Barcelona Unlikely to Challenge Real Madrid for Rodri Despite Midfield Need
Barcelona are monitoring Rodri's situation but are unlikely to compete aggressively as Real Madrid lead the race for the Manchester City midfielder. The Catalan club views the reported €75 million fee as excessive, especially with Rodri entering the final year of his contract.
Although Barcelona's playing style appeals to the 2024 Ballon d'Or winner, his priority remains a move to Real Madrid.
In the ongoing transfer window, Barcelona are keeping a close watch on Rodri's situation but are unlikely to enter the race unless circumstances change significantly. The Manchester City midfielder, who won the 2024 Ballon d'Or, is expected to leave the Premier League this summer with less than 12 months remaining on his contract. Real Madrid are currently leading the chase, and reports suggest the Spanish midfielder prefers a move to the Santiago Bernabeu because Madrid is his home city.
Barcelona also believe the reported €75 million asking price is too high for a player nearing the end of his deal. Although the Catalan club need reinforcements in midfield after Frenkie de Jong's long term injury, they will only consider making a move if Rodri personally chooses Camp Nou over Real Madrid. From a footballing perspective, Barcelona believe their style of play would suit the midfielder well.
A move would also reunite him with several Spain teammates, including Pedri, Dani Olmo, Pau Cubarsi, and Lamine Yamal, following their successful World Cup campaign. Despite these sporting advantages, Rodri's priority remains Real Madrid, making Barcelona outsiders in the race. Unless there is a major twist in negotiations, the Spanish international is expected to complete a high profile move to Los Blancos this summer.