SA (South Africa) vs IND (India) Match Prediction SA 48 % Chance of Winning IND 52 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.79 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.65 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.776 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR South Africa and India will meet for the first match of India’s tour of South Africa on December 10, 2023. Their encounter will take place at Kingsmead, Durban, with a scheduled start time of 7:30 P.M IST.

South Africa vs India Chances of Winning

South Africa had a terrible outing against Australia in their most recent T20I series. During the final match of the series held at Durban, South Africa won the toss and elected to bat first. However, despite setting a target of 190/8, they had a tough time defending it. Australia managed to chase it down in just 17.5 overs, winning by a margin of five wickets with 13 balls left unused.

India, conversely, had a great run against Australia in their latest T20I series. In their fifth and final game of the series hosted in Bengaluru, the latter won the toss and opted to field first, allowing India to set the target. They managed to post a total of 160/8, which was considered a subpar score given the high-scoring nature of the pitch. But, in an interesting turn of events, India was able to defend their total by restricting Australia to 154/8 by the end of 20 overs, narrowly winning by six runs.

South Africa chance of winning - 48%

India chance of winning - 52%

[predict1

South Africa vs India Betting Tips

In South Africa’s last series against Australia, their only standout batsman was Reeza Hendricks, their opening batsman, who scored 101 runs in three innings. Aiden Markram, their skipper, emerged as a close second with 97 runs in three innings. They were the major contributors with the bat for South Africa. On their bowling front, Lizaad Williams was their top wicket-taker with four wickets in three innings.

India, in their previous T20I series against Australia, produced the top three run scorers of the entire tournament - Ruturaj Gaikwad was the top run scorer with 223 runs in five innings, followed by Suryakumar Yadav, their captain, with 144 runs and Yashasvi Jaiswal with 138 runs. In their bowling department, Ravi Bishnoi was the leading wicket-taker with nine wickets in five innings.

Match Prediction Best Odds India Opening Partnership Over 25.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch South Africa Opening Partnership Over 19.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: India 1.67 Bet on Parimatch

South Africa vs India Toss Prediction

The match is going to be played at Kingsmead, Durban. A total of 22 T20 matches have been held at this venue in the past, out of which 11 matches were won by teams batting first and nine by teams batting second. However, in the last three matches played at the venue between Australia and South Africa, two of them were won by Australia after fielding first and chasing down the total. Considering this recent trend, it seems likely that the toss winner of the upcoming match could opt to field first.

Weather Report

The weather forecast absolutely does not inspire confidence as there is an 80% chance of precipitation at Durban. The temperature is expected to hover around 21 degrees Celsius.

South Africa Player List

Aiden Markram (c), Matthew Breetzke, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Nandre Burger, Donovan Ferreira, Marco Jansen, Andile Phehlukwayo, Ottniel Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Beuran Hendricks, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lizaad Williams, Lungi Ngidi.

Predicted Playing XI

Reeza Hendricks Batter Heinrich Klaasen Batter Matthew Breetzke Batter Aiden Markram (C) Batter Tristan Stubbs Wicket-keeper Donovan Ferreira All-rounder Marco Jansen All-rounder Gerald Coetzee Bowler Keshav Maharaj Bowler Lungi Ngidi Bowler Lizaad Williams Bowler

South Africa Team Form

South Africa’s form looks rather unpredictable currently, considering their heavy defeat in the T20I series but redemption in the ODI series against Australia.

India Player List

Suryakumar Yadav (c), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jitesh Sharma, Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Ravindra Jadeja, Tilak Verma, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Ravi Bishnoi.

Predicted Playing XI

Yashasvi Jaiswal Batter Ruturaj Gaikwad Batter Shreyas Iyer Batter Suryakumar Yadav (C) Batter Rinku Singh Batter Jitesh Sharma Wicket-keeper Ravindra Jadeja All-rounder Ravi Bishnoi Bowler Arshdeep Singh Bowler Kuldeep Yadav Bowler Mukesh Kumar Bowler

India Team Form

India appears to be extremely daunting at the moment, given their recent performance against Australia in their tour of India.

South Africa vs India Head-to-Head

In their head-to-head record, India has triumphed in 13 matches, while South Africa has secured victory in ten. Over their last five meetings, both teams have each claimed two wins, with South Africa emerging victorious in their two most recent matches.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 26

South Africa - 10

India - 13

No Result/Abandoned - 3

South Africa vs India Betting Odds

South Africa to score more runs in the first six overs

South Africa, in their third and final T20I match against Australia, posted a decent score in the first six overs, scoring 51 runs after the loss of two wickets. Both wickets were taken during the early stages of the match, one in the first over and then in the third over. This, however, did not deter their scoring rate. India, on the other hand, in their fifth T20I match versus Australia, scored 42/2 by the end of six overs. Their wickets were taken in the fourth and fifth overs. Considering that they experienced a similar plight compared to South Africa and still scored fewer runs during the process, it seems likely that the latter could score better during the powerplay overs.

South Africa vs India T20i Kingsmead Cricket Ground, Durban South Africa Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.98 Bet Now! India Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.65 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.776 Bet Now!

South Africa vs India Best Batters

Reeza Hendricks to be South Africa’s Best Batter

Reeza Hendricks emerged as the highest run scorer for South Africa in their last T20I series against Australia, and was the third highest batsman overall in the tournament with 101 runs in three innings. In their last encounter of the series, he was the second highest run-getter for the team, having scored 42 runs from 30 deliveries, giving him a strike rate of 140.00. He can be expected to emerge as their top batsman once again in their upcoming match.

Ruturaj Gaikwad to be India’s Best Batter

Ruturaj Gaikwad has been exceptional for India as their opening batsman. He was the top run scorer of the entire tournament in their previous T20I series against Australia, wherein he accumulated 223 runs in five innings, including a half-century and a century. He was particularly impressive in their second and third T20I, having scored 58 runs from 43 deliveries and 123 runs from just 57 balls, respectively. Considering the form he has been in, there is a good possibility he could be their standout batsman once again.

South Africa vs India Best Bowlers

Gerald Coetzee to be South Africa’s Best Bowler

Gerald Coetzee was among the top bowlers for South Africa in their last T20I match against Australia. He bowled 3.5 overs, conceded 36 runs and captured two wickets, resulting in an economy rate of 9.39. In the series, he managed to claim three wickets overall in three innings. Despite having been slightly expensive with the ball, Gerald Coetzee can be anticipated to be their top bowler in the upcoming fixture.

Ravi Bishnoi to be India’s Best Bowler

Ravi Bishnoi emerged as the top wicket-taker of the entire series against Australia, having claimed nine wickets in five innings. In their last match against Australia, he was tied as the second highest wicket-taker - in four overs, he gave away just 29 runs and captured two wickets which translated to an economy rate of 7.25. He was highly economical with the ball and, given his wicket-taking prowess, could be their premier bowler in the next match.