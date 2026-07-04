Thailand W vs. Netherlands W Match Prediction

On Saturday, at Prem Tinsulanonda International School in Chiang Mai, the ultimate T20I match between Thailand Women (TH-W) and Netherlands Women (ND-W) will take place (on December 3). Last week, the two sides faced off in a four-match ODI series, which Thailand won handily thanks to an outstanding all-around effort. The teams have played three times in this series so far.

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Natthakan Chantham, Thailand's standout batsman, scored the most runs—267—in the series' four innings, and spinner Suleeporn Laomi claimed 10 wickets. The Netherlands team struggled with consistency, but Iris Zwilling, a teenage bowler, was impressed with ten wickets.

Thailand W vs. Netherlands W Chances of Winning

Thailand is the overwhelming favourite to win this matchup because they have defeated the Dutch team in two of the three T20I games played in this series so far.

Our Prediction

Seeing the way teams have performed in this series so far, the chances are, and our Prediction is that Thailand W would emerge victorious in this match and clinch the series.

Thailand W vs. Netherlands W Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

The surface and environmental conditions should provide ample support for the batsmen and bowlers throughout the whole game. Since the pitch often delivers a swinging track, there will be enough bounce on the wicket that will undoubtedly benefit the fast bowlers, and overall conditions will be quite excellent for the bowlers. As a result, adding additional hitters and bowlers to each of your fantasy teams will be a wise choice.

Thailand W vs. Netherlands W Match Toss Prediction

The toss will be a crucial role in determining the fate of the game for both teams. According to reports, the pitch may, however, slow down as the game goes on, making batting first the preferable course of action. Additionally, since the dew factor won't be an issue here, the spinners will enter the game in the second half. The pitch, like all other South Asian grounds, will not have much pace and bounce. Therefore, the team that wins the toss should choose to bat first because doing so will give them a chance to score a lot of runs in the first innings.

Weather Report

There is a balanced pitch at Prem Tinsulanonda International School in Chiang Mai, Thailand. Weather Report for Prem Tinsulanonda International School, Chiang Mai, Thailand

Temperature is expected to be around 29.58 °C and humidity is expected to be around 65%. 0.77 m/s winds are expected. There is light rain expected which may affect playing conditions.

The Prem Tinsulanonda International School's field is a sporty one where the batters will get the most out of their shots. But as the game goes on, the pitch begins to sink, making it a little more challenging to bat on in the second innings.

In the previous four games played there, 198 runs have been scored on average in the first inning.

Thailand W News & Player List

There are no injury concerns for Thailand Women and all players are eligible for selection.

Predicted Playing XI:

Player Name Role Naruemol Chaiwai Captain Chanida Sutthiruang Bowler Nannapat Koncharoenkai Batter Banthida Leephatthana Wicketkeeper Nanthita Boonsukham Bowler Natthakan Chantham Batter Nattaya Boochatham Batter Rosenan Kanoh Batting All rounder Sornnarin Tippoch Batter Suleeporn Laomi Bowler Thipatcha Putthawong Bowling All Rounder

Thailand Full Squad:Suleeporn Laomi, Sornnarin Tippoch, Nattaya Boochatham, Naruemol Chaiwai, Chanida Sutthiruang, Natthakan Chantham, Rosenan Kanoh, Nannapat Koncharoenkai, Onnicha Kamchomphu, Suwanan Khiaoto, Phannita Maya, Thipatcha Putthawong, Aphisara Suwanchonrathi, Banthida Leephatthana and Nanthita Boonsukham.

Thailand Team Form

The team has won two of three T20 matches played in the series, the team would like to give themselves a win here and clinch the series. The team’s form shall be reflected in the match itself.

Netherlands W News & Player List

The Netherlands Women's team is not dealing with any significant injury issues. All players are fit and eligible and available for selection,

Predicted Playing XI:

Player Name Role Heather Siegers Captain Caroline de Lange Bowler Babette de Leede Wicketkeeper Eva Lynch Bowler Frederique Overdijk Bowler Gwendolyn Bloemen Batting All Rounder Hannah Landheer Bowler Iris Zwilling Bowler Silver Siegers Batter Robine Rijke Batter Sterre Kalis Batter

Netherlands W Full Squad:Babette de Leede, Sterre Kalis, Robine Rijke, Heather Siegers, Silver Siegers, Annemijn Thomson, Jolien van Vliet, Eva Lynch, Iris Zwilling, Hannah Landheer, Caroline de Lange, Annemijn van Beuge, Gwendolyn Bloemen, Frederique Overdijk and Robyn van Oosterom.

Netherlands W Team Form

The team has won one of the three matches of the series so far, and would like to get a win here to draw the series, and the team would like to give themselves a boost. The team’s form shall be more reflected in the match itself.

Thailand W vs. Netherlands W Head to Head

Thailand W and Netherlands W are teams that have barely played against each other. Till now, both the teams have been involved in only 6 matches between them. In five of the six matches, the women from Thailand ensured a thumping victory over the Dutch.

Matches Played between Thailand W vs. Netherlands W: 6 Matches

6 Matches Matches won by Thailand W: 5 Matches

5 Matches Matches won by Netherlands W: 1 Match

Match Matches tied: 0 Matches

0 Matches No Result:0 Matches

Thailand W vs. Netherlands W Betting Odds

With all the proper assessment and considering possible scenarios, it can be said that the Betting Odds that Thailand Women will win are currently 2.38 and the betting odds that Netherlands Women will win are 1.21. These betting odds have been calculated on the basis of the team's performance in the previous matches, players’ records, pitch and other factors too.

Thailand W vs. Netherlands W Top Team Batsmen

For your Dream11 Team, Heather Siegers may be a person who takes calculated risks but may prove to be the X factor in the course of the game. In the previous 20 games, she averaged 22 match fantasy points, giving her an 8.4 fantasy rating. A right-handed batter in the top order, this guy. Heather Siegers has scored 39, 41, 9, 6, and 1 runs in the previous 5 games.

For your Dream11 Fantasy Team, Nannapat Koncharoenkai is a player you should consider adding. In the previous 10 games, she averaged 29 match fantasy points, giving her a fantasy rating of 8.3. This man bats right-handedly in the top order and also maintains wickets. Nannapat Koncharoenkai has scored 77 runs in the last 5 games, averaging 15.4 runs per game.

Thailand W vs. Netherlands W Top Team Bowlers

In terms of fantasy points, Frederique Overdijk is a very unpredictable player who may be a high-risk, high-reward option for your squad. In the previous 20 games, she averaged 64 match fantasy points, giving her a 9.9 fantasy rating. Right-arm medium bowler Frederique Overdijk has taken zero, two, three, two, and zero wickets at an average of 1.4 over the last five games.

For your Dream11 Team, Iris Zwilling may be a high-risk, high-reward option. In the previous 20 games, she averaged 65 match fantasy points, giving her a 9.3 fantasy rating. Iris Zwilling, a right-arm medium bowler, has taken 0 wickets in the last 5 games, 0, 0, 2, and 3.

In terms of fantasy points, Thipatcha Putthawong is a player that is comparatively consistent. In the previous 10 games, she averaged 43 match fantasy points, giving her a fantasy rating of 8.6. Thipatcha Putthawong, a slow left-arm orthodox bowler, has taken six wickets in the last five games, at an average of 1.2.