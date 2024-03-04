SHU (Sheffield United) vs ARS (Arsenal) Match Prediction SHU 21 % Chance of Winning ARS 79 % Bet Now! Arsenal are set to visit Bramall Lane in search of another win to keep their title hopes alive as they face Sheffield United on Tuesday night. The Gunners are 3rd in the Premier League title with 58 points from 26 games. Liverpool and City will be expected to win their games hence Arsenal will need to keep the pressure by winning this. A loss for them makes it difficult especially whilst chasing teams like Manchester City and Liverpool. For Sheffield United time is running out with each game week going by. The Blades are on 13 points from 26 games and find themselves dead bottom of the League. Sheffield United are 11 points off the safety places and another loss here would make it more difficult for them going forward. In their last game, Sheffield United travelled to Wolverhampton Wanderers and produced a decent display; they ended up losing 1-0 on the day with a goal from Pablo Sarabia but they did go toe-to-toe with the home side. They had more shots on target on goal than the Wolves with 4 in comparison to the former two. Sheffield United upped the ante in the 2nd half but the best chances fell to McAtee and Brewster. The pair should have done better in front of the goal as Wolves had keeper Jose Sa to thank. A gut-wrenching 19th loss of the season for Sheffield United in the Premier League. Arsenal were utterly dominant in their last game against Newcastle United in the Premier League. They broke the deadlock early and immediately put the visitors under pressure as Sven Botman scored an own goal from an Arsenal corner. 6 minutes later, Kai Havertz doubled Arsenal’s lead as Martinelli perfectly found a charging Havertz with a cutback which the German finished quite easily. Arsenal were all over Newcastle United and should have scored so many more. Their 3rd however came in the 65th minute as Bukayo Saka magically a couple of Newcastle United defenders cut in and found the bottom left corner leaving Karius flat-footed. Jakub Kiwior scored Arsenal’s 4th goal on the night as he pounced onto Rice’s cross to head in emphatically. Arsenal missed their clean sheet as Newcastle United did get a consolation through former Gunners midfielder Joe Willock. The Gunners should have scored at least 8 on the day as they raced to their 10th home win of the season.

Sheffield United vs Arsenal Chance of Winning

The recent head-to-head record between Sheffield United and Arsenal unsurprisingly favours the North London team who are favourites in this game. In the last 6 matches played between these two teams, Arsenal has won on 4 occasions, 1 game has ended in a draw with Sheffield United emerging victorious just 1 time.

It is hard to see how Sheffield United get anything from this game as even a point here would be a massive upset. The Blades have not shown even a tiny trace in terms of their ability to beat a top team, especially in the form which Arsenal are in right now. The Blades do not have the defensive discipline to keep scores down nor do they have the attacking numbers to put teams under pressure.

Arsenal meanwhile had a spell towards the end of last year and the start of this year that wasn’t going pretty well. They however have stunningly turned it around. It seems that Arsenal have peaked at the right time in this title race and is looking solid. Arsenal go into this as giants to win this with their chances monumental.

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Sheffield United vs Arsenal Predictions and Betting Tips

Arsenal goes into this game according to the bookmakers as massive favourites to not only win but demolish Sheffield United at Bramall Lane on Tuesday. Sheffield United go into this fixture with relegation-worthy form whereas Arsenal on the other hand is in 5th gear.

The gap between these two teams is staggeringly wide and rightly so. Sheffield United are not only the worst team in England but their stats are one of the worst in all of Europe's top leagues this season. The odds even for Sheffield United to draw this game is 7.80 showing that the bookies have given them poor chances heading into this game.

The major reason is that Sheffield United have won just 15% of their home games this season. Their scoring and conceding records are one of the worst in Europe. The Blades average 0.92 goals from an expected goals ratio of 0.93 goals which are terrible numbers. Defensively they conceded tons of goals averaging 2.77 goals at home this season.

Arsenal’s numbers on the contrary are scary as the difference in the numbers coming into this game is vast. The Gunners average 2.15 goals in terms of their scoring record from an expected goal ratio of 1.69. Defensively Arteta’s side is very sound as well conceding just 0.85 goals on average. These are our predictions for this game based on the following numbers.

We expect Arsenal to cruise to victory in this game on Tuesday night in the Premier League scoring a ton of goals. Our prediction is for Arsenal to score 3 or more goals at Bramall Lane. We do not see Sheffield United scoring in this game. We do not expect Arsenal to concede as their defensive record away from home is quite good.

They have a 46% clean sheet rate away from the Emirates this season and Sheffield United have failed to score in 38% of their home games which is quite high. In terms of winning the 1st half, we also easily back the Gunners as their record is superior to that of Sheffield United.

Arsenal wins 31% of their halftimes away in comparison to Sheffield United's 15% at Bramall Lane. Hence Arsenal to finish the first 45 minutes with the lead is our call in this game. We also backed Mikel Arteta’s team to score first in this game. Arsenal have scored first in 20 of their 26 games this season which is a 77% record. The Blades meanwhile have scored 1st in just 6 of their 26 games with a measly 23% record.

In terms of scoring for Sheffield United, we do not see them scoring in this game but if anyone does want to bank on someone then we suggest backing Cameron Archer as he is their joint top scorer alongside Ollie McBurnie.

For Arsenal, we back Bukayo Saka to continue his fine scoring run against Sheffield United as well. Saka has found the back of the net for Arsenal at least once in each of his last 5 games in the Premier League. He has scored 7 goals in total in those games making him the Gunners’ most prolific attacker in terms of form as of now. Saka being on penalties is alluring as well.

Final Prediction:Arsenal to beat Sheffield United

Sheffield United Player List

Goalkeepers: Adam Davies, Wes Foderingham, Jordan Amissah, Marcus Dewhurst

Defenders: George Baldock, Max Lowe, Auston Trusty, Chris Basham, John Eghan, Luke Thomas, Anel Ahmedhodzic, Jack Robinson, Jayden Bogle, Yasser Larouci, Rhys Norrington-Davies, Femi Seriki, Sai Sachdev, Jili Buyabu

Midfielders: John Fleck, Gustavo Hamer, Oliver Norwood, Ismaila Coulibaly, Ben Osborn, Anis Ben Slimane, Andre Brooks, Gustavo Hamer, Vinicius De Souza Costa, James McAtee, Tom Davies

Attackers:Rhian Brewster, Oliver McBurnie, Benie Traore, William Osula, Cameron Archer, Daniel Jebbison, Ben Brereton Diaz

Sheffield United Playing XI

Player Role Wes Foderingham Goalkeeper Anel Ahmedhodzic Defender Chris Basham Defender Auston Trusty Defender Jayden Bogle Defender Luke Thomas Defender Oliver Norwood Midfielder Vinicius De Souza Midfielder Gustavo Hamer Attacker Ben Brereton Diaz Attacker Cameron Archer Attacker

Sheffield United Team Form(Last five games): L, L, W, L, L

Arsenal Player List

Goalkeepers: Aaron Ramsdale, David Raya, Karl Hein, Runar Alex Runarsson

Defenders: Kieran Tierney, Ben White, Gabriel, William Saliba, Jakub Kiwior, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Jurrien Timber

Midfielders: Thomas Partey, Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Emile Smith Rowe, Jorginho, Fabio Vieira, Mohamed Elneny, Kai Havertz, Declan Rice

Attackers:Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli, Eddie Nketiah, Leandro Trossard, Reiss Nelson

Arsenal Playing XI

Player Role David Raya Goalkeeper Ben White Defender William Saliba Defender Gabriel Defender Oleksandr Zinchenko Defender Declan Rice Midfielder Martin Odegaard Midfielder Leandro Trossard Midfielder Bukayo Saka Attacker Gabriel Jesus Attacker Gabriel Martinelli Attacker

Arsenal Team Form(Last five games): W, W, W, W, W

Sheffield United vs Arsenal Head-To-Head

Matches Played:119

Sheffield United wins:40

Arsenal wins:52

Matches are drawn:27

Sheffield United vs Arsenal Betting Odds

Sheffield United to win the match (PARIMATCH): 18.00.

Arsenal to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.17.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 7.80.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.