Mourinho and Mbappé Rally Behind Vinicius Jr After Real Madrid Fans Turn Against Him!
Vinicius Junior has received public support from Jose Mourinho and Kylian Mbappé after Real Madrid fans booed him during their 4-1 Champions League win over RB Leipzig. The Brazilian has gone nine club appearances without scoring, recording one goal and three assists in 11 outings this season.
As the pressure continues to grow on Vinicius Junior, Jose Mourinho and Kylian Mbappé have come forward to support the Brazilian winger following criticism from Real Madrid supporters. Vinicius was booed by sections of the Santiago Bernabeu crowd during Madrid’s 4-1 Champions League victory over RB Leipzig and was substituted in the 70th minute. The Brazilian is going through a difficult period in front of goal, having failed to score in his last nine appearances for the club.
Across 11 outings this season, he has recorded just one goal and three assists. Despite his struggles, Mourinho praised his defensive work and tactical discipline, pointing out that the forward also came close to scoring, only to be denied by an excellent save from the goalkeeper. Mbappé, who was named MVP against Leipzig after scoring once and providing an assist, also defended his teammate. He explained that Vinicius’s frustration reflects his strong desire to perform well for the team and supporters.
The Frenchman encouraged him to remain calm, believe in himself and maintain confidence in his ability. Vinicius faces another setback because of a four-match LaLiga suspension. As a result, he is expected to miss the upcoming league fixtures against Barcelona, Racing Santander and Valencia. His absence from Sunday’s El Clasico at the Camp Nou will be particularly disappointing for the Brazilian as Real Madrid prepare for a major domestic showdown.