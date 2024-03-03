MCI (Manchester City) vs MUFC (Manchester United) Match Prediction MCI 99 % Chance of Winning MUFC 1 % Bet Now! Sunday is bound to have a lot of eyes on the TV as Manchester City are set to welcome Manchester United to the Etihad Stadium. Manchester City are fighting for the chance to keep the pressure on Liverpool at the top of the table. City are a point behind the leaders with 59 points from 26 games. Manchester United meanwhile is looking to keep their hopes of qualifying for the Champions League alive as they remain 8 points behind 4th-placed Aston Villa with 44 points from 26 games. A loss for Manchester United will see their hopes to qualify for Europe hang by a small thread. Manchester City in their last Premier League game travelled to the Vitality Stadium to face Bournemouth. Pep Guardiola’s team started the game as the better team as they started to pin Bournemouth behind. The dominance of the ball finally led to City breaking the deadlock through Phil Foden. The attacking midfielder got the ball off Neto’s save from Haaland’s powerful shot. Foden then composedly slotted the ball into an empty net to continue his good scoring run. City was enjoying the wide areas in the game as they kept exploiting Bournemouth’s full-backs. In the 2nd half, City had more of the defending to do as Ederson pulled out some clutch saves to first deny Kluivert and then Solanke off a good header. City held on towards the end to win their 9th away game of the season. Manchester United welcomed a struggling Fulham side to Old Trafford. Manchester United were looking to win their 5th consecutive game in a row in the Premier League. Manchester United started the game very slowly as Fulham had much better chances in the 1st half. Dalot came closest in the 1st half as his long-range shot hit the post. Fulham had the better chances and should have taken the lead. United fumbled once again through a corner as Clavin Bassey deservedly put Fulham in the lead. United’s midfield was getting cut open too frequently. Maguire pulled back a goal out of nothing for United in the end and the home team now looked likely to get the winner with 9 minutes of added time waiting. However, it was Fulham who scored on the counter, handing United a shock 10th defeat of the season.

Manchester City vs Manchester United Chance of Winning

The recent head-to-head record between Manchester City and Manchester United has always overall been competitive with City dominating in the more recent matches. In the last 44 encounters between these two teams in all competitions, the Citizens have won 21 matchups, 4 games have ended in a draw with the Red Devils winning 19 times. City in their last game at Old Trafford were utterly dominant beating them 3-0.

Manchester City enjoy playing their football at this time. They develop a tunnel vision in which the priority becomes only the title. It is tough to knock them then off their run. City however in the Premier League has not been blowing teams completely away. Against Brentford at home, it was just a 1-0 victory. Bournemouth should have scored at the Vitality Stadium to get something from that game. There is a vulnerability to this City team even when they dropped points against Chelsea at the Etihad.

We however do not believe that Manchester United have the tools to stop Manchester City with their squad being wafer thin. United this season did go to Anfield and put in a good defensive performance to shut shop and leave with a point. We believe that they will do the same thing over here however City are too good attacking-wise to not take advantage of this weakened United team. The city has a much better chance of winning come Sunday.

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Manchester City vs Manchester United Predictions and Betting Tips

According to the oddsmakers, Manchester City go into this game as big favourites to bulldoze their rivals Manchester United at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday. Manchester City came into this game having last lost a long time back. They have their stars back and are in their purple patch now. Manchester United on the other hand are ravished with injuries to their key players which make them massive underdogs in this game. Their away record against top teams is also not good.

Manchester City continue to be one of the best teams at home this season. Only they and Liverpool are unbeaten at their home ground this season. The goal-scoring record remains to be their strength averaging 2.38 goals at home this season in the Premier League.

City’s expected goals ratio is always good as they average 1.99 goals a game at the Etihad this season showing the chances they create. Our prediction for this game is for Manchester City to score 3 or more goals in this game against Manchester United. Manchester United look defensively shaky and their numbers back it up as they have conceded 1.23 goals on average away from Old Trafford. Manchester City at the Etihad always tend to run riot against Manchester United in terms of goals.

In terms of goals for Manchester United, they scored 1.31 goals on average away from home this season. City this season does tend to switch off at the back and concede silly goals. Manchester City conceded 0.85 goals on average with a 38% clean sheet record.

Manchester United have meanwhile failed to score in just 31% of their games this season away from home. The odds for Manchester United to score in this game are quite low considering they are missing Hojlund. We however back Manchester United to score in this game.

In terms of scoring first, Manchester City have a better record in comparison to Manchester United. Manchester City scored 1st in 17 of their 26 games this season. Manchester United have scored 1st in just 13 of their 26 games. City has taken the lead against United in each of their last 3 games in the Premier League hence we back Pep Guardiola’s team here.

Erling Haaland once again has our blessing to go in as the favourite to score not only because he is the most prolific scorer in the league but also because he loves playing against Manchester United. The striker has scored 5 goals against the Red Devils already in 3 games in the Premier League which also tends to be the most he has scored against any side in the Premier League.

For Manchester United, it is tough to pick a scoring candidate with Rasmus Hojlund being out. Scott McTominay had been their top scorer this season. McTominay is a midfielder who will be expected to be busy in the middle of the park however we could see him causing some problems at set pieces. Rashford and Garnacho are also good shouts especially with them exploiting City on the counter.

Final Prediction:Manchester City to beat Manchester United.

Manchester City Player List

Goalkeepers: Scott Carson, Ederson, Stefan Ortega Moreno

Defenders: Manuel Akanji, Nathan Ake, Ruben Dias, Sergio Gomez, Rico Lewis, John Stones, Kyle Walker, Josko Gvardiol

Midfielders: Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Mateo Kovacic, Rodrigo, Matheus Nunes, Maximo Perrone, Kalvin Phillips, Bernardo Silva

Attackers: Erling Haaland, Julian Alvarez, Jeremy Doku

Manchester City Playing XI

Player Role Ederson Goalkeeper John Stones Defender Ruben Dias Defender Nathan Ake Defender Kyle Walker Defender Rodrigo Midfielder Bernardo Silva Midfielder Kevin De Bruyne Midfielder Phil Foden Attacker Julian Alvarez Attacker Erling Haaland Attacker

Manchester City Team Form(Last five games): W, W, D, W, W

Manchester United Player List

Goalkeepers:Andre Onana, Tom Heaton, Altay Bayindir

Defenders:Aaron Wan Bissaka, Diogo Dalot, Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane, Victor Lindelof, Tyrell Malacia, Luke Shaw, Jonny Evans

Midfielders:Bruno Fernandes, Casemiro, Scott McTominay, Mason Mount, Christian Eriksen, Kobee Mainoo, Hannibal Mejbri, Donny Van De Beek, Sofyan Amrabat

Attackers:Facundo Pellistri, Alejandro Garnacho, Marcus Rashford, Antony, Amad Diallo, Anthony Martial, Rasmus Hojlund

Manchester United Playing XI

Player Role Andre Onana Goalkeeper Diogo Dalot Defender Victor Lindelof Defender Raphael Varane Defender Sofyan Amrabat Defender Kobee Mainoo Midfielder Bruno Fernandes Midfielder Casemiro Midfielder Marcus Rashford Midfielder Antony Attacker Alejandro Garnacho Attacker

Manchester United Team Form(Last five games): L, W, W, W, W

Manchester City vs Manchester United Head-To-Head

Matches Played: 191

Manchester City wins:60

Manchester United wins:78

Matches are drawn:53

Manchester City vs Manchester United Betting Odds

Manchester City to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.27.

Manchester United to win the match (PARIMATCH): 10.50.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 6.50.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.