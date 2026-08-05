Neymar Yet to Decide Future as Liverpool Face Preseason Challenges

Youngsters Trey Nyoni and Ifeanyi Ndukwe impressed throughout the tour, with Nyoni emerging as one of the standout performers after featuring in all three matches. However, injuries created significant defensive problems. Joe Gomez suffered a muscle injury, Jérémy Jacquet missed the tour due to discomfort, Giovanni Leoni continued recovering from an ACL injury, and Conor Bradley remained months away from returning. Liverpool are also pursuing Paris Saint-Germain winger Bradley Barcola, who is valued at €150 million, although the club hopes to complete a deal closer to €115 million.