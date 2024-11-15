MST (Melbourne Stars Women) vs MER (Melbourne Renegades Women) Match Prediction MST 45 % Chance of Winning MER 55 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.97 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.99 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 2.106 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Melbourne Stars Women and Melbourne Renegades Women will clash in the 28th game of the Women’s Big Bash League 2024/25. The game is going to take place at Melbourne Cricket Ground on November 15. The match will begin at 1:45 PM IST. Let’s have a look at the match previous for this game.

Melbourne Stars Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Chance of Winning

Melbourne Stars Women had a forgetful season in the previous edition of the competition. The team are stuck in a losing loop and come here after a loss against Melbourne Renegades Women. With two wins and three losses, they are placed 7th in the points table. They have 4 points and a net run rate of 0.191. Melbourne Stars Women are low on confidence and a win in the next game will boost up their morale.

Melbourne Renegades Women were the worst performing team of the previous edition of this tournament as they finished at the bottom of the standings. The team started this year’s campaign with two consecutive losses but bounced back in the competition. The team is placed at the 3rd place of the points table with four wins and three losses. The team has 8 points and a net run rate of 0.171.

Melbourne Stars Women' chance of winning: 45%

Melbourne Renegades Women’ chance of winning: 55%

Melbourne Stars Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Betting Tips

Melbourne Renegades Women to score over 18.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.86@Parimatch)

Melbourne Renegades Women are having a good season so far in the competition. They are coming from three wins on the trot. The team features Hayley Matthews and Courtney Webb in the opening position currently. The team posted the scores of 58, 51, 102, 0, 1, 34 & 90* runs before their first dismissal in seven games. Matthews remained unbeaten at 85 runs while Webb was retired hurt at 37 runs. Matthews and Webb average at 36.80 & 33.83 respectively in the competition. That said, Melbourne Renegades Women will be looking to score high before their first dismissal in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Highest Opening Partnership: Melbourne Renegades Women 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Melbourne Stars Women’s score before first dismissal Over 17.5 runs 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Melbourne Renegades Women’s score before first dismissal Over 18.5 runs 1.86 Bet on Parimatch

Melbourne Stars Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Toss Prediction

The Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) typically has a pitch that favours batting early in T20 matches, with bounce and carry that allow batters to play their shots freely. However, as the game progresses, the pitch sometimes offers assistance to spinners due to wear. With such conditions, the team winning the toss often prefers to field first, taking advantage of any moisture or freshness in the pitch early on, which can help seamers. Additionally, batting under lights at the MCG can be advantageous, as the ball tends to come on to the bat more smoothly, making it easier to chase.

Weather Report

The weather forecast for Melbourne on November 15, 2024, predicts partly sunny skies with a high of around 68°F (20°C) and a low near 49°F (9°C). Some cloud cover in the morning should give way to clearer skies by late afternoon.

Melbourne Stars Women Players List

Yastika Bhatia (India), Sophie Day, Tess Flintoff, Kim Garth, Maisy Gibson, Hasrat Gill, Liv Henry, Marizanne Kapp (South Africa), Meg Lanning, Rhys McKenna, Ines McKeon, Sasha Moloney, Sophie Reid, Deepti Sharma (India), Annabel Sutherland

Predicted Playing XI

Yastika Bhatia Wicket-keeper Sophie Day Bowler Meg Lanning Batter Ines McKeon Batter Marizanne Kapp All-rounder Rhys McKenna All-rounder Kim Garth All-rounder Annabel Sutherland (c) All-rounder Tess Flintoff Bowler Sasha Moloney Bowler Maisy Gibson Bowler

Melbourne Stars Women Recent Form

Melbourne Stars Women had a poor batting innings in the last game. They scored 131 runs in the last game and lost the game by 15 runs. The team will be looking to do better in the next game.

Melbourne Renegades Women Player List

Alice Capsey, Sarah Coyte, Emma de Broughe, Josie Dooley, Deandra Dottin, Nicole Faltum, Ella Hayward, Milly Illingworth, Sara Kennedy, Hayley Matthews, Sophie Molineux, Georgia Prestwidge, Linsey Smith, Naomi Stalenberg, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham, Courtney Webb, Tara Norris

Predicted Playing XI

Emma de Broughe Batter Nicole Faltum Wicket-keeper Courtney Webb Batter Hayley Matthews All-rounder Alice Capsey All-rounder Deandra Dottin All-rounder Naomi Stalenberg All-rounder Sophie Molineux (c) Bowler Georgia Wareham Bowler Sarah Coyte Bowler Tara Norris Bowler

Melbourne Renegades Women Recent Form

Melbourne Renegades Women are coming from two consecutive wins in the competition. They won their last game against Adelaide Strikers in a high run chase.

Melbourne Stars Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Head-to-Head Record

In the last five clashes between the sides, Melbourne Stars Women leads the tally by 4-1.

Melbourne Stars Women Won: 4

Melbourne Renegades Women Won: 1

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Melbourne Stars Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Betting Odds

Melbourne Stars Women clashed against Melbourne Renegades Women in their previous game of the competition. Melbourne Renegades batted first in the game and scored 146/6 in the game. Marizanne Kapp and Annabel Sutherland picked 2 wickets each in the game. Chasing the target, the Stars scored 131/9, losing the game by 15 runs. Deepti Sharma was the top scorer with 23 runs from the lower order. Meg Lanning and Yastika Bhatia chipped in 22 runs each in the game.

Melbourne Renegades Women met with Adelaide Strikers Women as well in the last game of the competition. Adelaide Strikers Women batted first in the game and scored 185/8 in the game. Hayley Matthews picked 2 wickets in the game for the Renegades. Chasing the target, Melbourne Renegades Women were fantastic with the bat. Matthews smashed an unbeaten 85 runs while Deandra Dottin finished the game with her innings of an unbeaten 46 runs. Melbourne Renegades won the game by 9 wickets.

Melbourne Stars Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women T20 Melbourne Cricket Ground, null Melbourne Stars Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.83 Bet Now! Melbourne Renegades Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 2.05 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.106 Bet Now!

Melbourne Stars Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Top Batters

Yastika Bhatia to be the top batter for Melbourne Stars Women

Yastika Bhatia is the top batter from the side and has scored 135 runs in 4 games at an average of 33.75. She will be expected to bat well in the next game too.

Hayley Matthews to be the top batter for Melbourne Renegades Women

Hayley Matthews is a very strong presence in the team. She has scored 184 runs in 6 games at an average of 36.80. She scored an unbeaten 85 runs in the game. She will be expected to bat well in the next game.

Melbourne Stars Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Top Bowlers

Kim Garth to be the top bowler for Melbourne Stars Women

Kim Garth has been excellent with the ball in the current competition. She has 6 wickets in 5 games of the competition. Garth will be looking to bowl well in the next game too.

Alice Capsey to be the top bowler for Melbourne Renegades Women

Alice Capsey is a talented bowler in the team. She has picked 13 wickets in 7 games. She took 2 wickets in the last game.