Florentino Perez's Mbappe Deal Complicates Vinicius Jr.'s Contract Talks
Real Madrid's generous 2024 contract for Kylian Mbappe is reportedly making Vinicius Jr.'s renewal more complicated. Mbappe earns over €30 million per season, received a €150 million signing bonus spread across 5 years, and secured 80 percent of his image rights.
In the ongoing contract talks at Real Madrid, Florentino Perez's decision to offer Kylian Mbappe an exceptional financial package is reportedly creating complications in negotiations with Vinicius Jr. Mbappe joined the Spanish giants in 2024 after his contract with PSG expired, signing a deal worth more than €30 million per season. He also received a €150 million signing bonus, spread across his five year contract, along with an unprecedented 80 percent share of his image rights.
These terms have become a major talking point as Vinicius Jr. enters the final year of his current contract. The Brazilian winger is keen to remain at Real Madrid but is reportedly seeking improved conditions that are closer to Mbappe's agreement. While discussions include salary and bonuses, image rights have emerged as one of the biggest obstacles. Traditionally, Real Madrid have followed a strict 50-50 image rights policy.
Even Cristiano Ronaldo, despite arriving as one of the world's biggest stars, was only able to negotiate a 60-40 split after lengthy discussions. Mbappe's 80-20 arrangement marked a significant departure from that approach. With Vinicius believing he deserves similar treatment, Real Madrid now face a difficult balancing act. Reports also suggest Arsenal are monitoring the situation closely, hoping to take advantage if negotiations fail and secure one of football's biggest stars.