NYWA (New York Warriors) vs MOUN (Morrisville Unity) Match Prediction
NYWA
46%
Chance of Winning
MOUN
54%
USA
Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground
Facts
- New York Warriors will be led by Shahid Afridi with the likes of Misbah-ul-Haq, Murali Vijay and Munaf Patel in the squad.
- Well-known cricket expert Harbhajan Singh will lead Morrisville Unity, and Chris Gayle, Parthiv Patel, Corey Anderson, and Angelo Perera will be the attractions of the team.
New York Warriors vs Morrisville Unity Chance of Winning
The upcoming clash is a thrilling face-off between two formidable cricket teams, the New York Warriors and Morrisville Unity. Led by Shahid Afridi, the Warriors flaunt a strong lineup of cricket legends like Misbah-ul-Haq, Murali Vijay, and Munaf Patel, all set to make their mark in the high-paced T10 format. The team's mix of experience and skill is aimed at securing a resounding victory right from the start.
However, Morrisville Unity is no pushover. Their roster is equally impressive, featuring hard-hitters like Chris Gayle and Kevin O’Brien, as well as the finesse of Parthiv Patel, Corey Anderson, and Harbhajan Singh. As the players step onto the field, fans can anticipate an intense clash between batting and bowling prowess. Both teams are determined to outshine each other, making this contest a must-watch for cricket enthusiasts.
- New York Warriors Chance of Winning: 46%
- Morrisville Unity Chance of Winning: 54%
New York Warriors vs Morrisville Unity Betting Tips
There is no injury update from the team management for today’s match between NYW and MVU . Therefore, all players are fit to play the match. The average 1st inning total at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill in US Masters T10 so far is 105. The game will witness a nostalgic wave involving many veteran players in the league with an immense amount of skill set on their backs. You can expect fierce competition between the sides in the upcoming challenge.
New York Warriors vs Morrisville Unity Toss Prediction
There is no document of any T10 match at this ground. But the average score in the first innings of the last five T20I matches played here has been 157 runs. It is expected that the pitch will remain balanced throughout the game, providing an equal opportunity for both batters and bowlers to perform well and make it a competitive contest. Out of the 25 T20 matches played at this venue the team batting first won 17 matches, while the team batting second won 8 matches. Considering the past, the skipper will look to bat second here.
Weather Conditions
The anticipated weather conditions for the NYW vs MVU Match 3 on August 18, 2023, at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, indicate a possibility of mostly cloudy, sunny, clear, or rainy skies. The temperature is expected to be approximately 12℃, accompanied by a humidity level of 81% and a wind speed of 20 Km/hr.
New York Warriors Players List
Shahid Afridi, TM Dilshan, Jonathan Carter, Misbah-ul-Haq, Johan Botha, Kamran Akmal, Umaid Asif, Sohail Khan, Murali Vijay, Jerome Taylor, Cody Chetty, Chamara Kapugedera, Dhammika Prasad, William Perkins, Abdur Rehman, Munaf Patel
New York Warriors Predicted Playing XI
|
Player Name
|
Role
|
Shahid Afridi
|
All-rounder
|
Murali Vijay
|
Batsman
|
Jonathan Carter
|
All-rounder
|
Kamran Akmal
|
WicketKeeper
|
Misbah-ul-Haq
|
All-rounder
|
Johan Botha
|
All-rounder
|
Umaid Asif
|
All-rounder
|
Sohail Khan
|
Bowler
|
Munaf Patel
|
Bowler
|
William Perkins
|
Bowler
|
Abdur Rehman
|
Bowler
Recent Form
The New York Warriors will play their first game of the competition on August 18. This will lay a foundation of what to expect of the team in the season. The team has numerous all-rounders in the squad, hence, providing many options in both the departments.
Morrisville Unity Players List
Lendl Simmons, Robin Uthappa(w/c), Grant Elliott, Hammad Azam, Junaid Siddique, David Hussey, Dwayne Smith, Chaturanga de Silva, Hamilton Masakadza, Farhad Reza, Nasir Hossain, S Sreesanth, Mohammad Irfan, Amila Aponso, Elias Sunny, Kamrul Islam
Morrisville Unity Predicted Playing XI
|
Player Name
|
Role
|
Corey Anderson
|
All-rounder
|
Chris Gayle
|
Batsman
|
Kevin O’Brien
|
All-rounder
|
Parthiv Patel
|
WicketKeeper
|
T M Dilshan
|
Batter
|
Calvin Savage
|
Bowler
|
Parvinder Awana
|
Bowler
|
Andries Gous
|
Batter
|
Dane Piedt
|
Bowler
|
Harbhajan Singh (c)
|
Bowler
|
Makhaya Ntini
|
Bowler
Recent Form
Morrisville Unity are yet to play a match in the T10 format but their captain Harbhajan Singh has set a standard for him in the international stage. He has a talented line-up of squad members and is expected to deliver a promising performance.
New York Warriors vs Morrisville Unity Head-to-Head Record
Both teams never played a match against each other in the T10 format.
New York Warriors vs Morrisville Unity Betting odds
Morrisville Unity to score over 18.5 runs before their first dismissal (1.85 @ Parimatch)
Morrisville Unity opening pair of Parthiv Patel and Chris Gayle are highly experienced and have the ability to reel a bundle of runs in a game. The sides have played together in the IPL for Royal Challengers Bangalore and are yet again set to take another ride.
New York Warriors vs Morrisville Unity Top Batters
Misbah-ul-Haq to be the top batter for New York Warriors
Misbah-ul-Haq is a fantastic all-rounder and led Pakistan before retiring from the national team. He has scored 3491 runs in 141 T20 games at an average of 33.89 which is a terrific figure in the short format. Hence, it is a clear determinant of his batting talents and is expected to come through with the bat.
Chris Gayle to be the top batter for Morrisville Unity
Chris Gayle has always been an explosive force from the Caribbean. He has mustered 14562 runs in his 455 long T20 career innings at an average of 36.22. He has racked 22 centuries and 88 fifties in his career. He believes in hard hitting which is perfect for the short 10 over tournament.
New York Warriors vs Morrisville Unity Top Bowlers
Makhaya Ntini to be the top bowler for New York Warriors
Makhaya Ntini was feared by batters back in the day. His terrific pace has always been a big asset for his team. He picked 63 wickets in his 60 T20 innings of his career. He was engaged in the Road Safety World Series playing for South Africa Legends and was the best bowler for the team, picking 5 wickets in the tournament.
Munaf Patel to be the top bowler for Morrisville Unity
Munaf Patel is a reckoning force from India and has a ton of experience in the international circuit. He picked 5 wickets for Indian Maharajas in the Legends League Cricket. He bowled consistently and picked 9 wickets, highest in his team, in the recently concluded Road Safety World Series. He will be expected to pick the necessary wickets in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Morrisville Unity
The New York Warriors are poised to enjoy strong support from Pakistani fans due to the presence of cricket veterans Shahid Afridi and Misbah-ul-Haq. These two stalwarts have led the Men in Green with distinction and are expected to draw a solid fanbase. Meanwhile, Morrisville Unity boasts a star-studded lineup, with explosive opener Chris Gayle standing out as a crowd favourite for his entertaining play. The anticipation is high for Gayle's explosive batting display. Indian fans are in for a treat as Harbhajan Singh and Parthiv Patel are set to showcase their skills, likely attracting large crowds eager to witness their favourite stars live.
As the opening round of the competition kicks off, predicting the winner remains challenging. Morrisville Unity holds an advantage due to their well-rounded batting and bowling options, leading bookmakers to offer slightly better odds for them in the upcoming match. The clash promises excitement and unpredictability, making it a must-watch encounter for cricket enthusiasts.
- New York Warriors to win the match @ 1.96 (Parimatch)
- Morrisville Unity to win the match @ 1.84 (Parimatch)