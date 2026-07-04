Croatia vs Brazil - 9.12.2022 - Predict For The Match

The runner-ups of the 2018 FIFA World Cup - Croatia, and mighty Brazil face off to cement themselves in the top 4 spots of the tournament.

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Croatia denied Japan a fairytale ending to the tournament by getting the better of them in the penalty shootout whereas the Samba boys put on a mesmerizing attacking performance against South Korea with an emphatic 4-1 victory to reach the quarter-finals of the tournament.

The Brazilians marched into the quarter-finals in hot goal-scoring form while Croatia seemed to have limped into the last 8 spots. Croatia does have the experience on the field but Brazil boasts talent that seems convincing enough to see them make it through this clash.

Prediction: Croatia 0-2 Brazil

Below are some football predictions and team facts that will be useful for World Cup predictions.

Croatia

Croatia’s Borna Sosa sat out at the round of 16 due to an illness but does have recovery time before this clash. Mateo Kovacic was subbed off in the match against Japan and is thought to have an injury concern.

Manager Zlatko Dalic would rely on his key players, Luka Modric and Ivan Perisic, to help the nation reach the semi-finals of this campaign like they have done before in the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Facts

FIFA Ranking: 12

Croatia have appeared in 6 FIFA World Cup editions (1998, 2002, 2006, 2014, 2018, 2022) since the year in which they gained independence (1991).

Brazil

The injuries to Gabriel Jesus and Alex Telles will prevent them from playing. However, the manager Tite has an immense range of talent in his squad.

In their last tie against South Korea, talisman Neymar and the squad put on a first-half show with 4 goals to nil which is regarded as one of the best first halves in World Cup history. Tite would love to make sure his team continues this breathtaking run of form.

Facts

FIFA Ranking: 1

Brazil has won 5 FIFA World Cups which is more than any other nation in the tournament’s history.

Statistics on Croatia vs Brazil games

The two sides have had 4 meetings with each other in their history. Brazil has the better of Croatia in their clashes with 3 wins, 1 draw and no losses.