GUJ (Gujarat Giants Women) vs RCB (Royal Challengers Bangalore Women) Match Prediction GUJ 32 % Chance of Winning RCB 68 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.46 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.45 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.492 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Gujarat Giants Women and Royal Challengers Bangalore Women are set to meet in the second leg of the Women’s Premier League at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. Their clash is going to take place on March 6, 2024, at 7:30 P.M IST.

Gujarat Giants Women vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Women Chances of Winning

Gujarat Giants Women’s woes persist as they reach the halfway stage of the tournament. Their first stint in the tournament in Bengaluru was pitiful given that they failed to register a single victory in four matches. They were taken to the cleaners by Delhi Capitals Women in their previous encounter where the Beth Mooney-led squad suffered a 25-run defeat after they allowed their adversary to score 163 runs. Barring Ashleigh Gardner who added 40 runs to the tally, the rest of GG Women’s batting order collapsed despite an average asking rate. After facing one crushing blow after another, their prospects of beating RCB Women appear slim.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women, on the other hand, bounced back from their slump and went back to winning ways with their 23-run win against UP Warriorz Women. Batting first, the home team posted a daunting total of 198 runs with the help of skipper Smriti Mandhana and all-rounder Ellyse Perry who scored 80 runs and 58 runs, respectively. UP Warriorz Women faced an uphill battle in their chase and eventually succumbed to the pressure as they were unable to surpass the target.

Gujarat Giants Women chance of winning - 32%

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women chance of winning - 68%

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Gujarat Giants Women vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Women Betting Tips

Smriti Mandhana to score over 26.5 runs @ 1.87 (Parimatch)

Smriti Mandhana has been the backbone of the RCB Women's team this season, leading the way with 219 runs. In the past five matches of their campaign, she scored 80, 9, 74, 43 and 13 runs. With the exception of her encounters against Mumbai Indians Women and UP Warriorz Women where she was dismissed before she could make a significant contribution, she has been her squad’s linchpin and will score more than 26.5 runs against Gujarat Giants, especially since she took their bowling unit head-on in their last outing.

Match Prediction Best Odds Gujarat Giants Women Opening Partnership Over 23.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Royal Challengers Bangalore Women Opening Partnership Over 23.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: Royal Challengers Bangalore Women 1.79 Bet on Parimatch

Gujarat Giants Women vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Women Toss Prediction

The pitch at Arun Jaitley Stadium serves as a fielding track as 46 out of 84 T20 matches hosted here were won by the chasing side. The average first innings score is 167. The first match played here in the tournament was between Delhi Capitals Women and Mumbai Indians Women, where the latter won the toss and chose to field first. The toss winning skipper will like to field first at the venue.

Weather Report

Delhi is likely to experience temperatures reaching 25 degrees Celsius on the day of the match and, according to Weather25.com, there is no possibility of rainfall.

Gujarat Giants Women Player List

Beth Mooney (c), Harleen Deol, Dayalan Hemalatha, Veda Krishnamurthy, Phoebe Litchfield, Laura Wolvaardt, Kathryn Bryce, Ashleigh Gardner, Mannat Kashyap, Sneh Rana, Tanuja Kanwar, Meghna Singh, Shabnam MD, Lea Tahuhu, Lauren Cheatle, Tarannum Pathan, Yeadukondala Poojitha, Priya Mishra, Sayali Satghare, Kashvee Gautam.

Predicted Playing XI

Beth Mooney (C) Wicket-keeper Laura Wolvaardt Batter Phoebe Litchfield Batter Veda Krishnamurthy Batter Ashleigh Gardner All-rounder Kathryn Bryce All-rounder Tanuja Kanwar Bowler Tarannum Pathan Bowler Meghna Singh Bowler Sayali Satghare All-rounder Mannat Kashyap Bowler

Gujarat Giants Women Team Form

GG Women continue in their downtrend and it would require a monumental effort for them to overcome RCB Women.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women Player List

Smriti Mandhana (c), Richa Ghosh, Disha Kasat, Sabbhineni Meghana, Indrani Roy, Satheesh Shubha, Heather Knight, Asha Sobhana, Simran Bahadur, Nadine de Klerk, Sophie Devine, Shreyanka Patil, Ellyse Perry, Kanika Ahuja, Ekta Bisht, Kate Cross, Sophie Molineux, Renuka Singh, Georgia Wareham, Shradda Pokharkar.

Predicted Playing XI

Sabbhineni Meghana Batter Smriti Mandhana (C) Batter Ellyse Perry Batter Richa Ghosh Wicket-keeper Sophie Devine All-rounder Sophie Molineux All-rounder Georgia Wareham All-rounder Ekta Bisht Bowler Simran Bahadur Bowler Asha Sobhana Bowler Renuka Singh Bowler

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women Team Form

RCB Women won three matches and lost two in their previous five matches. They seem to be in brilliant shape at the moment.

Gujarat Giants Women vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Women Head-to-Head

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women emerged victorious in two out of their three matches against Gujarat Giants Women.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 3

Gujarat Giants Women - 1

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women - 2

Gujarat Giants Women vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Women Betting Odds

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women to score over 23.5 before first dismissal @ 1.85 (Parimatch)

The Bangalore-based side has enjoyed an array of impressive opening partnerships on home soil as Sophie Devine and Smriti Mandhana scored 13, 32, 77 and 14 runs together in the first four matches of the season. However, due to the former’s inefficiency as an opener in the tournament, she has been demoted to the third wicket, making way for Sabbhineni Meghana to open the innings alongside the skipper. This appears to be paying off as they collaborated for 51 runs in their previous match against UP Warriorz Women. These factors point to the likelihood that RCB Women are poised to outstrip 23.5 runs in the upcoming game.

Gujarat Giants Women vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Women T20 Arun Jaitley Stadium, null Gujarat Giants Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.72 Bet Now! Royal Challengers Bangalore Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.45 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.492 Bet Now!

Gujarat Giants Women vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Women Best Batters

Ashleigh Gardner to be Gujarat Giants Women’s Best Batter

Ashleigh Gardner has scored 92 runs in four innings this season, making her Gujarat Giants Women’s leading batter. She was their only major contributor against Delhi Capitals Women in their last match where she scored 40 runs with a strike rate of 129.03. She is the top pick to emerge as their standout batter.

Smriti Mandhana to be Royal Challengers Bangalore Women’s Best Batter

Smriti Mandhana was our top pick to be the team’s leading run scorer in the previous game against UP Warriorz Women and it worked out as predicted. She scored 80 runs and attained an exceptional strike rate of 160.00. She ranks at the top of the leaderboard with 219 runs in five innings.

Gujarat Giants Women vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Women Best Bowlers

Tanuja Kanwar to be Gujarat Giants Women’s Best Bowler

Tanuja Kanwar has claimed six wickets in four innings so far. Although she did not emerge as the top wicket-taker for the team against Delhi Capitals Women, she continues to be backed considering how dependable she has been. She captured one wicket in the last game and achieved an economy rate of 7.75.

Sophie Molineux to be Royal Challengers Bangalore Women’s Best Bowler

Sophie Molineux was tied as the leading wicket-taker for RCB Women in their last outing against UP Warriorz Women. She allowed 29 runs in four overs and captured two wickets, resulting in an economy rate of 7.25. With six wickets under her belt in five innings, she remains the favorite to be their best bowler in the next game.