England vs France - 10.12.2022 - Predict For The Match

England and France meet each other in the quarter-finals which is arguably one of the most gigantic fixtures in the tournament and a headline clash among the last 8.

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England convincingly beat Senegal 3-0 in their last tie, while France saw Kylian Mbappe score a brace and help the team secure a 3-1 victory against Poland to reach the quarter-finals.

France is defending champions of the World Cup and they will be the favourites going into this clash. England does have the quality to take over France but the sublime form of France’s attack along with the rest of their talent could see them get the better of England to progress into the final 4.

Prediction: England 1-3 France

England

Raheem Sterling is expected to not be involved in this tie against France following his travels back home due to a burglary that took place at his home in Surrey. The decision on his return to Qatar is still unclear.

Ben White, the Arsenal defender, has also left the squad due to personal reasons. However, the manager Gareth Southgate has ample talent in his squad to see them try and stop the defending champions from progressing.

Facts

FIFA Ranking: 5

England’s 1st FIFA World Cup appearance was in 1950 and is 1 of the 8 countries to have won the World Cup.

France

Karim Benzema, this year’s Ballon D’or winner, has been a loss for France due to a thigh injury before the start of the tournament. Additionally, France has had many pre tournament injury issues among their star talents.

Facts

Lucas Hernandez will not be available for France after suffering an ACL tear in the opening match. Apart from this, manager Didier Deschamps has not had many injury concerns after the start of the tournament.

Their talisman Kylian Mbappe became the 1st player in the history of the French national football team to score 4 goals in consecutive FIFA tournaments after his last match against Poland.

Statistics on England v France games

The two sides have met each other a total of 30 times in history. England has the edge over France with 16 wins, 5 draws and 9 losses.

This will be the first time in a men’s World Cup that England and France face off against each other in the knockout stages.