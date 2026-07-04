West Indies Women vs England Women Match Prediction

After three thumping victories in the ODI series, all with a margin of more than 100 runs, England will look to continue their domination against West Indies when their five-match T20I series gets underway on December 12 at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound. All five fixtures, which will run till December 23, will begin at 3.30 PM IST. This will be another series for West Indies without their full-time captain Stafanie Taylor, who has not fully recovered from the injury she had encountered during the third ODI against New Zealand in September.

Bet on T20

West Indies Women vs England Women Chance of Winning

Considering how superior England were in all three matches against West Indies in this tour, the bookmakers have described Heather Knight and Co. as clear favourites, handing them winning odds of 1.1. West Indies, on the other hand, have been assigned lucrative odds of 6.9.

Our Prediction

Keeping England’s squad strength in all three departments in mind, we would recommend the punters to keep faith in the visitors for another resounding triumph.

West Indies Women to win @6.9 (Melbet),

England Women to win @1.1 (Melbet)

West Indies Women vs England Women Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Knights’ England were all over the West Indies in all three ODIs, where they thrashed the Caribbean side by 142 runs twice followed by a 151-run win to complete a 3-0 clean sweep. Natalie Sciver made headlines, tallying 180 runs at a strike rate of 104.05 to finish as the series’ top-scorer. She had two brilliant knocks, in the first match and the third, scoring a 96-ball 90 and a 69-ball 85 respectively.

Among the bowlers, Charlotte Dean shone with the ball in ODIs. The 21-year-old off-spinner snared seven wickets at an average of just 8.57, leading her to finish at the top of the wicket-takers chart. Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross, and Lauren Bell bowled impressively as well, picking up five wickets each to keep West Indies in check throughout their stay at the crease. In fact, the English bowlers took ten wickets in every match, as the West Indies batters lasted 40.3, 31.3, and 37.3 overs respectively.

For West Indies, nothing seems to be going in their favour so far against England. They conceded 307, 260, and 256 in the ODIs, and barely staged a fight with the bat in reply. With a paltry 88 runs that too at a lowly strike rate of 64.23, Rashada Williams was their highest run-getter. Hayley Matthews, from whom her teammates had high expectations in Taylor’s absence, disappointed as well, scoring 63 runs and taking six wickets.

Although West Indies conceded runs at a rapid pace, Matthews got some support from their bowlers, especially from Chinelle Henry (five wickets) and Afy Fletcher (four wickets). Due to their brilliance, they took 27 out of 30 English wickets across three outings. However, their batters must step up to provide the support they need in the T20Is.

West Indies Women vs England Women Match Toss Prediction

In the first ODI, West Indies asked England to bat first after winning the toss. The latter came and conquered the hosts to kick things off in style. In the following two fixtures, England won successive tosses and decided to keep the momentum going by opting to bat. Their ploy worked as they finished with a scoreline of 3-0. Hence, whichever teams win the toss in the T20I series opener, in all likelihood, would choose to bat first.

Weather Report

As per Accuweather, there is a 1% probability of precipitation in North Sound during the evening of December 11, when these two sides will lock horns for the first T20I. The temperature will be around 25° C, while the probability of cloud cover stands at 7%.

West Indies Women Player List

West Indies Women squad:Hayley Matthews (C), Shakera Selman (VC), Aaliyah Alleyne, Shemaine Campbelle, Afy Fletcher, Cherry Ann Fraser, Shabika Gajnabi, Sheneta Grimmond, Chinelle Henry, Kycia Knight, Chedean Nation, Karishma Ramharack, Kaysia Schultz, Rashada Williams

Predicted Playing XI

Hayley Matthews Captain and all-rounder Aaliyah Alleyne All-rounder Kycia Knight Wicket-keeper batter Rashada Williams All-rounder Sheneta Grimmond All-rounder Shabika Gajnabi All-rounder Chedean Nation Batter Sheneta Grimmond Bowler Afy Fletcher Bowler Shemaine Campbelle Bowler Karishma Ramharack Bowler

West Indies Women Team Form

Apart from three humongous defeats in ODIs, West Indies did not have a great record in their recent T20Is as well, enduring three defeats in their last five T20Is. All five matches they played were against New Zealand, and they only had one win in these matches, that too just by 1 run.

England Women Player List

England Women squad: Heather Knight (c), Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Katherine Brunt, Alice Davidson-Richards, Freya Davies, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones (wk), Freya Kemp, Nat Sciver, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Issy Wong, Danni Wyatt

Predicted Playing XI

Sophia Dunkley Batter Danielle Wyatt Batter Heather Knight Captain and all-rounder Amy Jones Wicket-keeper and batter Lauren Winfield-Hill Batter Maia Bouchier All-rounder Sophie Ecclestone All-rounder Katherine Brunt Bowler Issy Wong Bowler Sarah Glenn Bowler Freya Davies Bowler

England Women Team Form

England did not have pleasant outings in their last five T20I matches either. They were beaten by New Zealand twice and lost to India once in these fixtures while emerging victorious the other two against the Women in Blue.

West Indies Women vs England Women Head to Head

Thus far, West Indies and England have met 23 times in T20Is. England are currently leading the head-to-head 13-8 while two of their contests yielded no results.

West Indies Women vs England Women Betting Odds

Highest individual score over 54.5 @1.85

With England boasting numerous clean-hitters in their potent batting unit, one should not be surprised if some of them cross half-centuries in quick time in the first T20I. Even for West Indies, Matthews has the ability to score quick runs, which means there is an ample amount of chance of seeing at least one of them scoring more than 54 runs to reap rewards for the punters.

West Indies Women vs England Women Top Team Batsmen

Hayley Matthews to be West Indies Women’s top batter @3.2

Matthews, 24 now, has aggregated 60 runs across nine T20I innings against England, striking at 58.25. However, she is likely to play with more responsibility this time in Taylor’s absence, particularly after the heavy defeats. Therefore, expect a big score from the all-rounder to get West Indies off to a fiery start.

Danielle Wyatt to be England Women’s top batter @4.2

Wyatt, one of England’s most destructive batters, does not have a great record against the West Indies, scoring 217 runs from 14 innings at 113.61. However, against an inferior West Indies bowling attack, she can improve her numbers, and hence, don’t be surprised if she crosses fifty in the first T20I.

West Indies Women vs England Women Top Team Bowlers

Karishma Ramharack to be West Indies Women’s top bowler @3.74

24-year-old off-spinner Ramharack has taken nine wickets from 12 T20Is at an economy rate of 6.05. She will be the primary spinner for West Indies in the absence of Anisa Mohammed, who retired from the shortest format last year. Although her record against England is not too impressive, taking a solitary wicket from two outings, the numbers are bound to improve this time around.

Sophie Ecclestone to be England Women’s top bowler @3.3

Ecclestone, the highest-ranked bowler in the world in both T20Is and ODIs, will, as usual, lead the English bowling attack. She has already picked up 11 wickets against West Indies in eight matches, that too at an impressive strike rate of 5.52.