DIND (Dindigul Dragons) vs LYKK (Lyca Kovai Kings) Match Prediction DIND 45 % Chance of Winning LYKK 55 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.89 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.7 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.755 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Dindigul Dragons and Lyca Kovai Kings will clash in the 19th game of the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2024. The game will be hosted at Indian Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli on July 21. The match will begin at 3:15 PM IST.

Dindigul Dragons vs Lyca Kovai Kings Chance of Winning

Dindigul Dragons are back in business with a win in their last game. They faced two consecutive losses and were looking bad. However, the team pulled through and has shown promise with their performances. The team has two wins and as many losses in four games. With that, Dindigul Dragons are placed 5th in the points table. They have 4 points and a net run rate of -0.113.

Lyca Kovai Kings continued their unbeatable campaign and registered their fourth consecutive win in the competition. The team is unmatched in their batting and bowling order. With a stellar squad, they managed to sit at the top of the table with four wins. The team has 8 points and a net run rate of 0.784. The team will be confident coming into the next game against the Dragons.

Dindigul Dragons chance of winning: 45%

Lyca Kovai Kings chance of winning: 55%

Dindigul Dragons vs Lyca Kovai Kings Betting Tips

Lyca Kovai Kings to score low before 1st dismissal (@Parimatch)

Lyca Kovai Kings had a fantastic season last year. However, they struggled with their opening pair last season. Coming into this season, the team started with the same openers, Suresh Kumar and S Sujay. The sides posted the scores of 8, 20, 16 & 2 runs in the four games respectively. Suresh Kumar averages at 24.33 in the competition whereas S Sujay averages at 40.50 in the competition. With their current form and inconsistency in the opening order, the team shall witness an early wicket in the next game.

Dindigul Dragons vs Lyca Kovai Kings Toss Prediction

The India Cement Company Ground in Tirunelveli is known for providing a decent batting surface in the Tamil Nadu Premier League matches. The average score since 2016 has been around 152 runs, indicating that it is possible for teams to put up competitive totals on this ground. Teams batting first seem to have a slight advantage at this venue, which suggests that setting a target can be crucial in the outcome of the match.

Weather Report

The weather on the match day is expected to be cloudy. The temperatures would peak at 37 degrees Celsius.

Dindigul Dragons Players List

Affan Khader M, Ravichandran Ashwin, Boopathi, Vaishnav Kumar, Diran VP, Indrajith B, Kishore G, Sarath Kumar C, Shivam Singh, Subodh Kumar Bhati, Varun CV, Vignesh P, Vimal Khumar R, Sandeep Warrier, Rocky B, Rohan Raju, Om Nithin K, Ilaiyaraja P, Ashik K.

Predicted Playing XI

VP Diran All-rounder Shivam Singh Batter Baba Indrajith Wicket-keeper Sarath Kumar All-rounder G Kishoor All-rounder Boopathi Kumar All-rounder Varun Chakravarthy Bowler R Ashwin All-rounder Sandeep Warrier Bowler Vimal Khumar Batter P Vignesh Bowler

Dindigul Dragons Recent Form

The Dindigul Dragons won their last game with a terrific bowling performance. The team also chased the target in time and won the game comfortably.

Lyca Kovai Kings Player List

Atheeq Ur Rahman MA, Divakar R, Gowtham Thamarai Kannan K, Hemcharan P, Jhathavedh Subramanyan, M Mohammed, Mukilesh U, Om Prakash KM, Ram Arvindh R, Sachin B, Sai Sudarshan, Shahrukh Khan, M Siddharth, Sujay S, J Suresh Kumar, Kiran Akash L, Vidyuth P, Yudheeswaran V.

Predicted Playing XI

M Shahrukh Khan All-rounder Balasuramaniam Sachin Batter Suresh Kumar Wicket-keeper Ram Aravindh Batter Atheeq Ur Rahman All-rounder U Mukilesh Batter Manimaran Siddharth Bowler Valliappan Yudheeshwaran Bowler Jhathavedh Subramanyan Bowler M Mohammed All-rounder S Sujay Batter

Lyca Kovai Kings Team Form

Lyca Kovai Kings have won four games in a row. The team won their last game against Trichy by 8 wickets. The batters performed very well and they need to continue the same momentum in the next game.

Dindigul Dragons vs Lyca Kovai Kings Head-to-Head Record

In the last five meetings between the sides, Dindigul Dragons lead the tally by 3-2 against Lyca Kovai Kings.

Lyca Kovai Kings won- 3

Dindigul Dragons won- 2

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Dindigul Dragons vs Lyca Kovai Kings Betting Odds

Dindigul Dragons met with IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans in the last game. Batting first, IDTT scored 108/4 in the match. The Dragons were pretty tight with their bowling. Suboth Bhati picked 3 wickets while the other bowlers maintained economic overs. Chasing the target was pretty easy for the team. They scored 111/2, winning the game by 8 wickets. Boopathi Kumar (51*) and Baba Indrajith (31*) were the top scorers from Dindigul Dragons and managed to drag the team through the victory line.

Lyca Kovai Kings played against Trichy Grand Cholas in the last game. Batting first in the game, Trichy Grand Cholas scored 124 runs, losing 9 wickets in the process. Lyca did an incredible job with their lethal yet economic bowling deliveries. M Shahrukh Khan and Mohammed Mohammed maintained consistency and picked 3 wickets each in the game. Chasing the target, S Sujay scored an unbeaten 48 whereas U Mukilesh scored an unbeaten 63 to score past the target together, winning the game by 8 wickets (125/2). The team will be pretty confident with their squad in the next game.

Dindigul Dragons vs Lyca Kovai Kings T20 Cement Company Ground, null Dindigul Dragons Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.78 Bet Now! Lyca Kovai Kings Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.7 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.755 Bet Now!

Dindigul Dragons vs Lyca Kovai Kings Top Batters

Baba Indrajith to be the top batter for Dindigul Dragons

Baba Indrajith is the top batter from Dindigul Dragons. He has scored 115 runs in 4 games at an average of 38.33. He scored an unbeaten 31 in the last game. He will be looking to bat well in the next game.

U Mukilesh to be the top batter for Lyca Kovai Kings

U Mukilesh was fantastic in the last game and struck an unbeaten 63 off 54 balls in the game. The batter has amassed 107 runs in 3 innings at an average of 53.50. He has a strike rate of 116.30 in the competition. With his form, he will be expected to strike hard in the next game.

Dindigul Dragons vs Lyca Kovai Kings Top Bowlers

Sandeep Warrier to be the top bowler for Dindigul Dragons

Sandeep Warrier is the top bowler from Dindigul Dragons. He has picked 4 wickets in 4 games for the team. He will step in as the best bowler from the side in the next game.

M Shahrukh Khan to be the top bowler for Lyca Kovai Kings

M Shahrukh Khan is the top bowler from Lyca Kovai Kings. He has picked 8 wickets in four games so far in the competition, including his 3/13 in the last game. He will step in as the best bowler from LKK.