UEFA Euro Predictions and Tips 2024

UEFA Euro 2024 is one of the most eagerly awaited football tournaments, featuring the best teams from across Europe. The tournament will take place from June 14 to July 14, 2024 and promises a month of exciting matches that showcase the highest level of football talent and intense competition. On our best prediction site, we have included a detailed schedule of upcoming UEFA Euro 2024 matches and added useful tips and predictions from top experts so that you can choose the most promising outcome and place profitable bets.

Today`s UEFA Euro Predictions

Dozens of exciting matches await bettors during UEFA Euro 2024. To keep you up to date, we have prepared a table with the matches scheduled for the next 24 hours. Check out the table below to better plan your bets in advance.

Predictions for this tournament will be here soon! No matches right now!

Schedule of Upcoming Matches for UEFA Euro

Check out the full UEFA Euro schedule for the current season. Here you can see the dates of matches, opponents and much more. This will make it easier for you to choose the right UEFA Euro prediction to place successful bets and win big.

Predictions for this tournament will be here soon! No matches right now!

Teams List and Captains

Euro 2024 will feature 24 national teams divided into six groups. Each group will feature a variety of football talent and each team will be led by an experienced captain. To understand the current lineup and pick your favorite, check out the detailed information about the teams and their captains below:

Group A

Germany

Captain: Ilkay Gundogan;

Key Acquisition: Waldemar Anton;

Key Players: Oliver Baumann, Manuel Neuer, Benjamin Henrichs, Joshua Kimmich, Robert Andrich, Chris Fuhrich, Pascal Gross, Maximilian Beier, Niclas Fullkrug, Kai Havertz and others;

Prediction: Fifth place according to the expert predictions.

Hungary

Captain: Dominik Szoboszlai;

Key Acquisition: Botond Balogh;

Key Players: Denes Dibusz, Endre Botka, Marton Dardai, Bendeguz Bolla, Mihaly Kata, Milos Kerkez, Martin Adam, Kevin Csoboth, Daniel Gazdag, Krisztofer Horvath and others;

Prediction: Seventeenth place according to the expert predictions.

Switzerland

Captain: Granit Xhaka;

Key Acquisition: Ricardo Rodriguez;

Key Players: Yann Sommer, Gregor Kobel, Fabian Schar, Manuel Akanji, Nico Elvedi, Silvan Widmer, Granit Xhaka, Xherdan Shaqiri, Remo Freuler, Denis Zakaria, Breel Embolo, Ruben Vargas, Renato Steffen and others;

Prediction: Tenth place according to the expert predictions.

Scotland

Captain: Andy Robertson;

Key Acquisition: Zander Clark;

Key Players: Angus Gunn, Liam Cooper, Grant Hanley, Jack Hendry, Ross McCrorie, Scott McKenna, Stuart Armstrong, Ryan Christie, Billy Gilmour, Che Adams, Tommy Conway, James Forrest and others;

Prediction: Sixteenth place according to the expert predictions.

Group B

Spain

Captain: Alvaro Morata;

Key Acquisition: Alex Remiro;

Key Players: David Raya, Dani Carvajal, Jesus Navas, Aymeric Laporte, Nacho Fernandez, Rodrigo, Martin Zubimendi, Fabian Ruiz, Alvaro Morata, Joselu, Dani Olmo, Nico Williams and others;

Prediction: Fourth place according to the expert predictions.

Croatia

Captain: Luka Modric;

Key Acquisition: Dominik Livakovic;

Key Players: Nediljko Labrovic, Josip Stanisic, Marin Pongracic, Lovro Majer, Mateo Kovacic, Luka Modric, Andrej Kramaric, Ivan Perisic, Ante Budimir and others;

Prediction: Twenty-first place according to the expert predictions.

Italy

Captain: Gianluigi Donnarumma;

Key Acquisition: Alessandro Bastoni;

Key Players: Gianluigi Donnarumma, Raoul Bellanova, Alessandro Buongiorno, Nicolo Barella, Bryan Cristante, Nicolo Fagioli, Federico Chiesa, Stephan El Shaarawy, Giacomo Raspadori and others;

Prediction: Eleventh place according to the expert predictions.

Albania

Captain: Berat Djimsiti;

Key Acquisition: Adrian Ismajli;

Key Players: Etrit Barisha, Thomas Strakosha, Elseid Hysaj, Berat Djimsiti, Amir Abrashi, Ylber Ramadani, Kristjan Asllani, Rey Manaj, Armando Broja, Arber Hoxha and others;

Prediction: Twenty-third place according to the expert predictions.

Group C

Slovenia

Captain: Jan Oblak;

Key Acquisition: Jan Oblak;

Key Players: Vid Belec, Igor Vekic, Petar Stojanovic, Jaka Bijol, Miha Blazic, Jure Balkovec, Timi Max Elsnik, Jasmin Kurtic, Benjamin Verbic, Miha Zajc, Josip Ilicic, Andraz Sporar, Benjamin Sesko and others;

Prediction: Twenty-second place according to the expert predictions.

Denmark

Captain: Simon Kjaer;

Key Acquisition: Andreas Christensen;

Key Players: Kasper Schmeichel, Frederik Ronnow, Simon Kjaer, Joachim Andersen, Christian Eriksen, Thomas Delaney, Anders Dreyer, Kasper Dolberg and others;

Prediction: Seventh place according to the expert predictions.

Serbia

Captain: Dusan Tadic;

Key Acquisition: Strahinja Pavlovic;

Key Players: Vanja Milinkovic-Savic, Djordje Petrovic, Nikola Milenkovic, Srdan Babic, Sasa Luki, Nemanja Gudelj, Ivan Ilic, Lazar Samardzic, Veljko Birmancevic, Filip Kostic, Aleksandar Mitrovic, Dusan Vlahovic and others;

Prediction: Twelfth place according to the expert predictions.

England

Captain: Harry Kane;

Key Acquisition: Lewis Dunk;

Key Players: Dean Henderson, Jordan Pickford, Joe Gomez, Marc Guehi, Ezri Konsa, Luke Shaw, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jude Bellingham, Jarrod Bowen, Eberechi Eze, Phil Foden and others;

Prediction: first place according to the expert predictions.

Group D

Poland

Captain: Robert Lewandowski;

Key Acquisition: Wojciech Szczesny;

Key Players: Lukasz Skorupski, Jan Bednarek, Bartosz Bereszynski, Jakub Kiwior, Kamil Grosicki, Piotr Zielenski, Przemyslaw Frankowski, Robert Lewandowski, Karol Swiderksi, Krzysztof Piatek and others;

Prediction: .

Netherlands

Captain: Virgil van Dijk;

Key Acquisition: Daley Blind;

Key Players: Justin Bijlow, Mark Flekken, Nathan Ake, Virgil van Dijk, Denzel Dumfries, Ryan Gravenberch, Frenkie de Jong, Teun Koopmeiners, Steven Bergwijn, Brian Brobbey, Memphis Depay and others;

Prediction: Twentieth place according to the expert predictions.

Austria

Captain: David Alaba;

Key Acquisition: Patrick Pentz;

Key Players: Heinz Lindner, Stefan Posch, Max Wober, Philipp Lienhart, Marcel Sabitzer, Florian Grillits, Romano Schmid, Marko Arnautovic, Andreas Weimann and others;

Prediction: Eighth place according to the expert predictions.

France

Captain: Kylian Mbappe;

Key Acquisition: Alphonse Areola;

Key Players: Mike Maignan, Jonathan Clauss, Ibrahima Konate, William Saliba, Jules Kounde, Adrien Rabiot, Antoine Griezmann, Kylian Mbappe, Bradley Barcola, Ousmane Dembele and others;

Prediction: Second place according to the expert predictions.

Group E

Belgium

Captain: Kevin De Bruyne;

Key Acquisition: Timothy Castagne,;

Key Players: Koen Casteels, Thomas Kaminski, Maxim De Cuyper, Zeno Debast, Yannick Carrasco, Kevin De Bruyne, Orel Mangala, Jeremy Doku, Romelu Lukaku and others;

Prediction: Thirteenth place according to the expert predictions.

Slovakia

Captain: Milan Skriniar;

Key Acquisition: Martin Dubravka;

Key Players: Marek Rodak, Peter Pekarik, Norbert Gyomber, Denis Vavro, Matus Bero, Juraj Kucka, Tomas Rigo, David Duris, Tomas Suslov, Ivan Schranz, Robert Bozeník and others;

Prediction: Nineteenth place according to the expert predictions.

Romania

Captain: Nicolae Stanciu;

Key Acquisition: Nicusor Bancu;

Key Players: Florin Nita, Horatiu Moldovan, Andrei Burca, Ionut Nedelcearu, Nicolae Stanciu, Razvan Marin, Alexandru Cicaldau, Ianis Hagi, George Puscas, Denis Alibec and others;

Prediction: Ninth place according to the expert predictions.

Ukraine

Captain: Andriy Yarmolenko;

Key Acquisition: Andriy Lunin;

Key Players: Anatoliy Trubin, Yukhym Konoplia, Valeriy Bondar, Mykola Matviyenko, Oleksandr Tymchyk, Taras Stepanenko, Oleksandr Zubkov, Heorhii Sudakov, Artem Dovbyk, Roman Yaremchuk and others;

Prediction: Eighteenth place according to the expert predictions.

Group F

Turkey

Captain: Hakan Calhanoglu;

Key Acquisition: Mert Gunok;

Key Players:Ugurcan Cakir, Zeki Celik, Merih Demiral, Ferdi Kadioglu, Hakan Calhanoglu, Kaan Ayhan, Okay Yokuslu, Cenk Tosun, Semih Kilicsoy, Irfan Kahveci, Yunus Akgun, Bertug Yildirim and others ;

Prediction: Twenty-fourth place according to the expert predictions.

Georgia

Captain: Guram Kashia;

Key Acquisition: Giorgi Loria;

Key Players: Giorgi Mamardashvili, Guram Kashia, Otar Kakabadze, Solomon Kvirkvelia, Jaba Kankava, Nika Kvekverskiri, Otar Kiteishvili, Saba Lobjanidze, Giorgi Kvilitaia and others;

Prediction: Fourteenth place according to the expert predictions.

Portugal

Captain: Cristiano Ronaldo;

Key Acquisition: Jose Sa;

Key Players: Diogo Costa, Antonio Silva, Danilo Pereira, Diogo Dalot, Goncalo Inacio, Bruno Fernandes, Joao Neves, Joao Palhinha, Bernardo Silva, Cristiano Ronaldo, Diogo Jota, Francisco Conceicao and others;

Prediction: Third place according to the expert predictions.

Czech Republic

Captain: Tomas Soucek;

Key Acquisition: Vitezslav Jaros;

Key Players: Matej Kovar, Vladimir Coufal, David Doudera, Tomas Holes, Antonin Barak, Vaclav Cerny, Adam Hlozek, Tomas Chory, Mojmir Chytil and others;

Prediction: Fifteenth place according to the expert predictions.

UEFA Euro Brief 2024

UEFA Euro 2024 is a long-awaited event not only for football fans, but also for bettors around the world. The tournament will feature 24 of Europe's best national teams divided into six groups that will compete from June 14 to July 14, 2024. UEFA Euro 2024 will take place in various German cities and promises exciting matches and intense competition. The tournament format includes a group stage, followed by knockout rounds leading to the final. For the latest information of the championship, please refer to the table below:

Full Name of Championship UEFA Euro 2024 Host Country Germany Administrator UEFA UEFA Euro Chairman Philipp Lahm UEFA Euro Schedule 2024 14 June, 2024 – 14 July, 2024 UEFA Euro 2024 Start Date June 14, 2024 Team 24 Matches 51 Last Champion Italy UEFA Euro 2024 Match Venues Olympiastadion Berlin, Cologne Stadium, BVB Stadion Dortmund, Düsseldorf Arena, Frankfurt Arena, Arena AufSchalke, Volksparkstadion Hamburg and others

Free Tips and Predictions for UEFA Euro Matches

Betting on UEFA Euro will be much easier if you follow our predictions and useful recommendations from the best experts in this field. All the betting predictions on our website are completely free, and you don't need to spend any extra money on a subscription. Just use the tips below to increase your chances of success in betting during the UEFA Euro 2024 matches:

Statistics and Data of Previous Matches and Team Meetings

It is advisable to review the statistics of both teams and individual players from the previous season before placing a bet. Understanding past match results and the history of the opposing teams can be very helpful in identifying the favorite and minimizing betting risks. This is an essential step to take for both beginners and professional bettors.

Analysis of Input Data for the Current Season

Prepared by professional analysts, the UEFA Euro 2024 summary from this review contains ready-made predictions for selecting the outcomes of upcoming events. Here you will also find all the important information about the tournament schedule, participating teams and their players, and the latest updates to adjust your predictions as details emerge.

Analysis of Weather Conditions and the Playing Field

In a football match, one of the less obvious factors that can significantly impact the outcome is the weather. Since most games are played in open-air stadiums, it is crucial to consider the weather conditions, which can be affected by elements such as temperature, humidity, wind, or rain. If you plan to place a bet, it is essential to analyze the weather forecast for the specific day and time of the match to make more informed betting decisions.

Using Mathematical and Statistical Analysis

By using mathematical and statistical analysis you will be able to estimate with a high degree of accuracy not only the overall outcome of the match, but also other, more risky outcomes. These methods are based on probability and are crucial for success in betting.

Using the Data of Prediction Odds

Knowing how to predict football matches using odds is crucial. This is due to the fact that bookmakers determine the probability of different outcomes in different ways, and the figures can differ significantly. The bigger the difference in football betting odds, the more uncertain the outcome of the match will be, and vice versa.

Using Software for Prediction

A special prediction app that uses statistics and results to determine the probabilities of different outcomes will help to guess the outcome of a match, correct score and other results.

Use Comparison of Data From Different Expert Sources

To achieve greater success in betting on UEFA Euro, you should not rely on one expert source. We advise bettors to research match predictions on several expert sites. Sportscafe is one such platform that offers free access to recommendations from leading experts. By taking a comprehensive approach, you can increase your chances of success in football betting.

Using Machine Learning

Machine learning is a powerful tool that can help in making informed betting decisions. It not only analyzes large data sets, but also takes into account its own experience. Such software learns from its mistakes and gradually improves its accuracy. But such programs are not suitable for live predictions. It makes sense to use them only for prematch betting.

Use Variable Bets

In every UEFA Euro match, you will have dozens of variable bets to choose from. Study them all before making your choice. In addition to overall match results, you can also place bets on other outcomes:

Total goals (under/over);

Correct score;

Half time / full time;

First goal scorer;

Last goal scorer;

Half time result;

Draw no bet;

Goal scorer.

In some cases, it is better to place a single bet on different outcomes, and occasionally it is more profitable to place an express bet.

Other Championships for Which Predicates Can Be Used and That May Interest You

Although UEFA Euro is one of the most important football competitions, there are a large number of other leagues in this sport that are also worthy of your attention:

Indian Super League;

Premier League;

Champions League (UEFA);

UEFA Women's Champions League.

All betting predictions on our site are designed for these and other competitions. Just choose the tournament you are interested in, find the right prediction and place a successful bet on it!

FAQ

We've put together some common questions from bettors about UEFA Euro 2024. Read the answers below, as they may contain some information you are looking for.

Is It Possible to Predict the Winner of a UEFA Euro?

Yes, it is possible. Although the outcome of the match is difficult to predict with 100% accuracy, you can make an in-depth analysis of the upcoming event using our clear tips and predictions on this page.

Who Will Win the UEFA Euro 2024?

You may try to predict the winner of the UEFA Euro 2024 by yourself. Use the current tips and predictions from our guide on this page. Take advantage of this opportunity and place a good bet.

How to Determine the Winner of the UEFA Euro Using a Prediction?

In order to determine the chances of winning a particular team and placing a successful bet, you need to consider many factors, which you can find on this page. These include studying team statistics, weather conditions, odds offered, and more.

Who Is Predicted to Win the 2024 UEFA Euro?

England, France, Portugal, Spain and host Germany are predicted to win UEFA Euro 2024.

Who Is Considered the Favorite to Win the 2024 UEFA Euro?

England have been named as the favorites to win Euro 2024. Hosts Germany, Spain and Portugal are also considered strong contenders.

Who Won the 2020 UEFA Euro?

Italy have won Euro 2020, defeating England on penalties at Wembley to lift the trophy for the first time since 1968.