Neymar Yet to Decide Future as Liverpool Face Preseason Challenges
Neymar, 34, will decide his future after his Santos contract ends in December, saying retirement remains only one of several options despite feeling physically stronger. Meanwhile, Liverpool's US preseason exposed defensive injuries and limited squad depth under new coach Andoni Iraola.
Youngsters impressed, but the club is still chasing reinforcements, including a potential €115 million move for Bradley Barcola.
In the build up to the 2026-27 Premier League season, Liverpool's preseason tour of the United States highlighted both encouraging signs and major concerns under new head coach Andoni Iraola. With less than a month remaining before the league opener against Newcastle United, Iraola has focused on improving fitness, testing tactical combinations, and evaluating his squad. Liverpool played three friendlies, beating Sunderland 4-2 and Wrexham 1-0 before losing 4-2 to Leeds United.
Youngsters Trey Nyoni and Ifeanyi Ndukwe impressed throughout the tour, with Nyoni emerging as one of the standout performers after featuring in all three matches. However, injuries created significant defensive problems. Joe Gomez suffered a muscle injury, Jérémy Jacquet missed the tour due to discomfort, Giovanni Leoni continued recovering from an ACL injury, and Conor Bradley remained months away from returning. Liverpool are also pursuing Paris Saint-Germain winger Bradley Barcola, who is valued at €150 million, although the club hopes to complete a deal closer to €115 million.
The attacking department has already been strengthened with the €40 million signing of Víctor Muñoz, while Hugo Ekitike continues recovering from an Achilles injury until early 2027. Off the pitch, sporting changes, potential investment led by Amit Bhatia, and uncertainty surrounding Curtis Jones added to what has become a summer of major transition at Anfield.