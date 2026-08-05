Barcelona Unlikely to Challenge Real Madrid for Rodri Despite Midfield Need

In the ongoing transfer window, Barcelona are keeping a close watch on Rodri's situation but are unlikely to enter the race unless circumstances change significantly. The Manchester City midfielder, who won the 2024 Ballon d'Or, is expected to leave the Premier League this summer with less than 12 months remaining on his contract. Real Madrid are currently leading the chase, and reports suggest the Spanish midfielder prefers a move to the Santiago Bernabeu because Madrid is his home city.