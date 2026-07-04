Argentina vs Australia - 3.12.2022 - Predict For The Match

Group C winners Argentina face off against Australia who is the runner ups of Group D.

Bet on World Cup

Argentina legend Lionel Messi’s quest for World Cup glory continues and will want to lead his team into keeping up with the impressive form they’ve been in after suffering a shocking loss against Saudi Arabia in their World Cup opening game. Australia aka the Socceroos went against all odds and successfully progressed from their group into the knockout rounds.

The Aussies will find it fairly difficult to overcome the talents of the Argentina squad. Argentina has the odds in their favour to sail through this tie with the attacking prowess and defensive discipline that they’ve displayed in their last 2 group games.

Prediction: Argentina 2-0 Australia

Below you can find some football predictions and team facts that will be useful for World Cup predictions.

Argentina

Lionel Messi has been in outstanding form having scored 2 goals in this World Cup making it 13 goals in 10 appearances. He most likely will look to get on the scoresheet for this tie as well.

Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni did get a chance to rest a few players in the previous match but will look to have his best squad present in their optimum form for the knockouts.

Facts:

FIFA Ranking: 8

Won 2 FIFA World Cups and participated in a total of 5 World Cup finals

Australia

The Aussies have very few concerns in terms of fresh injury issues at this stage. They’ve also been good defensively.

The manager Graham Arnold would want to have his side bring in their A-game in defence and use all the motivation needed from their last two games to cause Argentina problems in qualifying for the next round.

Facts

FIFA Ranking: 41

Australia’s greatest achievement at the World Cup has been in 2006 when they reached the quarterfinals.

Statistics on Argentina vs Australia games

The two sides have met each other 7 times. Argentina got the better of the Aussies with 5 wins, 1 draw and 1 loss.