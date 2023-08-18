NYWA (New York Warriors) vs MOUN (Morrisville Unity) Match Prediction NYWA 46 % Chance of Winning MOUN 54 % Bet Now! New York Warriors and Morrisville Unity will clash in the 3rd game of the US Masters T10 2023 on August 18 at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida, starting at 10:45 PM IST.

New York Warriors vs Morrisville Unity Chance of Winning

The upcoming clash is a thrilling face-off between two formidable cricket teams, the New York Warriors and Morrisville Unity. Led by Shahid Afridi, the Warriors flaunt a strong lineup of cricket legends like Misbah-ul-Haq, Murali Vijay, and Munaf Patel, all set to make their mark in the high-paced T10 format. The team's mix of experience and skill is aimed at securing a resounding victory right from the start.

However, Morrisville Unity is no pushover. Their roster is equally impressive, featuring hard-hitters like Chris Gayle and Kevin O’Brien, as well as the finesse of Parthiv Patel, Corey Anderson, and Harbhajan Singh. As the players step onto the field, fans can anticipate an intense clash between batting and bowling prowess. Both teams are determined to outshine each other, making this contest a must-watch for cricket enthusiasts.

New York Warriors Chance of Winning: 46%

Morrisville Unity Chance of Winning: 54%

New York Warriors vs Morrisville Unity Betting Tips

There is no injury update from the team management for today’s match between NYW and MVU . Therefore, all players are fit to play the match. The average 1st inning total at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill in US Masters T10 so far is 105. The game will witness a nostalgic wave involving many veteran players in the league with an immense amount of skill set on their backs. You can expect fierce competition between the sides in the upcoming challenge.

New York Warriors vs Morrisville Unity Toss Prediction

There is no document of any T10 match at this ground. But the average score in the first innings of the last five T20I matches played here has been 157 runs. It is expected that the pitch will remain balanced throughout the game, providing an equal opportunity for both batters and bowlers to perform well and make it a competitive contest. Out of the 25 T20 matches played at this venue the team batting first won 17 matches, while the team batting second won 8 matches. Considering the past, the skipper will look to bat second here.

Weather Conditions

The anticipated weather conditions for the NYW vs MVU Match 3 on August 18, 2023, at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, indicate a possibility of mostly cloudy, sunny, clear, or rainy skies. The temperature is expected to be approximately 12℃, accompanied by a humidity level of 81% and a wind speed of 20 Km/hr.

New York Warriors Players List

Shahid Afridi, TM Dilshan, Jonathan Carter, Misbah-ul-Haq, Johan Botha, Kamran Akmal, Umaid Asif, Sohail Khan, Murali Vijay, Jerome Taylor, Cody Chetty, Chamara Kapugedera, Dhammika Prasad, William Perkins, Abdur Rehman, Munaf Patel

New York Warriors Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Shahid Afridi All-rounder Murali Vijay Batsman Jonathan Carter All-rounder Kamran Akmal WicketKeeper Misbah-ul-Haq All-rounder Johan Botha All-rounder Umaid Asif All-rounder Sohail Khan Bowler Munaf Patel Bowler William Perkins Bowler Abdur Rehman Bowler

Recent Form

The New York Warriors will play their first game of the competition on August 18. This will lay a foundation of what to expect of the team in the season. The team has numerous all-rounders in the squad, hence, providing many options in both the departments.

Morrisville Unity Players List

Lendl Simmons, Robin Uthappa(w/c), Grant Elliott, Hammad Azam, Junaid Siddique, David Hussey, Dwayne Smith, Chaturanga de Silva, Hamilton Masakadza, Farhad Reza, Nasir Hossain, S Sreesanth, Mohammad Irfan, Amila Aponso, Elias Sunny, Kamrul Islam

Morrisville Unity Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Corey Anderson All-rounder Chris Gayle Batsman Kevin O’Brien All-rounder Parthiv Patel WicketKeeper T M Dilshan Batter Calvin Savage Bowler Parvinder Awana Bowler Andries Gous Batter Dane Piedt Bowler Harbhajan Singh (c) Bowler Makhaya Ntini Bowler

Recent Form

Morrisville Unity are yet to play a match in the T10 format but their captain Harbhajan Singh has set a standard for him in the international stage. He has a talented line-up of squad members and is expected to deliver a promising performance.

New York Warriors vs Morrisville Unity Head-to-Head Record

Both teams never played a match against each other in the T10 format.

New York Warriors vs Morrisville Unity Betting odds

Morrisville Unity to score over 18.5 runs before their first dismissal (1.85 @ Parimatch)

Morrisville Unity opening pair of Parthiv Patel and Chris Gayle are highly experienced and have the ability to reel a bundle of runs in a game. The sides have played together in the IPL for Royal Challengers Bangalore and are yet again set to take another ride.

New York Warriors vs Morrisville Unity Top Batters

Misbah-ul-Haq to be the top batter for New York Warriors

Misbah-ul-Haq is a fantastic all-rounder and led Pakistan before retiring from the national team. He has scored 3491 runs in 141 T20 games at an average of 33.89 which is a terrific figure in the short format. Hence, it is a clear determinant of his batting talents and is expected to come through with the bat.

Chris Gayle to be the top batter for Morrisville Unity

Chris Gayle has always been an explosive force from the Caribbean. He has mustered 14562 runs in his 455 long T20 career innings at an average of 36.22. He has racked 22 centuries and 88 fifties in his career. He believes in hard hitting which is perfect for the short 10 over tournament.

New York Warriors vs Morrisville Unity Top Bowlers

Makhaya Ntini to be the top bowler for New York Warriors

Makhaya Ntini was feared by batters back in the day. His terrific pace has always been a big asset for his team. He picked 63 wickets in his 60 T20 innings of his career. He was engaged in the Road Safety World Series playing for South Africa Legends and was the best bowler for the team, picking 5 wickets in the tournament.

Munaf Patel to be the top bowler for Morrisville Unity

Munaf Patel is a reckoning force from India and has a ton of experience in the international circuit. He picked 5 wickets for Indian Maharajas in the Legends League Cricket. He bowled consistently and picked 9 wickets, highest in his team, in the recently concluded Road Safety World Series. He will be expected to pick the necessary wickets in the upcoming game.