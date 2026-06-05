Jose Mourinho News

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Mourinho Emerges as Leading Candidate for Real Madrid Return

Mourinho Emerges as Leading Candidate for Real Madrid Return

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Kylian Mbappé Sparks Mourinho Return Buzz at Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappé Sparks Mourinho Return Buzz at Real Madrid

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Cristiano Ronaldo and Jose Mourinho reunion talk grows stronger

Cristiano Ronaldo and Jose Mourinho reunion talk grows stronger

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Jose Mourinho Names Dream XI with Frank Lampard at the Heart of Midfield

Jose Mourinho Names Dream XI with Frank Lampard at the Heart of Midfield

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Jose Mourinho Nears Benfica Return After Premier League Exit

Jose Mourinho Nears Benfica Return After Premier League Exit

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West Ham in Talks to Sell Edson Alvarez With Rising Pressure

West Ham in Talks to Sell Edson Alvarez With Rising Pressure

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Jose Mourinhos Premier League Return Depends on Title-Challenging Offer

Jose Mourinhos Premier League Return Depends on Title-Challenging Offer

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Heung-Min Son Places Harry Kane Among the Elite on Exclusive List

Heung-Min Son Places Harry Kane Among the Elite on Exclusive List

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Harry Kane Reveals Untold Secrets of His Iconic Partnership with Heung-Min Son

Harry Kane Reveals Untold Secrets of His Iconic Partnership with Heung-Min Son

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Would do anything to have someone like Chris Smalling at my disposal, claims Jose Mourinho

Would do anything to have someone like Chris Smalling at my disposal, claims Jose Mourinho

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Have to tell my players don’t try to stay on your feet and be clowns, asserts Jose Mourinho

Have to tell my players don’t try to stay on your feet and be clowns, asserts Jose Mourinho

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Didn’t know much about Italian football but it has helped me develop as player, confesses Tammy Abraham

Didn’t know much about Italian football but it has helped me develop as player, confesses Tammy Abraham

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Have regularly played injured over last two seasons but people don’t know, admits Anthony Martial

Have regularly played injured over last two seasons but people don’t know, admits Anthony Martial

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Reports | Paulo Dybala set to undergo medical ahead of move to AS Roma

Reports | Paulo Dybala set to undergo medical ahead of move to AS Roma

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Reports | Ajax agree £30 million fee with Tottenham for Steven Bergwijn

Reports | Ajax agree £30 million fee with Tottenham for Steven Bergwijn

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Reports | West Ham hopeful of convincing Jesse Lingard to join the club

Reports | West Ham hopeful of convincing Jesse Lingard to join the club

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Won trophies in four countries because I tried to understand team, claims Jose Mourinho

Won trophies in four countries because I tried to understand team, claims Jose Mourinho

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It was new to me to have an issue with my coach, reveals Paul Pogba

It was new to me to have an issue with my coach, reveals Paul Pogba

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Real Madrid confirm that Luka Modric has signed contract extension until 2023

Real Madrid confirm that Luka Modric has signed contract extension until 2023

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Reports | Jose Mourinho set to stay at Roma despite interest from Paris Saint-Germain

Reports | Jose Mourinho set to stay at Roma despite interest from Paris Saint-Germain

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Only want to remain at Roma as we can build strong project here, insists Jose Mourinho

Only want to remain at Roma as we can build strong project here, insists Jose Mourinho

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Finals are 50-50 but we will do out best to bring it to 51-49, reveals Jose Mourinho

Finals are 50-50 but we will do out best to bring it to 51-49, reveals Jose Mourinho

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We’ll see what future holds but my heart is at AS Roma, claims Tammy Abraham

We’ll see what future holds but my heart is at AS Roma, claims Tammy Abraham

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Don’t have bad feelings over Tottenham sacking but yes it hurt, admits Jose Mourinho

Don’t have bad feelings over Tottenham sacking but yes it hurt, admits Jose Mourinho

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Had the fortune to play in bigger finals but this one makes me feel special, asserts Jose Mourinho

Had the fortune to play in bigger finals but this one makes me feel special, asserts Jose Mourinho

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Really enjoyed move to England because everybody was against it, proclaims Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Really enjoyed move to England because everybody was against it, proclaims Zlatan Ibrahimovic

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Have no problem saying that I feel we are favourites to reach semi-final, asserts Jose Mourinho

Have no problem saying that I feel we are favourites to reach semi-final, asserts Jose Mourinho

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