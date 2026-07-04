Saurashtra vs Maharashtra Match Prediction

Saurashtra will be up against Maharashtra in the final of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022 on December 2 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad with an aim to clinch their second title after 2007/08. On the other hand, Maharashtra will look forward to clinching their maiden title when they meet the opposition at 9 AM IST.

Bet on Vijay Hazare Trophy

Saurashtra vs Maharashtra Chance of Winning

The batting trio of Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ankit Bawne, and Rahul Tripathi has been racking up runs with incredible consistency. The batting unit of the team is looking strong enough to take the attack to the opposition bowlers. The Bookmakers have also labeled Maharashtra as favourites to lift the silverware with winning odds of 1.592 while the opposition have marked with winning odds of 2,352

Our Prediction

Maharashtra has been unbeaten so far in the tournament winning all the eight games they have played so far. Apart from having a powerful batting unit, Rajvardhan Hangargekar has been wreaking havoc in the last two games. Considering this, our prediction align with the bookmakers for Maharashtra to be favourites for the contest.

Saurashtra to win @2.352 (Melbet)

Maharashtra to win @1.592 (Melbet)

Saurashtra vs Maharashtra Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Saurashtra has suffered two defeats against Hyderabad and Uttar Pradesh during their campaign but would look forward to giving their best to outperform the opponents in the final. For Saurashtra, Samarth Vyas and Harvik Desai have been major contributors with the bat scoring 431 and 390 runs respectively. It has been a collective effort from other batters but the team will need others to step up and support the duo with a significant knock in the final. Jaydev Unadkat has been the leading wicket-taker for the team with 18 wickets from five innings and has been taking wicket in every game in the last five encounters. Dharmendrasinh Jadeja has been the second highest wicket-taker for the team with 15 wickets but he has managed only a couple of wickets in the last three matches and the team will rely on him to deliver with some blows to the opposition in the final.

Maharashtra has enjoyed a flawless campaign so far in the tournament coming across eight different teams and winning on every single occasion. The trio of Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rahul Tripathi and Ankit Bawne have all crossed the 500-run mark with two of them amongst the top five highest run-getters in the tournament. Rajvardhan Hangargekar has picked 10 wickets in the last three outings and they will once again expect a game-changing spell from him in the final. Satyajeet Bacchav has also scalped five wickets for them with his spin bowling and will look forward to catching opposition batters in his web of spin.

Saurashtra vs Maharashtra Toss Prediction

In the three matches played at this venue in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022-23, teams have opted to field first on each occasion while winning the fixtures. Karnataka won against Jharkhand and Punjab while opting to chase after winning the toss while Saurashtra defeated Karnataka in the semi-final clash while batting second. The trend is likely to continue in the final as well with the team winning the toss preferring to field first.

Weather Report

The weather for the fixture predicts absolutely no chance of any disturbance because of the rain. However, the weather will be slightly humid with Accuweather predicting a humidity around 25- 30% throughout the match. So, the weather report brings a positive development as the final is expected to progress without any weather problems hampering the game.

Saurashtra Player List

Saurashtra squad:Harvik Desai (wk), Sheldon Jackson, Jay Gohil, Samarth Vyas, Arpit Vasavada, Prerak Mankad, Chirag Jani, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Kushang Patel, Jaydev Unadkat (c), Parth Bhut, Chetan Sakariya, Navneet Vora, Vishvaraj Jadeja, Yuvraj Chudasama, Cheteshwar Pujara

Predicted XI:

Harvik Desai Batsman and Wicketkeeper Sheldon Jackson Batsman Jay Gohil Batsman Samarth Vyas Batsman Prerak Mankad All-rounder Arpit Vasavada Batter Chirag Jani All-rounder Dharmendrasinh Jadeja Bowler Kushang Patel Bowler Jaydev Unadkat Bowler Parth Bhut Bowler

Saurashtra Team Form

Out of their last five games, Saurashtra has suffered a defeat only once against Uttar Pradesh and that too by a close margin of two wickets. In the other four they beat Himachal Pradesh, Tripura, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka respectively.

Maharashtra Player List

Maharashtra squad:Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Rahul Tripathi, Satyajeet Bachhav, Ankit Bawne, Azim Kazi, Saurabh Navale (wk), Kaushal Tambe, Shamshuzama Kazi, Manoj Ingale, Mukesh Choudhary, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Divyang Hinganekar, Vicky Ostwal, Pavan Shah, Taranjitsingh Dhillon

Predicted XI:

Ruturaj Gaikwad Batsman Rahul Tripathi Batsman Ankit Bawne Batsman Azim Kazi, Batsman Rajvardhan Hangargekar All-rounder Saurabh Navale Batsman and Wicketkeeper Kaushal Tambe All-rounder Satyajeet Bachhav Bowler Shamshuzama Kazi Bowler Manoj Ingale Bowler Mukesh Choudhary Bowler

Maharashtra Team Form

In their unbeaten campaign so far in the tournament, Maharashtra have overpowered Services, Mizoram, Uttar Pradesh, Puducherry and Assam. They have a winning momentum on their side and there is no doubt that they will try to capitalise on it with a tournament win.

Saurashtra vs Maharashtra Head to Head

As per Cricket Archieve, Saurasthra and Maharashtra have met 22 times in India’s domestic 50-over tournament since 1993/94, when it was known as Ranji Trophy One-Day. Of them, Maharashtra have won 12 times while Saurashtra had the last laugh on 10 occasions.

Saurashtra vs Maharashtra Betting Odds

Maharashtra to win @1.592

Maharashtra have a golden opportunity to lift their maiden title ever since the inter-zonal format of the tournament was eliminated. Comparatively weak batting order of Saurashtra makes the oppositions’ chances of winning the trophy strong. The unbeatable team so far in the tournament is expected to add one more victory to their tally and achieve the ultimate glory of winning the trophy.

Saurashtra vs Maharashtra Top team batsman

Harvik Desai to be Saurashtra’s top batsman

Harvik Desai has been the second highest run-getter for the team with 390 runs at an average of 43.33. Further he has scored a century against a quality side like Hyderabad in the tournament and also played a knock of 61 runs in the penultimate game against Tamil Nadu. Considering all these factors, he is supposed to be the top batsman for Saurashtra.

Ruturaj Gaikwad to be Maharashtra’s top batsman

Ruturaj has been unstoppable with the bat since the last two games. He first scored unbeaten 220 against Uttar Pradesh and followed it up with 168 against Assam. Also, the batter has scored three hundreds from the four innings he has played so far in the tournament. His average of 60.40 in the List A and a strike rate around 100 further cements the case for Ruturaj to be the top batter for Maharashtra.

Saurashtra vs Maharashtra Top team bowler

Jaydev Unadkat to be Sauarashtra’s top bowler

Jaydev Unadkat has been playing a vital role for his team with the vast experience he has after playing in domestic circuit over the years. The left-arm seamer has scalped 18 wickets from nine innings and is the joint highest wicket-taker of the tournament. Alos, the pacer has picked 15 wickets in his last five innings and the momentum is expected to carry forward culminating in Unadkat being the top bowler for his team.

Rajvardhan Hangargekar to be Maharashtra’s top bowler

Rajvardhan Hangargekar has picked nine wickets in last two games against Karnataka and Assam, The all-rounder has been impressive with his medium-pace bowling and has scalped 25 wickets from 12 List A games so far. He is expected to continue taking wickets in the grand final of the tournament and emerge as the top bowler for the side.