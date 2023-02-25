East Bengal FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan Match Prediction
EBFC
30%
Chance of Winning
MBFC
70%
India
Salt Lake Stadium
East Bengal FC is coming off a (1-0) victory against Mumbai City FC. East Bengal FC won two matches, lost two and tied one match in their last five outings.They are positioned at 9th winning 6 matches, losing 12 matches and one game resulted in a tie out of the 19 matches they played. East Bengal FC is eliminated from the tournament. They hadn't had much success in this year's ISL. They struggled to score goals in crucial games and defensive lapses cost them heavily in the tournament. They will be looking to end their season with a win. East Bengal FC plays on their defensive strength. They are 10th in the league when it comes to ball possession with 46.9%, East Bengal is ranked 8th in goal scoring and 10th in goals conceded. Cleiton Silva is the team's top scorer with 12 goals at a scoring frequency of 133.2. Other than Cleiton Silva no other striker of the squad managed to score 5 goals in the league. The inexperience in their squad played a factor in East Bengal’s relegation from the tournament.
ATK Mohun Bagan is coming off a (2-1) win against Kerala Blasters FC. ATK Mohun Bagan won two, lost two and tied one game in their last 5 outings.They are positioned at 3rd winning 9 matches, losing 6 matches and four games resulted in a tie out of the 19 matches they played. ATK Mohun Bagan is through to the playoffs. They will be aiming for a win against the weak defensive side of East Bengal FC. A win will result in Mohun Bagan ending the league stage in 3rd place. If they lose the game against East Bengal FC and Bengaluru FC wins their last game against Goa FC then Bengaluru FC will end in 3rd place and ATK Mohun Bagan in 4th place. Mohun Bagan likes to hold back and play a defensive game. They are ranked 9th in the league on attack and are one of the top defensive sides in the league ranking 2nd conceding 17 goals in the 19 matches they played. They are ranked 4th when it comes to ball possession (51.3%).
Here is our analysis and prediction for the forthcoming match between East Bengal FC and ATK Mohun Bagan FC in the Indian Super League 2022-23.
Facts
- East Bengal FC. According to the most recent results, East Bengal FC has won 3 matches, lost six matches and tied one match in the last 10 games. In their last 10 games, they won 30% of the games. In the 19 games, East Bengal FC has scored 22 goals at an average of 1.15 goals per game, while conceding 36 goals at an average of 1.89 goals per game, according to a study of total goals scored and goals conceded. In their last 5 games, they conceded 9 goals at an average of 1.8 goals per match. East Bengal FC has a goal difference of -14. East Bengal on average makes 16 tackles per game.
- ATK Mohun Bagan FC. According to the most recent results data, ATK Mohun Bagan has won three games, lost 4 games and three ended in a draw. In their last 10 games, they won 30% of the games. In the 19 games played in the league, ATK Mohun Bagan has scored 22 goals averaging 1.15 goals per game. They conceded 17 goals at an average of 0.89 goals per game according to a study of total goals scored and goals conceded, in their last 19 games. Goa FC scored 5 goals more than the total goals they conceded with a goal difference of +5. They are one of the best defensive teams in the league.
East Bengal FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan FC Chance of Winning
ATK Mohun Bagan is the favourite to win the match against East Bengal FC. The clash of two sides from the same city. ATK Mohun Bagan has come on top in the league while East Bengal Fc struggled throughout the tournament leading them to be relegated from the tournament. It's a contest where neither team is gonna lose much in terms of the league stage. The rivalry between these two local football teams could make the game an interesting one. ATK Mohun Bagan has an 80% chance of winning while East Bengal FC has a winning chance of 29%.
East Bengal FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan Indian Super League Prediction & Betting Tips 2023
ATK Mohun Bagan FC is the favourite to win the game against East Bengal FC on Saturday 25th February at The Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata. ATK Mohun Bagan FC is positioned 3rd in the points table. They managed to win 9 games, lost 6 and four tied in 19 games. ATK Mohun Bagan’s opponent East Bengal FC is positioned 9th. They won 6 games, lost 12 games and one game ended in a draw. We back ATK Mohun Bagan FC to dominate East Bengal FC and win the game. We predict the scoreline to be ATK Mohun Bagan (2-0) East Bengal FC.
Final Prediction:ATK Mohun Bagan to win the fixture against East Bengal FC.
East Bengal FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan Match Toss Prediction
We back ATK Mohun Bagan FC to win the toss against East Bengal FC.
East Bengal FC Player List
Arindam Bhattacharya, Shankar Roy, Kamaljit Singh(Goal Keepers); Adil Khan, Raju Eknath Gaikwad, Anki Mukherjee, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Sarthak Golui, Suhair Vadakkepeedika, Alex, Daniel Gomes, Sarineo Fernandes, Saikhom Goutam Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Hira Mondal, Lalrinliana Hnamte (Defenders); Amarjit Kiyam Singh, Athul Unnikrishnan, Jordan O'Doherty, Amir Dervisevic, Songpu Singsit, Mobashir Rahman, Wahengbam Angousana Luwang, Loken Meitei, Romeo Fernandes, Bikash Jairu, Mohammed Rafique (Midfielders); Balwant Singh, Siddhanth Shriodkar, Jake Jervis, Cleiton Silva (Forwards)
East Bengal FC Predicted Playing XI:
|
PLAYER NAME
|
ROLE
|
Kamaljit Singh
|
Goalkeeper
|
Cleiton Silva
|
Forward
|
Jake Jervis
|
Forward
|
Alex
|
Midfielder
|
Naorem Mahesh Singh
|
Midfielder
|
Mobashir Rahman
|
Midfielder
|
Charalambos Kyriakou
|
Midfielder
|
Suhair Vadakkepeedika
|
Defender
|
Jerry Lalrinzuala
|
Defender
|
Sarthak Golui
|
Defender
|
Chungunga Lal
|
Defender
East Bengal FC Team Form (Last five games):L, W, L, D, W
ATK Mohun Bagan Player List
Avilash Paul, Arslan Anwer Shaikh, Amarinder Singh, Vishal Kaith(Goalkeepers); Ricky John Shabong, Ravi Bahadur Rana, Prabir Das, Sumit Rathi, Tiri, Subashish Bose, Pritam Kotl, Ashutosh Mehta, Gursimrat Singh, Florentin Pogba ( Defenders); Michael Soosiaraj, Sheikh Sahil, Carl McHugh, Ningombam Engson Singh, Lenny Rodrigues, Deepak Tangiri( Mid Fielders); Dimitri Petratos, Manvir Singh, Liston Colaco, Hugo Boumous (Forwards).
ATK Mohun Bagan Predicted Playing XI:
|
PLAYER NAME
|
ROLE
|
Vishal Kaith
|
Goalkeeper
|
Dimitri Petratos
|
Forward
|
Hugo Boumous
|
Forward
|
Carl McHugh
|
Forward
|
Ashique Kuruniyan
|
Midfielder
|
Glan Martins
|
Midfielder
|
Manvir Singh
|
Midfielder
|
Ashish Rai
|
Defender
|
Pritam Kotal
|
Defender
|
Subashish Bose
|
Defender
|
Brendan Hamill
|
Defender
ATK Mohun Bagan Team Form ( Last Five Games)- W, L, D, L, W
East Bengal FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan Head-to-Head
Matches Played:5
East Bengal FC Won:0 Matches
ATK Mohun Bagan FC Won:5 Matches
East Bengal FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan FC Betting Odds
The odds in favour of East Bengal FC winning the match at 4.16 whereas in favour of ATK Mohun Bagan FC are 1.75. The odds of the match ending in a draw are 3.94. These betting odds have been calculated based on the team's performance in the previous matches, players' records, pitch, and other factors.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: ATK Mohun Bagan
We predict that ATK Mohun Bagan will win this match and will once again dominate opponents East Bengal FC because they have a history of dominating East Bengal FC in Indian Super League encounters. This prediction is based on how well they played in their last match. The odds favouring East Bengal FC to win the match are 4.32, while the odds favouring ATK Mohun Bagan are 1.83.
Our Final Prediction: ATK Mohun Bagan to win the fixture against East Bengal FC.Bet now!