Fenerbahce Target Marcus Rashford After Barcelona Exit

Fenerbahce have already strengthened their squad by signing former Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood this summer, meaning Rashford could reunite with his former teammate if the move goes ahead. Reports suggest the Turkish side have placed Rashford on a three player shortlist alongside AC Milan's Rafael Leao and Crystal Palace winger Ismaila Sarr. Club officials have already contacted Rashford's representatives to determine whether he would be open to continuing his career in Turkey. Fenerbahce are reportedly prepared to invest heavily to secure the England international if negotiations progress positively.