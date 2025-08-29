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Chelseas €70m Move for Xavi Simons in Jeopardy After Leipzig Rejects Player-Swap

Chelseas €70m Move for Xavi Simons in Jeopardy After Leipzig Rejects Player-Swap

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Harry Kane Treble Leads Bayerns 6-0 Bundesliga Opener

Harry Kane Treble Leads Bayerns 6-0 Bundesliga Opener

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Chelsea Target Garnacho and Simons in Summer Attack Overhaul

Chelsea Target Garnacho and Simons in Summer Attack Overhaul

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Benjamin Sesko Plays Transfer Tug-of-War Between Man Utd and Newcastle

Benjamin Sesko Plays Transfer Tug-of-War Between Man Utd and Newcastle

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Manchester United Enter Race for €80m Striker Benjamin Sesko

Manchester United Enter Race for €80m Striker Benjamin Sesko

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Barcelona Seal €100m Deal as Dani Olmo’s Future Hangs in the Balance

Barcelona Seal €100m Deal as Dani Olmo’s Future Hangs in the Balance

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Harry Kane in the Spotlight as Bayern Battle Leipzig in Tight Title Race

Harry Kane in the Spotlight as Bayern Battle Leipzig in Tight Title Race

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Reports | Chelsea closing in on reported €60 million deal for Christopher Nkunku

Reports | Chelsea closing in on reported €60 million deal for Christopher Nkunku

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Bundesliga side RB Leipzig part ways head coach Domenico Tedesco after string of poor results

Bundesliga side RB Leipzig part ways head coach Domenico Tedesco after string of poor results

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RB Leipzig confirm that Christopher Nkunku has signed new contract till 2026

RB Leipzig confirm that Christopher Nkunku has signed new contract till 2026

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Reports | RB Leipzig set £100 million asking price for Christopher Nkunku amidst interest

Reports | RB Leipzig set £100 million asking price for Christopher Nkunku amidst interest

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I don’t close any doors as everything is possible in football, claims Christopher Nkunku

I don’t close any doors as everything is possible in football, claims Christopher Nkunku

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Reports | Bayern Munich make Christopher Nkunku signing top priority this summer

Reports | Bayern Munich make Christopher Nkunku signing top priority this summer

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My idea of football is that you have to adapt to players that you have, reveals Domenico Tedesco

My idea of football is that you have to adapt to players that you have, reveals Domenico Tedesco

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Reports | Bayern Munich looking at Christopher Nkunku to replace Serge Gnabry

Reports | Bayern Munich looking at Christopher Nkunku to replace Serge Gnabry

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Nothing is ever certain but Christopher Nkunku will play with us next season, asserts Oliver Mintzlaff

Nothing is ever certain but Christopher Nkunku will play with us next season, asserts Oliver Mintzlaff

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RB Leipzig appoint former Schalke head coach Domenico Tedesco on eighteen-month contract

RB Leipzig appoint former Schalke head coach Domenico Tedesco on eighteen-month contract

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It was a red card and hopefully Kyle Walker will learn for the future, asserts Pep Guardiola

It was a red card and hopefully Kyle Walker will learn for the future, asserts Pep Guardiola

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RB Leipzig confirm of parting ways with Jesse Marsch after five months

RB Leipzig confirm of parting ways with Jesse Marsch after five months

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Reports | Ralf Rangnick still keen on joining Manchester United to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Reports | Ralf Rangnick still keen on joining Manchester United to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

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Have impression that referees decided in favour of big teams instead of small, asserts Jesse Marsch

Have impression that referees decided in favour of big teams instead of small, asserts Jesse Marsch

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Paris Saint-Germain leave Lionel Messi out of Champions League squad due to injuries

Paris Saint-Germain leave Lionel Messi out of Champions League squad due to injuries

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Reports | Manchester City, Real Madrid and Chelsea to battle it out for Christopher Nkunku

Reports | Manchester City, Real Madrid and Chelsea to battle it out for Christopher Nkunku

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Reports | Barcelona eyeing moves for Paul Pogba, Erling Haaland, and Dani Olmo next summer

Reports | Barcelona eyeing moves for Paul Pogba, Erling Haaland, and Dani Olmo next summer

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Not going to apologise for what I said as we need support from fans, asserts Pep Guardiola

Not going to apologise for what I said as we need support from fans, asserts Pep Guardiola

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Fights happen when player's don't do what they are told at half-time, indicates Pep Guardiola

Fights happen when player's don't do what they are told at half-time, indicates Pep Guardiola

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Reports | Barcelona to sign Dani Olmo from RB Leipzig

Reports | Barcelona to sign Dani Olmo from RB Leipzig

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