MAPA (Siechem Madurai Panthers) vs NRK (Nellai Royal Kings) Match Prediction MAPA 46 % Chance of Winning NRK 54 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.80 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.8 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.713 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Siechem Madurai Panthers and Nellai Royal Kings will clash in the 14th game of the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2024. The game will be hosted at Sri Ramakrishna College of Arts and Science Ground, Coimbatore on July 15. The match will begin at 7:15 PM IST.

Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Nellai Royal Kings Chance of Winning

Siechem Madurai Panthers has dropped to the bottom position after two consecutive losses in the competition. Despite starting their campaign with a win, the team performed poorly in the next two games and lost them. With a win and two losses, the team will be looking to return from the bottom to climb higher in the standings. The team has 2 points and a net run rate of -1.237.

Nellai Royal Kings finished 6th in the standings last season. However, the team is having a fantastic campaign this season. The team started their campaign with two consecutive wins. The team lost their latest game against Lyca Kovai Kings but will be looking for a win in the next game. The team has two wins and a loss. With that, they are placed second in the standings. They have 4 points and a net run rate of -0.023.

Siechem Madurai Panthers' chance of winning: 46%

Nellai Royal Kings' chance of winning: 54%

Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Nellai Royal Kings Betting Tips

Nellai Royal Kings to score low before 1st dismissal (@Parimatch)

Nellai Royal Kings had a poor start in the competition. The team has Arun Karthik and Mokit Hariharan in the current competition. The pair scored 24, 10 & 12 runs before their first dismissal in the three games they have played so far. Karthik and Hariharan average at 22.66 & 17.66 in the competition so far. Looking at their form, the pair are very likely to lose an early wicket in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Siechem Madurai Panthers’ runs before 1st dismissal Over 20.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Nellai Royal Kings’ runs before 1st dismissal Over 19.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest opening partnership: Siechem Madurai Panthers 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Nellai Royal Kings Toss Prediction

The surface at the venue is a batting friendly pitch. There have not been any international games here. The batters can score high in the 1st innings and put pressure on the chasing side with their bowling attack. Batting first here is the ideal choice.

Weather Report

Skies will be mostly cloudy in Coimbatore on July 15. There is a prediction of rain and the temperature will peak at 27 degrees Celsius.

Siechem Madurai Panthers Player List

Aditya V, Ajay K Krishnan, Murugan Ashwin, Ayush M, Gurjapneet Singh, Hari Nishaanth C, J Kousik, Lokeshwar S, Rahul D, Sri Abisek S, Saravanan P, Washington Sundar, Swapnil K Singh, Chaturved NS, Sasidev U, Alexandar R, Karthick Manikandan VS, Ajay Chetan J, Akram Khan, Kiran Akash L.

Predicted Playing XI

NS Chaturved Batter Hari Nishaanth Batter Akram Khan Batter Uthirasamy Sasidev Batter Jagatheesan Koushik All-rounder Gurjapneet Singh All-rounder Murugan Ashwin Bowler Swapnil Singh Bowler Kiran Akash Bowler P Saravanam Bowler Suresh Lokeshwar Wicket-keeper

Siechem Madurai Panthers Team Form

Siechem Madurai Panthers finished at the 4th position last season. The team is coming from two consecutive defeats in the competition.

Nellai Royal Kings Players List

Ajithesh G, Arun Karthik KB, Arun Kumar SJ, Emmanuel Cheriyan B, Harish NS, Kabilan N, Lakshay Jain S, Mohan Prasath S, Nidhish S Rajagopal, Rithik Eswaran S, Rohan J, Sonu Yadav R, Sugendhiran P, Suryaprakash L, Mokit Hariharan .S, Gohulmoorthi S, Gowtham V, Abhilash AV, Kirubakaran R, Silambarasan R.

Predicted Playing XI

R Kirubakar All-rounder Guruswamy Ajitesh Batter Mokit Hariharan Batter Nidhish Rajagopal All-rounder Sonu Yadav All-rounder Lakshay Jain Bowler Ragupathy Simbarasan Bowler Arun Karthik © Batter SJ Arun Kumar Bowler Mohan Prasath Bowler Rithik Easwaran Wicket-keeper

Nellai Royal Kings Recent Form

Nellai Royal Kings were the runners up in the last edition of the competition. They won their first two games but are coming from a loss in their last game. They bowled very poorly in the game and should be improving upon that.

Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Nellai Royal Kings Head-to-Head Record

In the last five matches between the teams, Nellai Royal Kings lead the tally by 3-1.

Nellai Royal Kings won- 3

Siechem Madurai Panthers won- 1

No result/ Abandoned- 1

Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Nellai Royal Kings Betting Odds

Siechem Madurai Panthers went against IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans in their last game. The Panthers went in to bat first and scored 156/9 batting first in the game. Uthirasamy Sasidev scored 41 runs whereas Jagatheesan Kousik chipped in 28 runs in the game. It was a low score to defend. IDTT went on to score 157/6, winning the game by 4 wickets. Murugan Ashwin was phenomenal with his deliveries as he picked 4 wickets for 21 runs in the game.

Nellai Royal Kings clashed against Lyca Kovai Kings in their last TNPL 2024 fixture. Batting first in the game, Nellai Royal Kings amassed 167/7 in the game. It was a decent batting effort from the team. Arun Karthik scored 47 runs whereas Sonu Yadav remained unbeaten at 43 runs. However, their bowling order was very disappointing. Lyca Kovai Kings managed to score past the target without much resistance. They posted 172/1, winning the game by 9 wickets. Emmanuel Cherian picked a single wicket for NRK.

Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Nellai Royal Kings T20 Sri Ramakrishna College of Arts and Science Ground, null Madurai Panthers Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.00 Bet Now! Nellai Royal Kings Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.8 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.713 Bet Now!

Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Nellai Royal Kings Top Batters

Jagatheesan Kousik to be the top batter for Siechem Madurai Panthers

Jagatheesan Kousik has scored 86 runs in 3 games at an average of 28.66. He scored 28 runs in the last game but will be making a return in the next game against Nellai Royal Kings.

Guruswamy Ajitesh to be the top batter for Nellai Royal Kings

Guruswamy Ajitesh is the top batter from Nellai Royal Kings. He has scored 92 runs in 3 games at an average of 30.66. He scored 17 runs in the last game. He will be expected to strike hard in the next game.

Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Nellai Royal Kings Top Bowlers

Murugan Ashwin to be the top bowler for Siechem Madurai Panthers

Murugan Ashwin has picked 7 wickets in 3 games for the team. He was fantastic with the ball in the last game as he picked 4 wickets for 21 runs in the game. He will walk in as the best bowling pick from Siechem Madurai Panthers.

Ragupathy Simbarasan to be the top bowler for Nellai Royal Kings

Ragupathy Sinbarasan picked 3 wickets in his first game of the season. He went on to pick 2 wickets in the second game. He did not get any wicket in the last game. He will make a strong return in the next game.