Brazil vs South Korea - 5.12.2022 - Predict For The Match

The winners of Group G Brazil will face off against the runners up of Group H South Korea in the round of 16 knockouts.

This clash has turned out to be a surprise since most people expected a South American derby in this tie. But it was South Korea’s winner against Portugal that came at the dying end of the game that got them through and sent Uruguay home. Brazil on the other hand suffered a defeat to Cameroon in their last group stage game.

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Brazil’s firepower and quality in the squad speak volumes. Although Brazil did flounder against Cameroon, their star talent will return to rise to the occasion and give it their all to make sure they see this game through to head into the quarterfinals.

Prediction: Brazil 2-0 South Korea

Below are some football predictions and team facts that will be useful for World Cup predictions.

Brazil

The manager Tite will want to see his talisman Neymar return to his full potential as he is expected to shake off an ankle injury that he picked up in their opening game.

Alex Sandro and Danilo have also received positive updates from the doctors and could appear in this tie.

Facts:

FIFA Ranking: 1

Brazil are the only national side in history that has participated in every FIFA World Cup

They have won the FIFA World Cup 5 times which makes them the highest in its history.

South Korea

The Portuguese manager of South Korea, Paulo Bento, will be delighted to have the full squad at his disposal since South Korea has no injury concerns or suspensions.

The South Korean team has displayed moments of heroics in this World Cup that have managed to get them this far. They would look to continue to create special moments for them and make the most of their opportunities to have any chances of going through against mighty Brazil.

Facts:

FIFA Ranking: 28

South Korea are the only Asian team that reached the semifinals of the FIFA World Cup

Statistics Brazil vs South Korea games

There have been six meetings between the two sides in history. South Korea has only won once, which came in a 1999 friendly game. The Brazilians have won five matches against South Korea, including a friendly that took place six months ago in which South Korea was thrashed 5-1.