

Thus far, New Zealand women have met Bangladesh women three times in T20Is, and have ended up winning all three contests.

New Zealand Women vs Bangladesh Women Betting Odds

Nigar Sultana to score over 12.5 runs @1.87

By scoring 31 off 33 balls, Sultana showed promise last time in Dunedin and will be desperate to lead by example in the final T20I. Even after 64 T20I innings, she averages 24.91 in this format, which means scoring over 12.5 for a profitable odds of 1.87 should be the safest bet for the punters.

New Zealand Women vs Bangladesh Women Top Team Batsmen

Sophie Devine to be New Zealand Women’s top batter @2.96

Devine, arguably the best all-rounder of women’s cricket across all formats, has aggregated 64 runs in two innings at a strike rate of 133.3 so far in the series. The New Zealand skipper would like to finish things off on a high note, and it won’t be tough against a sub-par Bangladeshi bowling attack.

Nigar Sultana to be Bangladesh Women’s top batter @3.94

The Bangladesh skipper had showed a range of strokes last time against the White Ferns, and if she bats at her fluent best in the next outing, who knows, an upset might be on the cards. Not to forget, she has 1,221 runs in this format, striking at 90.04.

New Zealand Women vs Bangladesh Women Top Team Bowlers

Amelia Kerr to be New Zealand Women’s top bowler @3.6

Kerr, 22, has already got 51 T20I wickets from 54 matches at an average of 22.71, but she is yet to show her best in this series. In two matches, she has only snared one wicket, but would now be looking forward to improving her numbers.

Sanjida Akter Meghla to be Bangladesh Women’s top bowler @4.3

Meghla was dropped in the second T20I after conceding 25 runs off her three overs in the first. She, in all likelihood, will return to the playing XI in the final T20I to boost her confidence ahead of the ODI leg.