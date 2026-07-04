England vs Senegal - 4.12.2022 - Predict For The Match

England ‘The Three Lions’ face African champions Senegal in the round of 16 of this World Cup tournament. Both teams had to work hard to qualify in their groups and eventually did so in a fashion that has surely given both sides a confidence boost.

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England beat Wales and Iran while they drew against the USA in their group. Senegal lost their opening tie against the Netherlands but got right back in the competition by winning against Qatar and Ecuador.

Senegal boasts an attacking pace that could disrupt England’s defence. However, the absence of two of their first choice midfielders will be felt against England’s counter attacking football which has been nothing but impressive in this tournament. England could narrowly see this game through.

Prediction: England 1-0 Senegal

Below are some football predictions and team facts that will be useful for World Cup predictions.

England

The manager Gareth Southgate has a full choice of options to make for his starting line up in this clash. Apart from Arsenal defender Ben White who had to leave the squad due to personal reasons, Southgate does not face many injury concerns among his players.

Southgate also has tricky choices to make in the attacking front with most of the England attackers proving to be impressive in the minutes that they’ve got in this tournament.

Facts

FIFA Ranking: 5

England is 1 of the 8 nations that have won the FIFA World Cup

Senegal

Senegal’s biggest setback heading into this World Cup campaign was losing their star attacker Sadio Mane. The manager Aliou Cisse has had to juggle with his squad in Mane’s absence and now faces another setback with Everton's Idrissa Gana Gueye ruled out of this tie after picking up two yellow cards in the group stage rounds.

Nottingham Forest's Cheikhou Kouyate will also be unable to play for Cisse as he was stretchered out in their clash against the Netherlands.

Facts

FIFA Ranking: 18

Senegal is the highest ranked African nation

Statistics on France vs Poland games

England and Senegal have never faced off against each other thus making it the first time that both teams will go head to head in men’s international football.