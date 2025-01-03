Meghalaya vs Sikkim Match Prediction
MEG
64%
Chance of Winning
SIK
36%
India
Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy BKC
Facts:
- Md Saptulla has taken five wickets in the ongoing edition at an average of 27.60 and an economy rate of 5.11
- Swarajeet Das has already picked six wickets in the ongoing edition of the Vijay Hazare Trophy at an average of 29.33 and an economy rate of 6.51
- Nishanta Chakraborthy has scored 166 runs in five List A games at an average of 33.20 and a strike rate of 70.33
Meghalaya vs Sikkim Chance of Winning
If one team who haven’t progressed at all in domestic cricket since being given full-member status in 2018, it has to be Meghalaya. Time and again, it has been the same story of batters and bowlers collectively underperforming to leave a terrible aftertaste. Their performance in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy is nothing but a repetition of the same story.
On the other hand, Sikkim also lack the spunk to be considered a good team. The fact that Sikkim have a very weak side is not surprising, but the overall lack of effort to grow is evident. Now, they have a chance to prove that they’re at least better than their regional outfits by beating Meghalaya in the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy clash.
MEG’s chance of winning is 64%
SIK’s chance of winning is 36%
Meghalaya vs Sikkim Betting Tips
You have to bet on Nishanta Chakraborty to win from this encounter. He has been very consistent for Meghalaya alongside Aryan Bora, who deserves a pie from your box. Ignoring Arpit Bhatewara will be wrong on your part, too, for he knows how to bat long without deviating from his plan. Ankur Malik has shown tremendous all-round strength for Sikkim, so he is a definite pick for this market.
Meghalaya vs Sikkim Match Toss Prediction
Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy, Bandra Kurla Complex, has hosted a total of 29 List A matches, with the chasing side winning 16 games as compared to 13 wins by the batting first team. Captains have decided to bowl first in 24 of those occasions - indicating a strong affinity towards bowling first nature of the surface.
Weather Report
There is no threat of rain during the clash between Meghalaya and Sikkim in the upcoming encounter. The maximum temperature will hover around 23 degrees, whereas some retained overseas moisture will be present.
Meghalaya Player List
Larry Sangma, Ibitlang Thabah, Kishan Lyngdoh, Arpit Bhatewara (wk), Akash Choudhary (c), Nishant Chakraborty, Roberth Sangma, Swarajeet Das, Himan Phukan, Aryan Bora, Nafees Siddique, Riboklang Hynniewta, Arien Sangma, Adarsh Joshi, Abhay Choudhary, Roshan Warbah
Predicted Playing XI
|
Ibitlang Thabah
|
Batter
|
Nishanta Chakraborty
|
Batter
|
Arpit Bhatewara
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Kishan Lyngdoh
|
Batter
|
Roberth Sangma
|
Batter
|
Larry Sangma
|
All-rounder
|
Swarajeet Das
|
All-rounder
|
Akash Choudhary
|
Bowler
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Aryan Bora
|
Bowler
|
Himan Phukan
|
Bowler
|
Nafees Siddique
|
Bowler
Meghalaya Team Form
Meghalaya are yet to open their account in the ongoing season of the Vijay Hazare Trophy, with five losses on bounce.
Sikkim Player List
Lee Yong Lepcha (c), Palzor Tamang, Ashish Thapa (wk), Parth Palawat, Alauddin Ansari, Nilesh Lamichaney, Ankur Malik, Md Saptulla, Pranesh Chettri, Arun Chettri, Ronit More, Rahul Tamang, Bhim Luitel, Saurav Prasad
Predicted Playing XI
|
Arun Chettri
|
Batter
|
Nilesh Lamichaney
|
Batter
|
Ashish Thapa
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Parth Palawat
|
Batter
|
Pranesh Chettri
|
Batter
|
Palzor Tamang
|
All-rounder
|
Lee Yong Lepcha
|
All-rounder
|
Ankur Malik
|
Bowler
|
Ronit More
|
Bowler
|
Md Saptulla
|
Bowler
|
Alauddin Ansari
|
Bowler
Sikkim Team Form
After losing all seven games in the 2023-24 season of the Vijay Hazare Trophy, Sikkim has lost the first five games of the current season and has all but bowed out of the tournament already.
Meghalaya vs Sikkim Head-To-Head
Over the years, Meghalaya and Sikkim have had a one-sided encounter in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, with the former winning all five head-to-head games. The last side both teams met was in 2022, when Meghalaya won by 59 runs at Eden Gardens.
Meghalaya vs Sikkim Betting Odds
Meghalaya powerplay score over 45.5 runs @ (Batery)
Even though I would have been apprehensive about betting on this against anyone else, against Sikkim, this seems to be an easy bet to play around with. Nishanta Chakraborty and Arpit Bhatewara have been very consistent over the last few years, with the side averaging 56 runs in the first 10 overs against teams from North-East sides. So, this seems to be a very simple bet to take.
Meghalaya vs Sikkim
India
Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy BKC, null
Meghalaya vs Sikkim Best Batters
Nishanta Chakraborty to be Meghalaya’s highest run-scorer (Batery)
Nishanta Chakraborthy has scored 166 runs in five List A games at an average of 33.20 and a strike rate of 70.33. The way he took on Andhra bowlers on his way to a century last game was the show of a man who knows how to bat long. So don’t fret over it and go for him as Meghalaya’s best batter.
Ankur Malik to be Sikkim’s best batter (Parimatch)
Ankur Malik is tremendous in the ongoing season, having scored 160 runs at an average of 80 runs. With scores like 40*, 58*, 20, and 27*, he has shown his range to be effective with the bat. Even if you write off his bowling ability, which is again fantastic, Malik knows how to be at the peak of his powers with the bat.
Meghalaya vs Sikkim Best Bowlers
Swarajeet Das to be Meghalaya’s best bowler (Batery)
Swarajeet Das has already picked six wickets in the ongoing edition of the Vijay Hazare Trophy at an average of 29.33 and an economy rate of 6.51. In his overall List A career, the medium pacer from Meghalaya has picked 16 wickets at an average of 38.75, which is good enough for him to be Meghalaya’s strike bowler. Trust
Md Saptulla to be Sikkim’s best bowler (Parimatch)
Md Saptulla has taken five wickets in the ongoing edition at an average of 27.60 and an economy rate of 5.11. He has been the strike bowler for the side and has been able to keep the opposition in check more often than not. Alongside Lee Yong Lepcha and Ankur Malik, he will be an important asset for Sikkim in the next match.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Meghalaya
- Meghalaya to Win - 1.58 (Batery)
- Sikkim to Win - 2.35 (Batery)
Parimatch