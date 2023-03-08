Bayern Munich vs Paris Saint Germain Match Prediction FCB 70 % Chance of Winning PSG 30 % Bet Now! Paris Saint-Germain faces a mountain task having to turn a 1-0 deficit against Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena on Thursday. Kingsley Coman’s strike in the 53rd minute ensured Bayern Munich’s victory at the Parc des Princes. Bayern Munich was dominant against PSG having had a total of 18 shots in comparison to PSG’s 9. The Parisians were lucky to escape the tie only a goal behind as Bayern were running rampant. Paris Saint-Germain is facing a raft of injury issues with the likes of Neymar Jr, Kimpembe, Verratti and Hakimi all being sidelined. PSG this season are heavily reliant on the likes of Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe for any attacking output. Galtier has been under immense pressure this season and was close to being sacked after he lost 3 games in a row in 3 different competitions. PSG also was almost beaten against Lille but last-minute heroics from Mbappe and Messi got them the win. Wins from then on against Marseille and Nantes have bought some respite for the PSG manager. PSG have a repeated pattern of getting knocked out in the round of 16. The Parisians have been knocked out in the round of 16 in 4 of their last 5 Champions League run-ins. If PSG loses to Bayern again it could be their 5th round of 16 exits in 6 years. It will certainly be a difficult tie for PSG as they look to avoid humiliation. Bayern Munich on the other hand is not having the best of seasons under Julian Nagelsmann in the Bundesliga this season. The Bavarians find themselves leading the table but level on points with rivals Dortmund. The Bavarians were victorious on the weekend against Stuttgart after goals from De Ligt and Chupo-Moting. The Bavarians witnessed a torrid start in January as they drew 4 back to back games in the Bundesliga allowing the likes of Borussia Dortmund and Union Berlin to catch up. Bayern however managed to improve their form having lost just once in their last five games. The win at the Parc de Princes was a major relief for Nagelsmann and co. Bayern Munich will go in as favourites in this fixture having a stellar record at home. PSG could find it difficult to cope with the German champions. Strange things have happened in football in recent times but it will be upsetting if PSG manages to do one over Bayern on Thursday.

On this page Facts

Bayern Munich vs Paris Saint-Germain Chance of Winning

Bayern Munich vs Paris Saint-Germain Predictions and Betting Tips

Bayern Munich Players List

Paris Saint-Germain Player List

Bayern Munich vs Paris Saint-Germain Head-To-Head

Bayern Munich vs Paris Saint-Germain Betting Odds

Our Prediction Facts 1-0 is the most common full-time result when these two sides meet. Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain have had 1-0 scorelines in 3 of the 12 games they have played in total.

In the last 7 times these two sides have met, Bayern Munich has won 5 times, there have been no draws and Paris Saint-Germain has won 2 times.

Bayern Munich is formidable at the Allianz Arena having not lost in any of their last 24 homes matches.

Bayern Munich beat PSG in the first leg at the Parc des Princes, 1-0.

The Bavarians have scored at least a goal in each of their last 24 matches.

When Bayern Munich tend to win 77% of their matches when they lead at the Allianz Arena at HT.

When Paris Saint-Germain leads 0-1 at HT away from home, they tend to win 90% of their matches.

In UEFA Champions League, Bayern Munich have won six titles whereas PSG have not won a single title.

Bayern Munich have a better performance in their last 5 games in comparison to Paris Saint-Germain.

Bayern Munich have lost just 1 of their last 5 games against Paris Saint-Germain.

In the last 5 meetings Bayern Munich won 4, Paris Saint-Germain won 1, 0 draws.

Bayern Munich have lost just 1 of their last 4 UEFA Champions League games against Paris Saint-Germain.

Paris Saint-Germain have won just 1 of their last 4 UEFA Champions League games against Bayern Munich.

Average number of goals in meetings when Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain square off is 2.4.

Bayern Munich’s top scorer this season is Eric Chupo-Moting with 13 goals.

Paris Saint-Germain’s top scorer this season is Kylian Mbappe with 25 goals.

Bayern Munich scores 2.95 goals on average when playing at home and Paris Saint-Germain scores 2.83 goals when playing away.

Paris Saint-Germain have mustered a winning streak of 3 matches in all competitions.

Bayern Munich vs Paris Saint-Germain Chance of Winning

In the last five meetings, Bayern Munich has been dominant when it comes to playing Paris Saint-Germain. The Bavarians have won 4 of the last 5 games they have played against the Parisians. The record favours Bayern Munich as they have not lost a single game in their last five meetings against PSG. Bayern Munich however is not having the best Bundesliga campaigns this year. They sit on top with a superior goal-difference level on points with Borussia Dortmund. Bayern Munich though is very strong at home having not lost in their last 24 games played at the Allianz Arena. The Bavarians are missing the likes of Sadio Mane upfront but will go into this game with a raft of attacking talent giving them a big chance to win this game.

Cristopher Galtier has also not found life easy at the Parc des Princes. With three consecutive losses in early Feb in three different competitions, PSG was looking to be in deep trouble. Recent results have however improved but injuries to key players in their team have left them short-handed in midfield and attack. PSG are relying on some younger players. PSG will have a mountain to climb having to overturn a 1-0 deficit at Allianz Arena.

Bayern Munich vs Paris Saint-Germain Predictions and Betting Tips

According to the bookmakers, Bayern Munich goes into this game as a major favourites to win. Bayern Munich tends to win 50% of their games at home. The Bavarians also have a decent return of 2.00 goals a game when they play at home. When it comes to defending at the Allianz Arena, Bayern Munich concedes just 0.50 goals a game on average. Bayern Munich’s chances of scoring more than 0.5 goals are 100%. They always score when they play at the Allianz Arena.

PSG on the other hand fails to score in only 10% of their away games this season. The Parisians however have a 60% chance of scoring more than 1.5 goals a game away from home. Backing PSG to not score more than 2.5 goals can gain returns as it will be a monumental task to break Bayern Munich’s defence on Thursday. Bayern is the favourite to score first having scored in 8/10 matches. High odds for the game to have goals.

Final Prediction:Bayern Munich to beat Paris Saint-Germain

Bayern Munich Players List

Goalkeepers: Manuel Neuer, Yann Sommer, Sven Ulreich

Defenders: Dayot Upamecano, Joao Cancelo, Josip Stanicic, Alphonso Davies, Mattijs De Ligt, Benjamin Pavard, Lucas Hernandez, Daley Blind, Noussair Mazraoui, Bouna Sarr

Midfielders: Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, Ryan Gravenberch, Paul Wanner

Attackers: Jamaal Musiala, Leroy Sane, Sadio Mane, Kingsley Coman, Eric Chupo-Moting, Thomas Muller, Serge Gnabry, Mathys Tel, Arijon Ibrahimovic

Bayern Munich Playing XI

Player Role Yann Sommer Goalkeeper Josip Stanisic Defender Dayot Upamecano Defender Matthijs De Ligt Defender Alphonso Davies Defender Joshua Kimmich Midfielder Leon Goretzka Midfielder Jamaal Musiala Attacker Thomas Muller Attacker Kingsley Coman Attacker Eric Chupo-Moting Attacker

Bayern Munich Team Form(Last 5 games): W, W, L, W, W

Paris Saint-Germain Player List

Goalkeepers: Gianluigi Donnarumma, Sergio Rico, Alexandre Letellier

Defenders: Sergio Ramos, Achraf Hakimi, Presnel Kimpembe, Marquinhos, Nuno Mendes, Juan Bernat, Nordi Mukiele, Timothee Pembele

Midfielders: Marco Verratti, Fabian Ruiz, Danilo Pereira, Vitinha, Renato Sanches, Carlos Soler, Warren Zaire-Emery, Ismael Gharbi

Attackers:Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi, Neymar Jr, Hugo Ekiteke

Paris Saint-Germain’s Playing XI

Player Role Gianluigi Donnarumma Goalkeeper Danilo Pereira Defender Sergio Ramos Defender Marquinhos Defender Nuno Mendes Defender Nordi Mukiele Defender Vitinha Midfielder Fabian Ruiz Midfielder Warren Zaire-Emery Midfielder Lionel Messi Attacker Kylian Mbappe Attacker

Paris Saint-Germain Team Form(Last five-game): W, W, W, L, L

Bayern Munich vs Paris Saint-Germain Head-To-Head

Matches Played:12

Bayern Munich wins:6

Paris Saint-Germain wins:6

Matches are drawn:0

Bayern Munich vs Paris Saint-Germain Betting Odds

The odds of Paris Saint-Germain winning are set at 3.94. Bayern Munich is the favourite to win with their odds being set at 1.91. The odds of the match ending in a draw are set at 4.60. The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc.