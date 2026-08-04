Fenerbahce Target Marcus Rashford After Barcelona Exit
Fenerbahce are reportedly preparing a major move for Marcus Rashford after Barcelona chose to sign Anthony Gordon for £69 million instead of making his loan deal permanent. The Turkish club, which recently signed Mason Greenwood, has contacted Rashford's representatives.
For the latest transfer developments, Marcus Rashford has emerged as a serious target for Turkish club Fenerbahce after Barcelona decided against making his loan move permanent. The Spanish champions instead completed the signing of Anthony Gordon from Newcastle United in a deal worth £69 million, leaving Rashford to explore other opportunities following England's FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign.
Fenerbahce have already strengthened their squad by signing former Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood this summer, meaning Rashford could reunite with his former teammate if the move goes ahead. Reports suggest the Turkish side have placed Rashford on a three player shortlist alongside AC Milan's Rafael Leao and Crystal Palace winger Ismaila Sarr. Club officials have already contacted Rashford's representatives to determine whether he would be open to continuing his career in Turkey. Fenerbahce are reportedly prepared to invest heavily to secure the England international if negotiations progress positively.
Meanwhile, Barcelona manager Hansi Flick admitted he would miss Rashford, praising both his footballing ability and personality after working with him during the loan spell. Elsewhere in Turkey, Mohamed Salah has also attracted interest, with Besiktas initially leading the race before talks reportedly stalled, allowing Trabzonspor to enter the competition for the Liverpool star's signature.