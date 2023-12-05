GUJ (Gujarat) vs HIM (Himachal Pradesh) Match Prediction GUJ 75 % Chance of Winning HIM 25 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.34 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.36 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.302 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat will clash in the next game of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023. The Group D fixture is scheduled to be played at Sector 16 Stadium, Chandigarh on December 5, 2023. The game will commence from 9:00 AM IST. Have a look at the match preview before it begins.

Gujarat vs Himachal Pradesh Chance of Winning

Himachal Pradesh is having a decent campaign. They wrapped in some spectacular victories but also faced unfortunate losses in their campaign so far. The team is coming after a loss against Rajasthan and will be looking to establish a better performance to climb higher in the standings. With three wins and two losses, the team is placed at the 3rd place of the points table. HP has 12 points and a net run rate of +1.006.

Gujarat, on the flipside, are having a great time in the competition. They have won two games in a row and will be riding high on a good winning momentum. Gujarat have three wins and a loss in four games of the competition and are placed 2nd in the points table. They have 14 points and a net run rate of 1.082. Gujarat earned two points from the last fixture that was abandoned due to bad weather. Gujarat are comfortable at the second place but will be looking to seal their place in the standings.

Gujarat's chance of winning: 75%

Himachal Pradesh ’s chance of winning: 25%

Gujarat vs Himachal Pradesh Betting Tips

Gujarat to score high before 1st dismissal

Gujarat boasts a strong batting order. Their opening partnerships have been subtle and effective in giving their team the start they require in the games. The pair scored 22, 9, 37 & 44 runs before their first dismissal in four games. Their opening order involves Priyank Panchal and Urvil Patel who average at 11.75 & 186.00 respectively in the competition. Moreover, Himachal Pradesh has not been consistent so far in the competition. Their bowlers have leaked a lot of runs and will face a challenge facing the Gujarat batting order. HP conceded 8, 49, 1 & 18 runs in the four games before picking their first wicket in the competition. Having said that, Gujarat are expected to score for the first wicket in the next game.

Gujarat vs Himachal Pradesh Toss Prediction

According to our toss prediction, the team that wins the toss will elect to bat first as chasing has been difficult in most of the recent matches played at the Sector 16 Stadium.

Weather Report

The wicket prepared for the game is going to provide an exciting battle between bat and ball. The weather forecast for Tuesday’s clash is going to be sunny with light winds. The temperature will see a high of 24 degree Celsius during the game.

Himachal Pradesh Player List

Nikhil Gangta (c), Ankush Bains, Prashant Chopra, Ekant Sen, Rishi Dhawan, Sumeet Verma, Akash Vasisht, Kanwar Abhinay, Vaibhav Arora, Mayank Dagar, Arpit Guleria, Amit Kumar, Vinay Galetiya, Ankit Kalsi, Mukul Negi, Shubham Arora.

Predicted Playing XI

Ekant Sen Batter Prashant Chopra Wicket-keeper Amit Kumar Batter Akash Vasisht All-rounder Nikhil Gangta (C) All-rounder Sumeet Verma Batter Rishi Dhawan All-rounder Mayank Dagar Bowler Vinay Galetiya Bowler Vaibhav Arora Bowler Arpit Guleria Bowler

Himachal Pradesh Team Form

Himachal Pradesh faced a 43-run defeat in their last outing. They will be hopeful for a better performance in their upcoming fixture.

Gujarat Players List

Kshitij Patel, Het Patel (wk), Priyank Panchal, Kathan Patel, Saurav Chauhan, Jayveer Parmar, Chirag Gandhi, Vishal Jayswal, Piyush Chawla, Chintan Gaja (c), Arzan Nagwaswalla, Urvil Patel, Umang Kumar, Shen Patel, Aarya Desai.

Gujarat Probable Playing XI

Kathan Patel All-rounder Priyank Panchal Batter Urvil Patel Wicket Keeper Kshitij Patel Batter Saurav Chauhan Batter Chirag Gandhi Batter Chintan Gaja (C) All-rounder Piyush Chawla Bowler Vishal Jayswal Bowler Jayveer Parmar Bowler Arzan Nagaswalla Bowler

Gujarat Recent Form

Gujarat won three of their last four games of the current competition. They won their last game against Uttar Pradesh by 5 wickets. They are coming after an abandoned game and will be thrilled to pick another set of points in the competition.

Gujarat vs Himachal Pradesh Head-to-Head Record

The sides have never clashed in a Vijay Hazare contest before. This will be their first clash ever.

Gujarat Won: 0

Himachal Pradesh Won: 0

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Gujarat vs Himachal Pradesh Betting Odds

Himachal Pradesh went against Arunachal Pradesh in their previous outing and dominated the affair with their bowling order. Arunachal Pradesh went in to bat first and bundled out for 63 runs in the game. Akash Vashisht and Arpit Guleria picked 3 wickets each whereas other bowlers in the team helped to keep AP at check. It was an easy target and Himachal Pradesh surpassed the target with 10 wickets and 116 balls to spare. Prashant Chopra smashed 41 off 15 balls in the game.

Gujarat’s last game against Andhra was abandoned due to bad weather. Before that, Gujarat faced Uttar Pradesh in their last fixture. UP scored 232 runs in the game, losing 8 wickets in the process. Chintan Gaja picked 4 wickets whereas Jayveer Parmar was content with 3 wickets to his name. Gujarat successfully chased down the target with 5 wickets & 74 balls remaining in the game. Urvil Patel played well for Gujarat and finished the innings with the top-score of 86 runs off 83 balls with Kshitij Patel who scored unbeaten 83 off 99 balls.

Gujarat vs Himachal Pradesh Test Sector 16 Stadium, null Gujarat Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.34 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.36 Bet Now! Himachal Pradesh Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 3.26 Bet Now!

Gujarat vs Himachal Pradesh Top Batters

Urvil Patel to be the top batter for Gujarat

Urvil Patel blasted off as soon as he entered the competition with the scores of 100* & 86 runs in the two games. He has a total of 186 runs in 2 games. He will be expected to score many runs in the next game.

Prashant Chopra to be the top batter for Himachal Pradesh

Prashant Chopra will be the top batter from Himachal Pradesh. He scored 138 runs in 5 games with an average of 34.50. He played a knock of 41 runs off 15 balls in his last outing with the help of 7 fours and a six. He has a strike rate of 77.52 in the competition but was fantastic in his last outing where he struck runs with a strike rate of over 200.

Gujarat vs Himachal Pradesh Top Bowlers

Chintan Gaja to be the top bowler for Gujarat

Chintan Gaja will be the top bowler for Gujarat in the competition. He has picked 8 wickets in 4 games with an economy rate of 4.13. He picked 4 wickets for 27 runs in his last game.

Vaibhav Arora to be the top bowler for Himachal Pradesh

Vaibhav Arora will be the top bowler from Himachal Pradesh. He has bowled economical deliveries in the competition and also picked wickets. He has picked a total of 9 wickets in 5 games with an economy rate of 4.50. He picked a single wicket in his last outing.