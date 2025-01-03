Meghalaya vs Sikkim Match Prediction MEG 64 % Chance of Winning SIK 36 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.28 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.332 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Batery 1.30 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 In the clash of the minnows, Meghalaya and Sikkim will lock horns with each other at the Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy BKC, Mumbai, on January 3, 2025 (Friday), at 9:00 AM IST. With five losses each, both teams are yet to open their account in the ongoing season of the Vijay Hazare Trophy and will be eager to avoid the wooden spooner tag by winning at least one game.

Facts: Md Saptulla has taken five wickets in the ongoing edition at an average of 27.60 and an economy rate of 5.11

Swarajeet Das has already picked six wickets in the ongoing edition of the Vijay Hazare Trophy at an average of 29.33 and an economy rate of 6.51

Nishanta Chakraborthy has scored 166 runs in five List A games at an average of 33.20 and a strike rate of 70.33

Meghalaya vs Sikkim Chance of Winning

If one team who haven’t progressed at all in domestic cricket since being given full-member status in 2018, it has to be Meghalaya. Time and again, it has been the same story of batters and bowlers collectively underperforming to leave a terrible aftertaste. Their performance in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy is nothing but a repetition of the same story.

On the other hand, Sikkim also lack the spunk to be considered a good team. The fact that Sikkim have a very weak side is not surprising, but the overall lack of effort to grow is evident. Now, they have a chance to prove that they’re at least better than their regional outfits by beating Meghalaya in the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy clash.

MEG’s chance of winning is 64%

SIK’s chance of winning is 36%

Meghalaya vs Sikkim Betting Tips

You have to bet on Nishanta Chakraborty to win from this encounter. He has been very consistent for Meghalaya alongside Aryan Bora, who deserves a pie from your box. Ignoring Arpit Bhatewara will be wrong on your part, too, for he knows how to bat long without deviating from his plan. Ankur Malik has shown tremendous all-round strength for Sikkim, so he is a definite pick for this market.

Meghalaya vs Sikkim Match Toss Prediction

Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy, Bandra Kurla Complex, has hosted a total of 29 List A matches, with the chasing side winning 16 games as compared to 13 wins by the batting first team. Captains have decided to bowl first in 24 of those occasions - indicating a strong affinity towards bowling first nature of the surface.

Weather Report

There is no threat of rain during the clash between Meghalaya and Sikkim in the upcoming encounter. The maximum temperature will hover around 23 degrees, whereas some retained overseas moisture will be present.

Meghalaya Player List

Larry Sangma, Ibitlang Thabah, Kishan Lyngdoh, Arpit Bhatewara (wk), Akash Choudhary (c), Nishant Chakraborty, Roberth Sangma, Swarajeet Das, Himan Phukan, Aryan Bora, Nafees Siddique, Riboklang Hynniewta, Arien Sangma, Adarsh Joshi, Abhay Choudhary, Roshan Warbah

Predicted Playing XI

Ibitlang Thabah Batter Nishanta Chakraborty Batter Arpit Bhatewara Wicket-keeper Kishan Lyngdoh Batter Roberth Sangma Batter Larry Sangma All-rounder Swarajeet Das All-rounder Akash Choudhary Bowler Aryan Bora Bowler Himan Phukan Bowler Nafees Siddique Bowler

Meghalaya Team Form

Meghalaya are yet to open their account in the ongoing season of the Vijay Hazare Trophy, with five losses on bounce.

Sikkim Player List

Lee Yong Lepcha (c), Palzor Tamang, Ashish Thapa (wk), Parth Palawat, Alauddin Ansari, Nilesh Lamichaney, Ankur Malik, Md Saptulla, Pranesh Chettri, Arun Chettri, Ronit More, Rahul Tamang, Bhim Luitel, Saurav Prasad

Predicted Playing XI

Arun Chettri Batter Nilesh Lamichaney Batter Ashish Thapa Wicket-keeper Parth Palawat Batter Pranesh Chettri Batter Palzor Tamang All-rounder Lee Yong Lepcha All-rounder Ankur Malik Bowler Ronit More Bowler Md Saptulla Bowler Alauddin Ansari Bowler

Sikkim Team Form

After losing all seven games in the 2023-24 season of the Vijay Hazare Trophy, Sikkim has lost the first five games of the current season and has all but bowed out of the tournament already.

Meghalaya vs Sikkim Head-To-Head

Over the years, Meghalaya and Sikkim have had a one-sided encounter in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, with the former winning all five head-to-head games. The last side both teams met was in 2022, when Meghalaya won by 59 runs at Eden Gardens.

Meghalaya vs Sikkim Betting Odds

Meghalaya powerplay score over 45.5 runs @ (Batery)

Even though I would have been apprehensive about betting on this against anyone else, against Sikkim, this seems to be an easy bet to play around with. Nishanta Chakraborty and Arpit Bhatewara have been very consistent over the last few years, with the side averaging 56 runs in the first 10 overs against teams from North-East sides. So, this seems to be a very simple bet to take.

Meghalaya vs Sikkim India Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy BKC, null Meghalaya Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.28 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.332 Bet Now! Sikkim Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 3.60 Bet Now!

Meghalaya vs Sikkim Best Batters

Nishanta Chakraborty to be Meghalaya’s highest run-scorer (Batery)

Nishanta Chakraborthy has scored 166 runs in five List A games at an average of 33.20 and a strike rate of 70.33. The way he took on Andhra bowlers on his way to a century last game was the show of a man who knows how to bat long. So don’t fret over it and go for him as Meghalaya’s best batter.

Ankur Malik to be Sikkim’s best batter (Parimatch)

Ankur Malik is tremendous in the ongoing season, having scored 160 runs at an average of 80 runs. With scores like 40*, 58*, 20, and 27*, he has shown his range to be effective with the bat. Even if you write off his bowling ability, which is again fantastic, Malik knows how to be at the peak of his powers with the bat.

Meghalaya vs Sikkim Best Bowlers

Swarajeet Das to be Meghalaya’s best bowler (Batery)

Swarajeet Das has already picked six wickets in the ongoing edition of the Vijay Hazare Trophy at an average of 29.33 and an economy rate of 6.51. In his overall List A career, the medium pacer from Meghalaya has picked 16 wickets at an average of 38.75, which is good enough for him to be Meghalaya’s strike bowler. Trust

Md Saptulla to be Sikkim’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Md Saptulla has taken five wickets in the ongoing edition at an average of 27.60 and an economy rate of 5.11. He has been the strike bowler for the side and has been able to keep the opposition in check more often than not. Alongside Lee Yong Lepcha and Ankur Malik, he will be an important asset for Sikkim in the next match.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Meghalaya Meghalaya to Win - 1.58 (Batery)

Sikkim to Win - 2.35 (Batery) From the evidence of the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy, I would go with Meghalaya to win the upcoming encounter. They have the strength to challenge the opposition with a counter-attack and also hold on to the batting strength. Even though they need some massive upgrades in terms of overall success, know for sure that they’re better than Sikkim in the 50-over format of the game. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!







