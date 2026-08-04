Florentino Perez's Mbappe Deal Complicates Vinicius Jr.'s Contract Talks

In the ongoing contract talks at Real Madrid, Florentino Perez's decision to offer Kylian Mbappe an exceptional financial package is reportedly creating complications in negotiations with Vinicius Jr. Mbappe joined the Spanish giants in 2024 after his contract with PSG expired, signing a deal worth more than €30 million per season. He also received a €150 million signing bonus, spread across his five year contract, along with an unprecedented 80 percent share of his image rights.