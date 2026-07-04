Thailand W vs Netherlands W Match Prediction

Tuesday at Prem Tinsulanonda International School in Chiang Mai, the inaugural T20I match between Thailand Women (TH-W) and Netherlands Women (ND-W) will take place (on November 29). Last week, the two sides faced off in a four-match ODI series, which Thailand won handily thanks to an outstanding all-around effort.

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Natthakan Chantham, Thailand's standout batsman, scored the most runs—267—in the series' four innings, and spinner Suleeporn Laomi claimed 10 wickets. The Netherlands team struggled with consistency, but Iris Zwilling, a teenage bowler, was impressed with ten wickets. Thailand is the overwhelming favourite to win this matchup because they have defeated the Dutch team in each of their previous three T20I games.

Thailand W vs. Netherland W Chance of Winning

Fans can watch the first T20 of the four-match series between Thailand W and Netherlands W on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD. These channels will stream the match live. A thrilling match is in store for both sides.

Our Prediction

With both teams looking to compete well, it can be said that we are up for an exciting first test. However, considering the odds and other factors, we are predicting that the Thailand W will beat West Indies with ease.

Thailand W vs. Netherland W Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

In the first T20 of the four match series between Thailand W and Netherlands W, we can see that the betting odds are in the favour of Thailand W because of their team combination and their form in previous matches. Netherlands W would like to get back to winning ways and prepare well for their test team, but chances are, due to home advantage, Thailand W might win this match.

Thailand W vs. Netherland W Match Toss Prediction

The toss will be a crucial role in determining the fate of the game for both teams. According to reports, the pitch may, however, slow down as the game goes on, making batting first the preferable course of action. Additionally, since the dew factor won't be an issue here, the spinners will enter the game in the first half. The pitch, like all other South Asian grounds, will not have much pace and bounce. Therefore, the team that wins the toss should choose to bat first because doing so will give them a chance to score a lot of runs in the first innings.

The surface and environmental conditions should provide ample support for the batsmen and bowlers throughout the whole game. Since the pitch often delivers a swinging track, there will be enough bounce on the wicket that will undoubtedly benefit the fast bowlers, and overall conditions will be quite excellent for the bowlers. As a result, adding additional hitters and bowlers to each of your fantasy teams will be a wise choice.

Weather Report

The pitch at the Prem Tinsulanonda International School, Chiang Mai, Thailand is a balanced pitch. Weather Report for Prem Tinsulanonda International School, Chiang Mai, Thailand

Temperature is expected to be around 29.58 °C and humidity is expected to be around 65%. 0.77 m/s winds are expected. There is light rain expected which may affect playing conditions.

The Prem Tinsulanonda International School's field is a sporty one where the batters will get the most out of their shots. But as the game goes on, the pitch begins to sink, making it a little more challenging to bat on in the first innings.

In the previous four games played there, 198 runs have been scored on average in the first inning.

Thailand W News & Player List

There are no injury concerns for Thailand Women and all players are eligible for selection.

Predicted Playing XI:

Player Name Role Naruemol Chaiwai Captain Chanida Sutthiruang Bowler Nannapat Koncharoenkai Batter Banthida Leephatthana Wicketkeeper Nanthita Boonsukham Bowler Natthakan Chantham Batter Nattaya Boochatham Batter Rosenan Kanoh Batting All rounder Sornnarin Tippoch Batter Suleeporn Laomi Bowler Thipatcha Putthawong Bowling All Rounder

Thailand Full Squad:Suleeporn Laomi, Sornnarin Tippoch, Nattaya Boochatham, Naruemol Chaiwai, Chanida Sutthiruang, Natthakan Chantham, Rosenan Kanoh, Nannapat Koncharoenkai, Onnicha Kamchomphu, Suwanan Khiaoto, Phannita Maya, Thipatcha Putthawong, Aphisara Suwanchonrathi, Banthida Leephatthana and Nanthita Boonsukham.

Thailand Team Form

Being the first T20 of the series, the team would like to give themselves a boost right at the start of the series. The team’s form shall be reflected in the match itself.

Netherland W News & Player List

The Netherland Women's team is not dealing with any significant injury issues. All players are fit and eligible and available for selection,

Predicted Playing XI:

Player Name Role Heather Siegers Captain Caroline de Lange Bowler Babette de Leede Wicketkeeper Eva Lynch Bowler Frederique Overdijk Bowler Gwendolyn Bloemen Batting All Rounder Hannah Landheer Bowler Iris Zwilling Bowler Silver Siegers Batter Robine Rijke Batter Sterre Kalis Batter

Netherlands W Full Squad:Babette de Leede, Sterre Kalis, Robine Rijke, Heather Siegers, Silver Siegers, Annemijn Thomson, Jolien van Vliet, Eva Lynch, Iris Zwilling, Hannah Landheer, Caroline de Lange, Annemijn van Beuge, Gwendolyn Bloemen, Frederique Overdijk and Robyn van Oosterom.

Netherlands W Team Form

Being the first T20 of the series, the team would like to give themselves a boost right at the start of the series. The team’s form shall be reflected in the match itself.

Thailand W vs. Netherlands W Head to Head

Thailand W and Netherlands W are teams that have barely played against each other. Till now, both the teams have been involved in only 3 matches between them. In all three matches, the women from Thailand ensured a thumping victory over the Dutch.

Matches Played between Thailand W vs. Netherland W: 3 Matches

Matches won by Thailand W: 3 Matches

Matches won by Netherland W: 0 Matches

Matches tied: 0 Matches

No Result: 0 Matches

Thailand W vs. Netherland W Betting Odds

With all the proper assessment and considering possible scenarios, it can be said that the Betting Odds that Thailand Women will win are currently 2.38 and the betting odds that Netherland Women will win are 1.21. These betting odds have been calculated on the basis of the team's performance in the previous matches, players’ records, pitch and other factors too.

Thailand W vs. Netherland W Top Team Batsmen

Natthakan Chantham might be a risky option for your squad because of his erratic performance in terms of fantasy points. In the previous 10 games, she averaged 33 match fantasy points, giving her an 8.7 fantasy rating. A right-handed batter in the top order, this guy. Natthakan Chantham has scored 93 runs in the last 5 games, averaging 18.6 runs per game.

For your Dream11 Team, Heather Siegers may be a high risk, high reward option. In the previous 20 games, she averaged 22 match fantasy points, giving her an 8.4 fantasy rating. A right-handed batter in the top order, this guy. Heather Siegers has scored 39, 41, 9, 6, and 1 runs in the previous 5 games.

For your Dream11 Fantasy Team, Nannapat Koncharoenkai is a player you should consider adding. In the previous 10 games, she averaged 29 match fantasy points, giving her a fantasy rating of 8.3. This man bats right-handedly in the top order and also maintains wickets. Nannapat Koncharoenkai has scored 77 runs in the last 5 games, averaging 15.4 runs per game.

Thailand W vs. Netherland W Top Team Bowlers

In terms of fantasy points, Frederique Overdijk is a very unpredictable player who may be a high-risk, high-reward option for your squad. In the previous 20 games, she averaged 64 match fantasy points, giving her a 9.9 fantasy rating. Right-arm medium bowler Frederique Overdijk has taken zero, two, three, two, and zero wickets at an average of 1.4 over the last five games.

For your Dream11 Team, Iris Zwilling may be a high risk, high reward option. In the previous 20 games, she averaged 65 match fantasy points, giving her a 9.3 fantasy rating. Iris Zwilling, a right-arm medium bowler, has taken 0 wickets in the last 5 games, 0, 0, 2, and 3.

In terms of fantasy points, Thipatcha Putthawong is a player that is comparatively consistent. In the previous 10 games, she averaged 43 match fantasy points, giving her a fantasy rating of 8.6. Thipatcha Putthawong, a slow left-arm orthodox bowler, has taken six wickets in the last five games, at an average of 1.2.