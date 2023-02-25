East Bengal FC locks horns against ATK Mohun Bagan on Saturday, 25th February at 7:30 PM IST at The Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata. East Bengal FC is coming off a (1-0) win against Mumbai City FC. East Bengal FC won 6 matches, lost 12 matches and one match resulted in a draw. ATK Mohun Bagan FC is coming off a (2-1) win against Kerala Blasters FC in their last match. ATK Mohun Bagan won 9 matches, lost 6 matches and four matches resulted in a draw.

East Bengal FC is coming off a (1-0) victory against Mumbai City FC. East Bengal FC won two matches, lost two and tied one match in their last five outings.They are positioned at 9th winning 6 matches, losing 12 matches and one game resulted in a tie out of the 19 matches they played. East Bengal FC is eliminated from the tournament. They hadn't had much success in this year's ISL. They struggled to score goals in crucial games and defensive lapses cost them heavily in the tournament. They will be looking to end their season with a win. East Bengal FC plays on their defensive strength. They are 10th in the league when it comes to ball possession with 46.9%, East Bengal is ranked 8th in goal scoring and 10th in goals conceded. Cleiton Silva is the team's top scorer with 12 goals at a scoring frequency of 133.2. Other than Cleiton Silva no other striker of the squad managed to score 5 goals in the league. The inexperience in their squad played a factor in East Bengal’s relegation from the tournament.

ATK Mohun Bagan is coming off a (2-1) win against Kerala Blasters FC. ATK Mohun Bagan won two, lost two and tied one game in their last 5 outings.They are positioned at 3rd winning 9 matches, losing 6 matches and four games resulted in a tie out of the 19 matches they played. ATK Mohun Bagan is through to the playoffs. They will be aiming for a win against the weak defensive side of East Bengal FC. A win will result in Mohun Bagan ending the league stage in 3rd place. If they lose the game against East Bengal FC and Bengaluru FC wins their last game against Goa FC then Bengaluru FC will end in 3rd place and ATK Mohun Bagan in 4th place. Mohun Bagan likes to hold back and play a defensive game. They are ranked 9th in the league on attack and are one of the top defensive sides in the league ranking 2nd conceding 17 goals in the 19 matches they played. They are ranked 4th when it comes to ball possession (51.3%).

Here is our analysis and prediction for the forthcoming match between East Bengal FC and ATK Mohun Bagan FC in the Indian Super League 2022-23.