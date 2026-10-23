Across 11 outings this season, he has recorded just one goal and three assists. Despite his struggles, Mourinho praised his defensive work and tactical discipline, pointing out that the forward also came close to scoring, only to be denied by an excellent save from the goalkeeper. Mbappé, who was named MVP against Leipzig after scoring once and providing an assist, also defended his teammate. He explained that Vinicius’s frustration reflects his strong desire to perform well for the team and supporters.